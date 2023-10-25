The awe of horror; or how I learned to stop worrying and love the rep

But I’m not going to prattle on about the high-mindedness of horror, (3) nor will I further subject you to my genre anxieties. (4) Instead, let’s go to a rental on a lake. (5)

The horror genre has enjoyed increased cultural cache in recent years, (1) but horror still has a, let’s call it, fraught reputation. (2) I’ve spent a good chunk of my writerly life arguing that horror is most often judged by its least artistically successful works, and that by design, horror transgresses and holds up a mirror to society, and that horror challenges moral boundaries and — to crib from a Cesar Cruz quote — it comforts the disturbed and disturbs the comfortable, and that horror, at its best, dares to ask the most difficult questions story can pose.

Advertisement

In the summer of 2022, my family rented a house on Lake redacted.(6) There were six of us: me, Lisa, my two almost-adult children, my daughter’s friend, and my mother. The rental was last minute and prior to arrival all we’d seen of the property were online photos.(7) Luckily, it was a fabulous vacation spot, if not a wee bit remote and the house itself a wee bit old. Let’s call it charming instead of old;(8) a well-kept northern New England cabin with clapboard walls, exposed ceiling beams, gentle waves in warped wooden floors. Of course, the three teens decided the place was obviously haunted.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

On our second night, we sat at the long dining table in the main room, played cards, and swapped jokes and stories about the cabin’s many ghosts. My son Cole declared that the cramped, dark attic loft in which they slept was the creepiest.(9) My daughter Emma insisted the painted portrait of a young man in a jacket and tie that loomed over the fireplace was the most haunted thing about the cabin. My mother — “Nana” to my kids — asked if anyone had seen the spooky light glowing in the shower stall.

Advertisement

Wut. Nana described going into the bathroom in the dead of night and seeing “glowing orange balls in the drain.” Our fearful, hushed silence turned to red-faced hysterical laughter. One of us immediately checked the shower drain: no glowing orange balls. The more Nana defended what she’d seen, the more we joked about cutting off her wine consumption and putting Nana to bed.(10)

The next morning, I was up early, sitting at the same table, and working on my novel while everyone else was still asleep. I was so engrossed in my latest masterpiece(11) I barely registered Nana sneaking behind my chair and heading to the cabin’s sole interior bathroom.(12) Moments later, she whispered my name and asked me to come look at something. Thinking it was a big spider or something else I didn’t want to look at, I said, “No.”

Fine. I went to the bathroom. Nana excitedly pointed at the bottom of the shower stall. The drain was glowing. There weren’t any orange balls, but there was an orange glow coming up through the drainpipe.

The two of us giggled nervously and we sputtered shards of questions with hows and whys and should we flee screaming; parts of speech of the breathless language of what if.

A flash of early morning sunlight filtering through the small shower stall window broke the spell. We posited that the rising sun at this early time of day, and only at this time of day, was hitting exposed PVC pipe. I confirmed this by going outside and discovering a gap near the foundation, the white shower drain pipe clearly visible between the house’s frame and the ground.

Advertisement

The rational explanation landed like Santa-isn’t-real(13) disappointment. As potentially creepy and unmooring as an orange glow in the shower drain of a strange-to-us house in the middle of the woods was, we also experienced wonder at the excitement and danger of possibility — the same urge that makes you want to look for the monster under your bed or in your closet even when you know there’s nothing there. Yet you’re still terrified.

The considerable intellectual appeal of horror I outlined in the opening paragraph is foundational to me and my writing. But a part of me is inexorably drawn to the awe of horror; a dread-filled fascination that runs like groundwater through the horrors of our day-to-day existence, the appeal of the maddeningly unsolvable puzzle, the unanswerable whys, daring a glimpse at the unblinking infinite void while asking and yes, wondering, What are we going to do now? How do we live through this? Some ineffable truths are best described using the thrilling, chilling language of horror.

Look down your culturally upturned nose if you must, but I, for one, don’t (mostly) give a damn about horror’s [fraught ] bad reputation.

1. Cue the oft uttered line, ‘Horror is having a moment.’ Which is cute, because, um, moments end.

Advertisement

2. Cue the evergreen Joan Jett song, “[Fraught] Bad Reputation.”

3. Sounds like a multilevel marketing scam.

4. Those anxieties boil down to: “but wait, I’m not that kind of horror writer!”

5. No Jason, I promise.

6. Like I’m going to tell you where we went in case we go back.

7. I know, this sounds like a typical horror movie set up.

8. I hope people say the same of me.

9. Later in the week, the teens ended up sleeping on the main room’s couches.

10. Sorry, Nana.

11. Or checking social media.

12. Yes that implies there was an exterior bathroom, but that’s a story for another time.

13. Sorry, kids.

Paul Tremblay has won the Bram Stoker, British Fantasy, and Massachusetts Book awards, and is the author of “The Beast You Are,” “A Head Full of Ghosts,” and “The Cabin at the End of the World,” which was adapted into the Universal Pictures film “Knock at the Cabin.” He lives outside Boston with his family.