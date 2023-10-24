Bruins at Blackhawks: A rookie showdown in the Windy City

The Bruins are three games into a four-game road trip, and they have plenty to write home about.
They improved to 5-0-0 on the season with a 3-1 victory at Anaheim Sunday, which completed a three-game California sweep and extended their season-opening undefeated run to the second-longest in team history. Only the 1937-38 Bruins (6-0-0) had a better start.
Sunday’s star was 19-year-old rookie Matthew Poitras, who scored his first two career goals in the third period to tie and win the game. Only four Bruins have recorded their first multi-goal game at a younger age over the past 30 years, including the team’s current leading scorer, David Pastrnak.
Advertisement
The Bruins will make their next stop tonight in the Windy City, where they’ll take on vaunted rookie Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks for the second time this season.
The Blackhawks have lost four of their last five games, dating back to a 3-1 loss to the Bruins at TD Garden Oct. 11. Bedard was Chicago’s lone scorer in that game.
Here’s your preview:
When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
Where: United Center, Chicago
TV, radio: ESPN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -245. Over/under: 6.0.
Bruins
Season record: 5-0-0. Vs. spread: 4-1. Over/under: 1-4
Last 10 games: 7-3-0. Vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 5-5
Blackhawks
Season record: 2-4-0. Vs. spread: 3-3. Over/under: 1-5
Last 10 games: 3-6-1. Vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-5
Season to date
Goals scored: Boston 16, Chicago 14
Goals allowed: Boston 7, Chicago 18
Power play: Boston 16.7 percent, Chicago 7.4 percent
Penalty minutes: Boston 58, Chicago 62
Penalty kill: Boston 95.5 percent, Chicago 83.3 percent
Faceoffs won: Boston 49.5 percent, Chicago 37.0 percent
Stat of the day: Goaltenders Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, who have been instrumental in the Bruins’ start, have save percentages of .962 and .943, respectively. Ullmark has started three games this season.
Advertisement
Notes: Prior to Sunday, Poitras had not recorded a point since assisting in the Oct. 11 win over Chicago ... The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023, Bedard has logged 4 points through his first six career games, including a goal just 1:30 into Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Vegas. ... Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort (lower body) is day-to-day, and forward Milan Lucic did not play against the Ducks after taking a shot off the ankle Saturday in Los Angeles. ... Following their stop in Chicago, the Bruins will return home for a rematch with the Ducks Thursday.
Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.