Eighteen killed in Lewiston shootings, governor says. Arrest warrant issued for suspect as manhunt continues.

Maine Governor Janet Mills confirmed the tally of the dead and wounded during a morning briefing in Lewiston City Hall. The shootings erupted at Just-In-Time Recreation, a local bowling alley, and Schemengees Bar and Grille.

LEWISTON, Maine — Shelter-in-place advisories and the closures of schools and government offices were cascading across southern Maine on Thursday as an intense manhunt involving some 350 law enforcement officers continued in the region for Robert R. Card, the 40-year-old man now charged with murder in a mass shooting in Lewiston that killed 18 people and wounded 13 more, officials said.

Advertisement

“Mr. Card is considered armed and dangerous,” Mills said. “And police advise that Maine people should not approach him under any circumstances.”

Mills vowed that authorities will seek justice for the victims.

“The full weight of my administration is behind law enforcement efforts to capture the person of interest, Robert Card, to hold whoever’s responsible for this atrocity accountable under the full force of state and federal law,” Mills said.

The US Coast Guard was assisting in the manhunt as well.

“Currently, one response boat crew from Station Boothbay Harbor, and an Air Station Cape Cod HC-144 fixed wing aircraft are assisting with patrols within the affected counties,” the guard said Thursday afternoon in a statement. “If our Coast Guard crews discover any suspicious activity, or anything of interest, we will notify the Maine State Police, and other partners leading the response operations.”

Law enforcement officials loaded into a tactical vehicle at Lisbon High School at daybreak as a manhunt resumes for the suspect in a mass shooting that took place yesterday in Lewiston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Separately, President Biden said that he’s directed his administration to provide Maine with everything it needs to respond to the tragedy and called on Congress to enact more gun safety measures, including bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

”For countless Americans who have survived gun violence and been traumatized by it, a shooting such as this reopens deep and painful wounds,” Biden said in a written statement. “Far too many Americans have now had a family member killed or injured as a result of gun violence. That is not normal, and we cannot accept it.”

Advertisement

Back at the Maine briefing, State Police Colonel William G. Ross said that “this was a very fast paced, fast moving, very fluid scene, very dangerous scene.”

Ross said eight of the victims had been identified as of 11 a.m. and 10 still needed to be identified. As of Thursday morning, Ross said, an arrest warrant for Card was active, charging him with eight counts of murder. More murder counts will likely be added as additional victims are identified, he said.

People try to connect with loved ones after mass shooting in Maine Share People waited to hear news about loved ones at a reunification center following a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. ( undefined )

Seven people were killed at the bowling alley, while seven people were killed inside the bar and one person was fatally shot outside that establishment, Ross said. Officials did not disclose the names or ages of any victims. It was not immediately clear where the other victims were killed.

He said people can call 207-213-9526 or 207-509-9002 to provide State Police with any information about Card or his whereabouts.

Card was identified late Wednesday as a person of interest in the mass shootings at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine’s second-largest city.

The Army confirmed separately in a statement that Card had been “a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, enlisting in December 2002. He has no combat deployments.”

He has received the Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal twice, Humanitarian Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon, the military said.

Advertisement

Schools were ordered closed Thursday in Lewiston, Auburn, Bowdoin, and Lisbon. Closures expanded into the Portland area as well, where systems in Brunswick, Cumberland, Yarmouth, Cape Elizabeth, and South Portland are closed to classes, according to postings on official social media sites.

Shelter-in-place advisories for Lewiston and Auburn were still in place Thursday morning and Bowdoin and Lisbon were added to the list of communities where law enforcement has recommended that people stay home, and avoid going to work, according to postings on official social media sites.

Robert Card, a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation. Lewiston Maine Police Department

The shootings took place at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation on Wednesday evening, police said.

Around 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, Ross said, the Auburn Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a “male shooting” inside the bowling alley. Then at 7:08 p.m., the communication center received multiple 911 calls about an “active shooter” inside the bar, he said.

“A large law enforcement response from multiple surrounding agencies assisted the Lewiston Police Department in trying to identify who this individual was [and] what was happening,” Ross said. “This was a very fast-paced, fast moving, very fluid scene, [a] very dangerous scene these guys and girls were going into.”

He stressed that no members of the public should approach Card.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” Ross said. “Based on our investigation, this is someone who should not be approached. ... We’re committed to bringing whoever is responsible for this to justice. And again, we are currently looking for Mr. Card right now.”

Advertisement

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police wheeled what appeared to be a body on a stretcher and loaded it into a black van. A second figure wrapped in black followed soon after, before the back doors of the van were closed.

Early Thursday, Schemengees Bar and Grille posted a message of grief on its Facebook page.

”My heart is crushed. I am at a loss for words. In a split second your world gets turn upside down for no good reason,” the post said. “ Sending out prayers to everyone.”

Police stood by the scene in the parking lot of Schemengees Bar and Grille which was the scene of one of the mass shootings in Lewiston Wednesday night. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Several police officers, some armed with long guns, stood guard outside the ambulance entrance of Lewiston’s Central Maine Medical Center on Thursday morning. Officers and security guards stood watch at nearly every entrance.

A Hebron, Maine resident named Eric exited the hospital’s main entrance around 9:30 a.m., saying he’d been turned away from his scheduled appointment. He said he had just learned of the mass shooting moments earlier.

”They just told me my appointment was closed, and I noticed that I couldn’t get into the gas station,” Eric, who declined to give his last name. “I didn’t know what to think.”

Hospital President and CEO Steve Littleson said in a statement that the entire staff was devastated by the toll of the gun violence.

“On behalf of the doctors, nurses and team members at Central Maine Medical Center we extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by the tragedy last evening,” Littleson said. “Words cannot describe our collective sense of loss. I want to acknowledge the heroic efforts of our community partners who, along with the entire Central Maine Healthcare team, responded together to provide expert and compassionate care during the most challenging event in recent history.”

Advertisement

Speaking during a separate briefing Thursday, John Alexander, chief medical officer of Central Maine Healthcare, said more than 100 off-duty employees came in Wednesday night to help treat shooting victims and support doctors and nurses already on the clock.

The first patient arrived at 7:24 p.m., he said, and over the next 45 minutes, a total of 14 patients were taken to Central Maine Medical Center. Eight of those patients were admitted to the hospital, five of whom were in stable condition Thursday, while three remained in critical condition.

Three additional patients died, two were treated and released, and one was transferred to Maine Medical Center, Alexander said.

“This has been a very challenging 16 hours,” he said.

Maine Governor Janet Mills (center) left the podium following a press conference held at Lewiston City Hall. At left is Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck and at right is Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre. Jim Davis for The Boston Globe

At least one person wounded in the shootings had been transferred to a Massachusetts hospital as of early Thursday afternoon, according to the Mass. Department of Public Health.

“Our hospitals are supporting individual patients transferred to Massachusetts as needed,” said Mass. DPH in a statement. “So far, we are aware of one patient transfer to a Massachusetts hospital.”

Dale Blackman, who lives near Central Maine Medical Center, told a worker at a nearby convenience store that one of the victims was his adult daughter’s close friend.

“She’s got a select few friends that she’s very very close to. And I guess it was one of those,” Blackman said.

Outside Auburn Middle School, Brenda Hathaway, eight months pregnant with a toddler by her side, paced back and forth on the phone. Hathaway, 38, said her husband was at the bar at time of the shooting and remained missing Thursday morning.

She had been at the bar with him earlier in the evening and said if the other patrons could remember her daughter, “they could tell me if they saw my husband get shot. But I would have no idea how to reach them.”

An Auburn resident, Stephen Broas let his dog out into his front yard just after 8:30 a.m., waving at the occasional passing neighbor.

”We’ve never had a lockdown before,” he said. “I’ve been living here over 40 years and we’ve never had anything like this at all.”

Broas, who lives with his wife and son, said they were alarmed, but not terribly afraid of the shooter, because the entire family is armed and ready to defend themselves.

”I have my own [gun], she has her own, and then my son has one,” he said. “We’re ready to defend ourselves, so it doesn’t bother me.”

Maine State Police expanded the shelter in place advisory to Bowdoin, Card’s last known residence, early Thursday as the agency said 100 law enforcement officers will participate in the continuing search for Card.

Bates College in Lewiston remained in a lock down status Thursday, but the school will be allowed to shuttle students from academic buildings and residence halls, the college said.

The college also announced Thursday that it had postponed the inauguration of its new president. The inauguration of Garry Jenkins was scheduled for Friday. Jenkins said in a Thursday message to the campus that he’s aware of one Bates employee who was injured in the mass shooting.

That person is “expected to make a full recovery,” Jenkins said.

Two Bates students were also near one of the crime scenes but were unharmed.

”Our Lewiston community has suffered a terrible and senseless tragedy in the past 12 hours, one that touches many who live and work here,” Jenkins said. “No matter how many times something like this happens, I find myself at a loss for words. And this time, it happened so close to home.”

Massachusetts State Police said the agency was also monitoring the situation.

“The full complement of Massachusetts State Police assets stand ready for deployment if requested, as necessitated by the evolving investigation and fugitive apprehension mission,” the agency said Thursday in a statement. “Thus far, a Massachusetts State Trooper assigned to our Bomb Squad and his K9 partner have responded to the Lewiston area in his capacity as an ATF Task Force Officer.”

A vehicle associated with Card was located late Wednesday night in Lisbon and police continued to recommend residents shelter in place. All town offices and schools in Lisbon will be closed Thursday, Lisbon officials and police said in a statement posted on the town’s website at 4:46 a.m.

“At this time, we continue to recommend that Lisbon residents continue to shelter in place with an emphasis on residents between Mill Street in Lisbon Center, along the Rt 196 corridor east to Main Street in Lisbon Falls,” city officials said in the early-morning statement. “Businesses located within this area especially will mostly be closed until safety concerns have been addressed.”

New Hampshire State Police meet behind an armored vehicle as they wear camouflage at Lewiston High School which is serving as a staging area for law enforcement. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu offered his support while noting Granite State law enforcement are monitoring developments in neighboring Maine.

“This is a very fluid situation,” Michael Sauschuck, Maine Commissioner of Public Safety, said during a late-night briefing Wednesday at City Hall.

Sauschuck said the nearby town of Lisbon was also under “lockdown” orders after a vehicle associated with Card had been located there. He also warned residents not to approach or make contact with Card.

A “reunification center” had been established at Auburn Middle School for families who were trying to locate possible victims, Sauschuck said. Auburn is the neighboring city to the west of Lewiston.

Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said that about 40 to 50 people were reunified with their worried loved ones at Auburn Middle School shortly after midnight Thursday.

“At this point, there is a significant amount of shock going on with people that were actually witnesses,” Levesque said. “Obviously when I was bringing people in that were looking for their loved ones, there is fear, there is panic, there’s worry,” he said.

One man said his adult daughter had started her first night at a bowling league at Just-In-Time Recreation. He said his daughter was next to the shooting suspect at the bowling alley when he burst in. She bolted out of the bowling alley and into the nearby woods.

“I have four daughters and she’s the toughest but this destroyed her,’’ the man said.

The public is asked to call 911 to report any suspicious activity or individuals.

Emily Bader of The Maine Monitor contributed to this report. Information from the Associated Press was also used.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler. Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez. Kathy McCabe can be reached at Katherine.McCabe@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeKMcCabe. Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her @shankman. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe. Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross. Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.