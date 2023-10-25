Bill Burr’s controversial movie ‘Old Dads’ opens at No. 1 on Netflix’s charts

Although the comedy currently has an 88 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes , it has a 23 percent score among critics, with many reviews lambasting “Old Dads” for its focus on making fun of younger generations and their approach to political correctness. The film, which also features Burr in the lead role and stars Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine, follows a trio of middle-aged dads who find their old-school ways at odds with the modern world.

The Canton comic made his directorial debut with the new film, which premiered on Netflix Oct. 20. “Old Dads” quickly rose to the top of the streamer’s global charts for the week of Oct. 16-22, amassing more than 13 million views and 23 million hours watched.

Bill Burr’s new comedy “Old Dads” has taken Netflix by storm, but not everyone is laughing.

The Associated Press skewered the film in its review, calling it a “meandering, unfunny assault on PC culture,” while Deadline called it “a boorish and obnoxiously vulgar comedy” that would have Lenny Bruce “twitching in his grave.” CNN’s review of the film called out Burr for his jokes at the expense of “easily triggered millennials,” calling them “gratuitous.”

Despite the critical panning, “Old Dads” has earned praise from fans, with some taking to social media to share their love for the film. One X user called it the “best movie I’ve seen in at least 15 years,” while another wrote that Burr “outdid himself” with the funny flick.

Whether it’s at the Grammy Awards or a galaxy far, far away, Burr is no stranger to ruffling feathers, and “Old Dads” is no exception. In a behind the scenes video to promote the film, Burr encouraged viewers to watch the film with people who might be offended by his material.

“To add another level of comedy to it, you got to watch it with a really sensitive person,” Burr said. “If they’re getting offended, it makes it even funnier.”

Did you see “Old Dads”? What did you think of it? Let us know in the comments.

Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com.

