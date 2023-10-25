Dana-Farber offers sneak peek of plans for 300-bed hospital in new filing

The entire filing for the hospital’s “determination of need” approval has not yet been released, but the summary released this week says the 300-bed, $1.68 billion project will address a rising incidence of cancer in an aging population.

The cancer hospital offered a sneak peek into its strategy in a document released early Wednesday. The document, included in a broader filing, is part of the process to seek approval from the state Department of Public Health.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute will argue to regulators that its proposed independent hospital and collaboration with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center will reduce emergency room wait times and increase competition.

The collaboration between Beth Israel and Dana-Farber comes as the cancer hospital plans a split with its long-time partner in clinical care, Brigham & Women’s Hospital.

Dana-Farber said in the document that the new facility would provide critical inpatient beds for new advances in treatment, such as CAR-T — a type of immunotherapy that comes with a high risk of complications and is typically done in a hospital setting.

Dana Farber also said it needs more space. The document says that patients who need to be admitted have regularly had to wait in emergency rooms as staff struggle to find beds. Approximately seven patients per day cannot transfer into Dana-Farber’s facility because it doesn’t have enough beds, the hospital said.

“The inability to transfer these patients fragments care and results in increased medical costs and poorer outcomes,” the filing says.

The proposal also argues that a model of a dedicated cancer hospital produces better outcomes for patients. Dana-Farber operates within Brigham and Women’s, but has sought an independent hospital for some time. Studies are split on the degree of the merits of the independent model versus a cancer program integrated into a larger hospital setting.

The cancer hospital described its attempts to assess growth with Brigham and Women’s, including the discussion of ways to increase inpatient capacity. But it said those discussions “were not successful.”

Dana-Farber executives also argue that the location is more accessible given proximity to transportation, which will address barriers to care. Further, Dana-Farber argues the project will increase competition, by shifting care to more cost-effective facilities.

For example, currently surgeries are performed at Brigham and Women’s, however executives have said it will shift surgeries to lower-cost Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dana-Farber said the Longwood Medical Area project would not change its outpatient oncology care sites near the hospital and in Chestnut Hill. The filing also said Dana-Farber’s regional campuses would be unaffected, but did not specifically address what will happen with community sites it operates in collaboration with Brigham and Women’s.

In addition to DPH approval, the project will also go through review at the Health Policy Commission.

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.