Maine officials deploy divers, planes to search area where suspect’s car was found. Follow live updates.

Officials detailed new resources in the search effort, including sending divers and planes to search the Androscoggin River in Lisbon near where the suspect’s vehicle was found.

A massive search effort entered a third day as authorities continued to hunt Friday for a Bowdoin, Maine, man identified as a suspect in the Wednesday night shootings at a Lewiston bar and bowling alley that left 18 people dead and 13 others injured, prompting entire towns to lock down and schools to shutter for multiple days.

Sign up for breaking news emails on the shootings.

October 27, 2023

Belichick: ‘We’re sending our thoughts and prayers to the people in Maine’ — 1:35 p.m.

By Christopher Price, Globe Staff

During his Friday morning press availability, Patriots coach Bill Belichick opened with a statement regarding the recent tragedy in Maine.

“We’re sending our thoughts and prayers to the people in Maine,” said Belichick. “It’s obviously a tragic situation. They’re great fans of ours. Great friends up there. Maine’s a great place. Obviously, feel bad for the pain and the situation that they’re going through.”

Authorities said as many as 18 people were killed by a shooter who remained at large as of Friday afternoon.

Belichick said the team had met to discuss the tragic events.

“Lewiston, Bowdoin … lot of connections, lot of friends of mine went there,” he added. “I know the area pretty well. It’s just very sad, difficult. We’re thinking about you down here with the Patriots.”

Read the full story.

Voices from Lewiston: Listen to Lisbon Falls gun store owner’s response to calls for stricter gun laws — 1:26 p.m.

By Globe Staff

Daniel Buck, the owner of Buck’s Guns in nearby Lisbon Falls, speaks to reporter Sarah Ryley about how lawful gun-owners should not be punished because one person “snaps.”

‘We’re scared,’ owner of downtown Lewiston restaurant says — 12:45 p.m.

By Jess Bidgood, Globe Staff

Lisbon Street, a main thoroughfare in downtown Lewiston, was all but deserted on Friday morning, save for a newspaper supplement blowing down the street and a U-Haul where a couple of deliverymen were unloading rice and drinks into a shuttered halal restaurant called Saban’s Cuisine.

Nearly everything here — Halal markets, businesses that wire money overseas, stores piled high with carpets — was closed.

“There’s usually a bunch of people walking back and forth here, it’s not this quiet,” said Maryan Abdirahman, 26, the owner of Saban’s Cuisine. “I’m scared, we’re scared.”

Abdirahman moved here 14 or 15 years ago from Kenya, she said, seeking safety and economic opportunity, but the city had been experiencing an uptick in gun violence even before Wednesday’s mass shooting, and her sense of security has faded.

When she heard about the gunshots on Wednesday night, she briefly worried that the target could be Muslims like her — a fear that did not bear out — and she said she was heartbroken for the victims.

“I feel so sad for the people that lost family members,” Abdirahman said. “I never thought this would happen to Maine.”

Former FBI agent says search for suspect will involved checking and re-checking leads — 12:32 p.m.

By Milton J. Valencia, Globe Staff

As authorities double-down on their land, air, and water search for the suspect in Wednesday’s mass shootings, they may have to return to Square One, checking and rechecking where he’s been and who he’s talked to, said a former FBI agent who headed the Boston fugitive task force.

“Any possible target area where he’s believed to have been, or be,” said Michael Carazza, who for five years led the FBI’s task force that searched for notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger.

He added that “any scenario like that will be tactical,” pointing to Robert Card’s military background; he noted the police use of heavy artillery in the response to Card’s family home on Thursday.

Carazza said authorities will likely look to identify any “derivative leads,” that can tell them where to search to next — from laptops, phones, email address. “Obviously the electronic piece is huge,” he said.

“They’re concentrating their search now to the near area, and any leads that they develop will expand their search through FBI field offices, requests to other police agencies,” he said.

He added that, “this is critical in the short term. The longer that goes on, the harder that will be for them. Until they have a body, they can’t rest.”

Police and ATF agents in boats searched near the boat launch in the Androscoggin River on Route 196 where suspect Robert Card abandoned his car Wednesday night. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Map: Investigators searching area where suspect’s car was found — 12:21 p.m.

By Kirkland An, Globe Staff

Investigators Friday said they would search the Androscoggin River as well as the boat launch in Lisbon where Robert Card’s car was found Wednesday.

Well-known ASL interpreter among four deaf community members killed — 12:04 p.m.

By Travis Andersen, Globe Staff

A well-known advocate for Maine’s deaf community was among four participants in deaf cornhole league who were killed in the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night that claimed the lives of 18 people, according to relatives and coworkers.

The four victims in the cornhole league, who were among those killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille, were also part of the Falmouth-based Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Governor Baxter School for the Deaf community, said executive director Karen Hopkins in a Facebook post.

Read the full story.

‘There was a note at one of these residences,’ Sauschuck confirms — 11:50 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Maine’s Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said during the morning press conference that “there was a note at one of these residences” that police searched as part of their investigation, but declined to go into further detail about its nature.

Asked about reports that a note was found in the suspect’s home, Sauschuck said, “We’ve heard the same thing.”

”There was a note at one of these residences,” he said. “I’m not prepared to really talk about what that included.”

”I think that’s probably again a common sense answer, because that does involve is there a mindset here, is there a motive, what did that entail? So we’ll definitely continue to work on that and when we can release it we certainly will.”

Watch: Friday morning press conference on Lewiston shootings — 11:37 a.m.

By Jenna Reyes, Globe Staff

Officials held a a press conference on the shootings at Lewiston City Hall Friday morning.

Watch the video below for the latest update.

Lewiston, Maine officials hold press conference regarding next steps in shooting investigation Share At a Friday press conference at Lewiston City Hall, Lewiston Chief of Police David St. Pierre said an enormous effort is underway to apprehend the suspect (AP).

Voices from Lewiston: Listen to shooting survivor, victim’s spouse share their fears — 11:30 a.m.

By Globe Staff

Sara Welch, 32, of Lewiston, speaks to reporter Samantha J. Gross about Welch’s fear that her daughter’s coach is among the dead.

Brenda Hathaway, 38, of Lewiston, speaks to reporter Samantha J. Gross before Hathaway learned the fate of her husband, Maxx. Maxx Hathaway has since been confirmed as one of the victims.

Suspect’s sister-in-law says family is ‘absolutely heartbroken’ — 10:45 a.m.

By Mike Damiano, Globe Staff

The suspect’s sister-in-law said Friday morning that her family is “absolutely heartbroken.”

”This is beyond belief,” Katie Card said by text message. “We are doing all we can with law enforcement, giving all information we can. Our hearts and prayers are constantly with these poor families.”

Katie Card is married to the brother of Robert R. Card, II, the man accused of killing 18 in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday evening. She and her husband live on a stretch of Meadow Road, in Bowdoin, where the Card family owns a number of properties, according to public records.

On Thursday night, legions of police officers descended on Meadow Road to execute a search warrant, the Maine State Police said.

”[W]e will not be making further statements at this time,” Katie Card said Friday.

ATF agents gathered at St. Matthew’s Church as a stagging area next to at the boat launch at the Androscoggin River. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

‘Every minute that this goes on, we’re more and more concerned,’ Sauschuck says — 10:37 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

“Every minute that this goes on, we’re more and more concerned,” Sauschuck said. “Because what’s the next thing that’s going happen?”

He added officials are working 24/7 to bring the suspect to justice and bring closure to the communities.

Deer hunting season starts Saturday — 10:35 a.m.

By Samantha J. Gross, Globe Staff

Mike Sauschuck, Maine’s Department of Public Safety Commissioner, said law enforcement is having conversations around the start of Maine’s deer hunting season. As investigations are taking place near the woods, safety is a priority, he said.

”It’s a big deal...we’re in the woods,” he said. “If you’re just happened to be in the woods minding your own business, going for a walk, that’s going to make this a little concerning.”

Androscoggin River ‘a big piece’ of the investigation, Sauschuck says — 10:32 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

The Androscoggin River is a “big piece” of law enforcement’s investigation as they continue to search for a suspect, Sauschuck said.

”The car was located there, evidence is located in the vehicle or right there along the shores of the river,” he added. “That’s stuff that we want to make sure that we’re checking.”

Commissioner Mike Sauschuck spoke to members of the media during a press conference at Lewiston City Hall on Friday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Shelter-in-place order still in place, actively being considered — 10:28 a.m.

By Samantha J. Gross, Globe Staff

Mike Sauschuck, Maine’s Department of Public Safety Commissioner, said the shelter-in-place order that has been in effect since Wednesday night, is “an ongoing conversation that we will have every minute of every day.”

He said law enforcement is asking whether the order can be relaxed, but that is not being changed as of Friday.

”We realize that we want to keep our community,” he said. “But we know that a shelter-in-place order...can have some negative impacts on families, schools, and businesses.”

‘We’re going to be all over the place,’ Sauschuck says of law enforcement investigation — 10:25 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Law enforcement investigators will be all over the region to search for the suspect, Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said.

”We’re going to be all over the place,” Sauschuck said, adding “that’s not saying we know that the individual is in this house or we know the individual is that house or they’re in that swath of land, this acreage. That’s not what we’re doing. But we do look at these situations as though the individual could be there.”

He cautioned that people will see tactical teams at various locations, an indication that there are a lot of resources being used to work the scenes.

The warning that there may be officials issuing announcements comes after a heavy police presence at a home in Bowdoin Thursday night when officials executed a search warrant at a home and could be heard issuing instructions over a speaker.

Members of the media took pictures of maps marking notable locations in the search for the Lewiston shooter on Friday during a press conference at Lewiston City Hall. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Law enforcement sending divers near boat launch in Lisbon — 10:20 a.m.

By Samantha J. Gross, Globe Staff

Mike Sauschuck, Maine’s Department of Public Safety Commissioner, said law enforcement officers will be sending divers and planes to a boat launch in Lisbon, Maine.

Within three hours of the initial 911 calls Wednesday, police found shooting suspect Robert Card’s white Subaru at the Pejepscot Boat Launch in Lisbon, Maine.

”Aerial resources” such as helicopters could be dragging a diver behind them as the diver checks for evidence.

Divers will search the Androscoggin River near the Lisbon boat launch where the suspect’s vehicle was located.

Divers will check for evidence and potential bodies, but Sauschuck said that does not mean the suspect is in the water.

”I’m not saying we know the suspect is in the water and this is what we’re doing,” he said. “What I’m telling you is you’re going to see a lot of activity here and I’m going to tell you that in advance.” A remote controlled rover that looks like “a pod under the water” will also be deployed to use sonar technology to pick shadows under the water. Along the shoreline, there will be law enforcement conducting “a line search” as well.

”I would also say that while this is going to look like a major focus today with a lot of people, we have a lot of other irons in the fire,” Sauschuck said.

Officers will conduct sweeps and searches near Lewiston bowling alley, safety official says — 10:18 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

At the scene of the Just-in-Time bowling alley where multiple people were killed Wednesday night, there will be additional officers checking the woodline and continuing to do sweeps and searches, Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said.

”There was a lot of shots fired in these locations, and we want to make sure we have all the evidence humanly possible,” he said.

Law enforcement agents walked near he boat launch at the Androscoggin River on Rt 196 in Lisbon. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Law enforcement investigating ‘every square inch.’ — 10:15 a.m.

By Samantha J. Gross, Globe Staff

Mike Sauschuck, Maine’s Department of Public Safety Commissioner, said law enforcement is “days away” from completing the investigation at the shooting locations in Lewiston.

Investigators are working 24-7 conducting searches of “every square inch” at the two primary venues: Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just-In-Time Recreation, as well as the boat launch at 501 Lisbon St. in Lisbon, where divers will enter the water Friday.

”It’s going to be easy to think, what’s taking them so long?” Sauschuck said. “In order for us to do our jobs, to be professional, to be respectful of the victims and families that we’re working with...we have to take our time. We’re going to be processing every square inch of these facilities.”

Public safety commissioner will hold briefings daily — 10:10 a.m.

By Samantha J. Gross, Globe Staff

Mike Sauschuck, Maine’s Department of Public Safety Commissioner, announced Friday that law enforcement officials will hold a daily briefing at Lewiston City Hall at 10 a.m.

He said the daily briefings will be “more operational in nature.”

”It’s going to help everybody start that healing process,” he said. “I know that information is power. You also know that there’s going to be times that I won’t be able to give you all the information that you need or want.”

A sign was placed at business in Lewiston’s downtown as the city grieved after a mass-shooting rocked the community. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Lewiston police chief says enormous effort underway to apprehend suspect — 10:08 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

At a Friday morning press conference at Lewiston City Hall, Lewiston Chief of Police David St. Pierre said a significant amount of law enforcement manpower is being used to apprehend the suspect, calling it a “rapidly-evolving investigation.”

He asked the community for patience due to the many moving parts and coordination of efforts among many agencies.

Lewiston native Patrick Dempsey reacts to ‘senseless’ Maine shooting — 9:59 a.m.

By Matt Juul, Globe Staff

Patrick Dempsey took to social media Thursday to share his grief-stricken reaction over Wednesday’s deadly shooting in his hometown of Lewiston, Maine, which killed at least 18 people and wounded more than a dozen.

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star posted a statement on his Instagram account, saying that he was heartbroken by the tragedy, while expressing his support for the victims and their loved ones.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by last night’s tragedy in my hometown,” Dempsey said in the post, adding that Maine’s strength is its “sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act. My family and I are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the community.”

Read the full story.

Suspect’s divorce agreement notes that guns ‘shall be under lock and key’ — 9:57 a.m.

By John R. Ellement, Globe Staff

Robert R. Card II, the subject of a massive manhunt in connection with the mass shootings in Lewiston, is the father of a teenage son from his marriage in 2005 to Cara L. Lamb, which ended in divorce two years later, according to court records.

The couple were married by a notary public Oct. 1, 2005 in Brunswick, Maine, and jointly filed for divorce in Sagadahoc County court in 2007, records show. Their son was born in 2006.

The 2007 divorce agreement was updated in 2013 to add this requirement: “It is further ordered that all guns in either party’s home shall be under lock and key during which time they are not being used.”

Card, who listed his home address as 941 Meadow Road in Bowdoin throughout the proceedings that lasted several years, described himself as self-employed, and represented himself in court. Card was ordered to pay $74 a week in child support in 2013, records show.

The couple initially shared physical custody of their son by swapping between homes one week at a time, but when he reached school age, Lamb asked for that practice to end, citing the need for their son to have a stable place to call his home, records show. She was then living in Topsham and he remained in Bowdoin, records show.

There is no reference to Card’s reported history of mental illness in the documents.

Officials to hold morning press conference in Lewiston — 8:55 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Officials will hold a press conference on the shootings at Lewiston City Hall on Friday at 10 a.m., officials said.

Quiet morning dawns in Lewiston as manhunt continues — 8:05 a.m.

By Niki Griswold, Globe Staff

The streets were quiet in Lewiston as the sun rose Friday morning on what could be the city’s second full day under a shelter in place order. Shops remained closed, and with the exception of a couple pedestrians, the only people outside were the dozens of reporters camped outside Central Maine Medical Center with broadcast news cameras and gear, waiting for news about the injured victims from Wednesday’s horrific shootings.

Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager reportedly among the victims — 7:30 a.m.

By the Associated Press

A volunteer youth bowling coach known for encouraging children and a bar manager whose father said tried to confront the shooter and died “a hero” were among the at least 18 people killed and 13 injured in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, according to the Associated press.

According to Maine State Police, seven people died Wednesday night at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley. Six were male and one was female. Eight more people, all male, died at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three others died after being taken to hospitals.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names, but their family members have been confirming their deaths.

Read the full story.

Heavily armed members of the US Marshalls Fugitive task force search an auto repair shop in Lewiston Thursday afternoon as the manhunt continues for the suspect. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A look at Maine’s gun culture and laws — 7:15 a.m.

By Emma Platoff, Ivy Scott, Nick Stoico and Sarah L. Ryley, Globe Staff

For Von Scott, the most shocking thing about the gunman’s attack was “that nobody shot back at him.”

“Part of safety in Maine,” the longtime Auburn resident added, “is that everybody carries.”

As details continued to emerge Thursday about the deadly shootings in Lewiston that killed 18 and injured 13 more, Scott’s sentiment gives voice to many Maine residents struggling to understand how such a tragedy could take place here: a gun-loving state where firearms are common and violent crime is low, and where many believe that high gun ownership rates deter those who would cause their families harm.

A state that had been largely insulated from the country’s now-commonplace mass shootings this week became the unwilling host of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting of the year.

Officials said there was no indication anyone exchanged gunfire with the suspect, Robert Card II, in the Wednesday night rampage that robbed many Maine families of their loved ones, including men who played on the neighborhood softball team with Scott’s close friends. The violence cast a dark spotlight on Maine, a sprawling rural state where guns and hunting are deeply ingrained in the culture, and where the firearm laws are the most permissive in New England. Maine does not require permits for carrying concealed weapons, does not require background checks for all gun sales, does not have a “red flag” law, and does not impose a waiting period on firearm sales — all policies that gun control advocates say jeopardize residents’ safety.

Read the full story.

Some Maine schools closed for another day as search for shooting suspect continues — 6:00 a.m.

By Tonya Alanez, Globe Staff

The search for Maine man suspected of fatally shooting 18 people in Lewiston Wednesday night, and injuring 13 more, is expected to enter its third day on Friday as much of Central Maine remained in lock down.

Robert R. Card II, 40, of Bowdoin, is the subject of a massive manhunt by local, county, state and federal law enforcement since he allegedly opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston.

The search, carried out on land, by air, and on the water, has effectively locked down Androscoggin County for more than 24 hours. Speaking to CNN late Thursday night, Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said the lockdown is necessary to “cover all bases and keep residents safe.”

Public schools in Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin and Brunswick announced they will cancel classes Friday for a second straight day.

Although many of the victims have been identified by family and friends, officials have not yet released their names, Sheline said.

Read the full story.

Watch video of police outside Bowdoin home — 12:56 a.m.

By Randy Vazquez, Globe Staff

Law enforcement searched a home in Bowdoin, Maine, on Thursday night as part of their investigation into the Lewiston shootings that killed at least 18 people. Watch video from the scene.

Law enforcement search home in Bowdoin as part of their investigation into the Lewiston shootings Share Law enforcement search home in Bowdoin, Maine, as part of their investigation into the Lewiston shootings that killed at least 18 people. ( undefined )

October 26, 2023

Deaf Community of Maine holds online vigil to mourn four victims — 10:50 p.m.

By Maeve Lawler, Globe Correspondent

The Deaf Community of Maine held an online vigil at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Around 160 people joined the Zoom to mourn four men killed in the Lewiston shootings. Attendees, many of whom were from outside Maine, were asked to light candles in memory of the four victims.

“We think about the people these candles represent,” an ASL interpreter said.

A moment of silence for each followed.

NBC reported that the men were part of a group that gathered for a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar and Grille. The event was reportedly organized by the American Deaf Cornhole Players Association.

The group put out a statement on Facebook extending their condolences to “Maine families and friends, especially our deaf cornhole players who lost their family/friends,” the statement said.

Many attendees, including those from Colorado, Florida and Maryland, spoke at the vigil. Some knew the victims from growing up in Maine, going to school with them, or working with them. They mourned for the families of the victims and expressed their deep condolences.

Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline says lockdown remained in effect to ‘cover all bases and keep residents safe’ — 10:45 p.m.

By Maeve Lawler, Globe Correspondent

In an interview with CNN Thursday night, Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said a lockdown remained in effect to “cover all bases and keep residents safe.”

Sheline also confirmed that 18 people were killed and 13 were injured. He said a number of those injured were still receiving treatment at hospitals.

None of the victims have been identified by authorities as of 10 p.m. Thursday night, Sheline said, although many family members and friends have made social media posts mourning the loss of loved ones.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families‚” he said.

He said the two hospitals in Lewiston, Central Maine Medical Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, have done “a wonderful job” responding to the mass casualty event.

When asked about authorities investigating locations in the area, Sheline said he couldn’t comment and referred questions to the Maine State Police.

Sheline also said it often takes time to identify victims due to the “nature of what happened,” citing time it takes to gather evidence and understand what happened.

He said the Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department were working “extremely hard” to investigate “as quickly as possible.”

When asked about when police responded to the scene Wednesday night, he said he didn’t have exact specifics but understands authorities responded “extremely fast.”

Robert Card reported ‘hearing voices and threats to shoot up’ military base, according to bulletin — 10:05 p.m.

By Hanna Krueger, Sarah L. Ryley and John R. Ellement, Globe Staff

Robert R. Card II, the 40-year-old suspect in the Maine mass shooting, enlisted in the Army in the winter of 2002 while working toward a degree in engineering technology at the University of Maine, according to spokespersons for the branch and college. Card never graduated, instead committing himself to the armed forces, where he worked his way up to the rank of sergeant first class and earned the Army Achievement Medal and the Humanitarian Service Medal. He currently holds the rank of first sergeant and has the military specialty of “petroleum supply specialist.”

Most recently, he was assigned to the Third Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in Saco, Maine. While Card was training with this unit at Camp Smith — a military installation operated by the New York Army National Guard — military leaders said they observed Card acting erratically, according to a public affairs officer. Out of concern for his safety, the unit called New York State Police, who transported Card to the Keller Army Community Hospital at the US Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., for medical evaluation.

A bulletin put out by the Maine Information and Analysis Center, an internal database for law enforcement officials, previously stated Wednesday that Card served as a firearms instructor in the Maine Army Reserves. But officials revoked that statement Thursday morning, stating “there is no indication that Card was a firearms instructor in the Maine Army Reserves.”

The updated bulletin said Card had been in a mental health facility for two weeks this summer, and that he had reported “hearing voices and threats to shoot up” the military base. No information was provided about Card’s treatment or diagnosis.

Read the full story.

Bates College was on lockdown as roommates at Bates, Nora Fox(left) and Isabelle Larson sat on the grass in front of their dorm at dusk to get a breath of fresh air. Nora said it felt like Covid again. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

‘Frightened for the community,’ new president leads Bates College through ongoing lockdown — 9:45 p.m.

By Hilary Burns, Globe Staff

Garry Jenkins, the new president of Bates College, was having dinner with family members at his home Wednesday night to kick off what was to be a celebratory weekend: his inauguration as the ninth leader of the selective school in Lewiston, Maine.

That’s when he got the call.

He learned a gunman had shot and killed an unknown number of people at a bowling alley and restaurant nearby.

“I was frightened for the community, but you step up and I just felt like I had to do whatever I could to help ensure the safety of our students and our staff,” Jenkins said. “Bates is a part of the Lewiston community.”

Thursday night, about 24 hours after the shootings began, Jenkins said in an interview with the Globe that he is proud of how the campus community rallied to help one another. And he outlined the logistical challenges of feeding about 1,800 students forced to shelter in place, and relocating dozens of students who spent the night locked in the library, dining hall, athletic facilities and classroom buildings.

Jenkins said he was up most of the night on Zoom calls, gathering information, communicating with community members, fielding emails from worried parents, and working with the college’s emergency response group to ensure campus safety. It took several hours to receive information about whether or not any of Bates’ students, staff or faculty were among those killed or injured, he said.

One Bates employee was injured in the mass shooting. That person is “expected to make a full recovery,” Jenkins said in a message to the campus earlier on Thursday. Two Bates students were also near one of the crime scenes but were unharmed. The college canceled classes on Thursday and Friday.

“It’s been a challenging 24 hours,” he said. “The entire senior team has come together and we’ve been working as hard as we can to serve our community.”

Read the full story.

Police vehicles leave Bowdoin home — 9:15 p.m.

By Daniel Kool, Globe Staff

Around 8:50 p.m., a handful of officers with flashlights walked from the home and into vehicles.

Just before 9 p.m., seven police vehicles, including an armored truck at the front, drove away from the Bowdoin home. The chop of helicopter blades could no longer be heard, and no vehicles appeared to remain at the house.

‘Come out of the house now’: law enforcement on loudspeaker outside Bowdoin home — 7:30 p.m.

By Daniel Kool, Globe Staff

A large police presence was gathered outside 941 Meadows Rd. in Bowdoin around 7:20 p.m. it was not clear how many law enforcement officers were present in the near-black night.

One officer, identifying himself as Maine State Police, gave demands through a loudspeaker. Police shined a spotlight at the house.

“This may be intimidating for you,” he said. “We do not want to hurt anyone inside.”

He demanded that whoever was inside the home walk outside, place their hands on a truck in the driveway, “and I can guarantee your safety if you come out of the house now with nothing in your hands.”

“The announcements that are being heard over a loud speaker are standard search warrant announcements when executing a warrant to ensure the safety of all involved,” Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Department of Public Safety, said. “It is unknown whether Robert Card is in any of the homes law enforcement will search. Law enforcement officials are simply doing their due diligence by tracking down every lead in an effort to locate and apprehend Card.”

Home on Meadow Rd. in Bowdoin, Maine, where police have been using a loudspeaker to make announcements while searching for Lewiston shooting suspect Robert Card. John Tlumacki/Globe staff

Law enforcement is at a home in Bowdoin as part of investigation — 6:24 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Law enforcement officials are at a home in Bowdoin “as part of the investigation into the Lewiston shootings,” the Maine Department of Public Safety said Thursday evening.

The department said in a statement that it has received “numerous inquiries” to confirm reports that gunshots have been fired at a home in Bowdoin, but said those reports are inaccurate and no gunshots have been fired.

Heavily armed police with a canine search the yard of the father of the suspect at his home on Meadow Road. The suspect is still at large for two mass shooting in Lewiston Wednesday night. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Senator Susan Collins doubles down on her stance against assault weapons bans — 6:24 p.m.

By Samantha J. Gross, Globe Staff

Senator Susan Collins, who voted against expanding the federal assault weapons ban, said she has not changed her stance given the recent shooting in Lewiston.

While she supported the original ban, the proposal to extend it “was based not on legality, and more on how they looked,” she told reporters at a news conference at Lewiston City Hall.

“I did not think that that was appropriate,” she said. “We do have a Second Amendment in our country. And Maine has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the country and has a long heritage of responsible gun ownership and a very low rate of violence.”

She noted that she was a co-author of the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which provided funding for red and yellow “flag laws,” and for mental health clinics.

She added that she was the lead Republican sponsor of a bill that would ban bump stocks, which have the ability to turn a semi-automatic into a full- automatic machine gun.

“Certainly there’s always more that can be done,” she said.

CEO of Central Maine Healthcare gives an update on patients — 6:13 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Steve Littleson, the CEO of Central Maine Healthcare, said during the press conference that all but one of the patients taken from the scenes last night were brought to Central Maine Medical Center.

Three patients died in Central Maine Medical Center on Wednesday night, he said.

Eight patients remain, and five are in stable condition. Three are in critical condition.

Lewiston congressman calls for assault weapons ban — 6:12 p.m.

By Samantha J. Gross, Globe Staff

Representative Jared Golden, who is from Lewiston, said the Wednesday shootings have moved him to change his stance on assault weapons.

In 2022, Golden was one of two Democrats to vote against raising the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. Golden and four other Democrats also joined Republicans in voting against a bill banning assault weapons in 2022.

“I have opposed efforts to ban deadly weapons of war, like the assault rifle used to carry out this crime,” he said. “The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure.”

Collins addresses families and friends of victims — 6:09 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Collins addressed the families of those who have been injured or killed in the shootings, acknowledging the pain and anger they are feeling.

“My hope is that you will feel the solace and strength of knowing that you are in the hearts of people of Maine and people throughout our nation,” she said.

Collins says she spoke with Biden, Mills Wednesday night — 6:08 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Collins said she has spoken with a number of federal officials about the mass shootings, including Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Biden called Collins during a state dinner with the Australian prime minister, Collins said, and offered any help from the federal government in response to the mass shootings.

Collins said she spoke to Governor Janet Mills at midnight, calling her a “pillar of strength for our state.”

“This has been a concerted effort at the state, local, and federal level,” she said, and “everyone is determined to bring the killer to justice.”

Lewiston mass shooting is worst mass shooting in history of the state of Maine, Collins says — 6:07 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

“Our hearts are heavy with grief,” Maine Senator Susan Collins said at an evening press conference.

“This heinous attack, which has robbed the lives of at least 18 Mainers and injured so many more, is the worst mass shooting that the state of Maine has ever experienced and could ever imagine,” she said.

Shelter in place will remain in effect — 6:04 p.m.

By Samantha J. Gross, Globe Staff

The shelter-in-place in Lewiston will remain in effect Thursday night, Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said at a news conference at City Hall.

He said residents should continue to “stay at home and be safe.”

”Our hearts are heavy with grief and we extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families,” he said. “This is a time for action, solidarity, and support.”

With a shelter in place order in affect in numerous towns (including Bowdoin) following the mass shootings in Lewiston last night, the traffic on Route 95 looking southbound was very light this afternoon. Jim Davis for The Boston Globe

Watch live: Maine lawmakers hold press conference on Lewiston shootings — 5:54 p.m.

By Globe Staff

Maine Senator Susan Collins, Representative Jared Golden, and Lewiston Chief of Police David St. Pierre are holding a press conference on Thursday on the Lewiston mass shootings that left 18 people dead and 13 injured.

Watch the press conference live.

Patient transferred to MGH in stable condition, hospital spokesman says — 5:15 p.m.

By Felice J. Freyer, Globe Staff

The shooting victim who was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital is in stable condition, according to a hospital spokesman. The patient is the only person injured in the attack known to be seeking treatment in Massachusetts at this time.

‘This guy could be anywhere’: Worry continues to grip Lewiston — 5:00 p.m.

By Ivy Scott, Globe Staff

Across the Lewiston-Auburn community, residents and business owners continued to worry for friends and neighbors into Thursday afternoon.

Auburn resident Jason Poatz was on the way to pick up medication for his daughter from the Dollar Tree on Lisbon Street, blocks away from the shooting at Schemengees, when the first blasts of gunfire erupted. Seconds later, he saw emergency vehicles speeding past him down the street.

”It was a lot more activity than I usually see around here, so I was surprised,” he said.

Poatz said he had no idea what had happened until he arrived at the store, where he said employees told him they’d heard gunshots — different than the usual sound of the nearby shooting range.

It was only when he got home and checked the news that he realized tragedy had been unfolding less than a mile away.

”It’s strange, having such a close encounter,” he said. “Last night changed everything for me. You can’t help having the thoughts of: when’s the next one gonna happen? And who’s it gonna be?”

Poatz said his wife pulled him aside last night to confess that she had been thinking about bringing the family to Just-in-Time bowling this weekend, to celebrate having relatives in town. The couple have brought their young daughter there several times before.

”It’s kinda scary to think that it could have been us,” Poatz said.

Across the street from the Dollar Tree in a residential neighborhood off Lisbon Street, Eli Colgan described similar feelings as he stood on his porch, talking to his son on the phone and photographing news helicopters in the distance.

Colgan said his daughter bowls regularly with the league that was at the alley Wednesday night, and it was a lucky coincidence she happened not to be there that night. Her best friend, he added, managed to escape, and he was grateful that none of those closest to the family were among the slain.

The wait for answers, however, was growing increasingly frustrating.

”Nobody knows anything. There’s no new information, and this guy could be anywhere,” Colgan said. “Everybody’s just waiting for answers.”

Down the street, Jeff Bailey also had heard few new details since he heard the gunfire from his Jamaican food truck Wednesday night.

”It happened just down the street, while we were still open. I thought it was fireworks,” he said. Since then, Bailey and his daughter Gabby have been closely monitoring Facebook for updates from friends, and have shared in the community’s grief when familiar faces from around town appeared on the screen.

”I don’t know anyone personally, but I definitely see faces I recognize,” Gabby Bailey said. “It’s hard to see the posts of people asking, ‘Has anyone seen my husband?’ But also really powerful to see the community coming together.

”All day Thursday, Bailey has been offering free meals to first responders out of his food truck, and asked his wife to deliver some food to the local police officers, too.

”We’re not supposed to open, but those guys have to eat,” he said. “This is a community, and it’s the right thing to do, to do what we can.”

Boston Bruins Foundation starts fund to support families affected by Lewiston shootings — 4:48 p.m.

By Amin Touri, Globe Staff

In the aftermath of the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that killed 18 people on Wednesday, the Bruins announced Thursday that the Boston Bruins Foundation is creating a fund to support the families who have been affected by the tragedy.

”The Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation are heartbroken by the tragic and horrifying events in Lewiston, Maine, on October 25,” the Bruins said in a release. “Maine is a special part of the Bruins family and our hearts are with those affected by this terrible tragedy.”

The Boston Bruins Foundation has pledged a minimum of $100,000 to help those affected, as well as setting up a number of fundraising efforts. People can donate directly at TheMaineFund.org, and Thursday’s 50/50 Raffle during the Bruins’ game against the Ducks at TD Garden will also benefit families in Lewiston.

Read more here.

One shooting patient has been transferred to MGH — 4:17 p.m.

By Felice Freyer, Globe Staff

One patient injured in the Maine shootings has been transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to Dr. Paul Biddinger, chief preparedness and continuity officer at Mass General Brigham.

Biddinger said he was not at liberty to say when the patient arrived or from which hospital, nor could he say anything about the patient’s condition. This patient is apparently the only shooting victim to come for treatment in Massachusetts.

Maine Governor Janet Mills said at a press conference Thursday morning that 13 people had been injured in the attacks, and 18 had died.

Maine lawmakers to hold Thursday press conference — 4:10 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Senator Susan Collins, Representative Jared Golden, and Lewiston Chief of Police David St. Pierre will hold a 6 p.m. press conference on Thursday on the mass shootings.

Maine tragedy hits close to home — 4:02 p.m.

By Boston Globe Today

Maine tragedy hits close to home Share WATCH: Multiple people were killed and injured after a mass shooting in Lewiston. Reporter Emily Schario is from the area and shares her perspective.

Bates College students describe terrifying night with mass shootings near campus — 4:00 p.m.

By Hilary Burns, Globe Staff

Bates College students described a harrowing Wednesday night as mass shootings unfolded near the school’s Lewiston campus and authorities told residents to shelter in place.

Dozens of students spent the night locked down in the library, dining hall, and classrooms while most students spent the night locked in their dorms, according to several students interviewed Thursday. College officials are now coordinating shifts for students to pick up food at the dining hall while the lock down continues, the students said.

”That was definitely quite terrifying and scary,” said Caleb Ireland, a recent Bates graduate who now works on campus as a research associate.

“I spent a good amount of the night texting various students stuck due to the lockdown in various buildings on campus. I definitely didn’t get too much sleep.”

Bates canceled classes Thursday and Friday.

Tamrin Ghai, a sophomore from New York City, was rehearsing with her a capella group on Wednesday night for a performance at the upcoming presidential inauguration, which was scheduled for the weekend but has since been postponed due to the shootings. Ghai said she went to the dining hall with friends after rehearsal when her phone buzzed with an emergency alert notifying her to shelter in place.

”I started hearing that they weren’t letting people leave the building around 8 p.m.,” Ghai said. “At that point, we thought OK, well if we are going to be here and locked down, we shouldn’t be in the bottom floor where windows are.”

Ghai said she and her friends used table cloths as blankets and slept on the floor until 3:50 am when she woke up to another alert from the Bates emergency system saying the campus would stay in lockdown. A couple hours later, college officials started shuttling students back to their dorms.

Ghai said it was a relief to be back in her dorm with her roommates. Now, students are trying to keep themselves occupied as they wait for news.

”Everyone was trying not to think about the actual things that were happening and just focusing on what they could control,” Ghai said. “One of my roommates has been playing guitar, which has been nice to hear.”

Trinity Poon, a sophomore from Sandwich, Massachusetts, said that she was shopping for Halloween supplies at the Walmart in Auburn with friends Wednesday evening when the group started receiving texts from friends on campus asking if they had heard about a shooting. She spent the night in her dorm room in lockdown while her roommate was stuck in the dining hall.

”We are all kind of holding our breath,” Poon said.

Hannah Orton, a senior from Littleton, Massachusetts, was also in the dining hall with teammates from the women’s club ice hockey team when the campus went into lockdown. She said she suffers from anxiety and was very nervous about the prospect of the gunman coming to campus. She started thinking through what she learned from shooter drills at her public high school and how she would apply those strategies to Bates’ campus if necessary.

”Sandy Hook happened when I was in elementary school, so all of my life I have been preparing for this,” Orton said. “But I never thought I would have to use those skills.”

Orton ran back to her dorm around 5 a.m., she said, nervous she would be shot on the two-minute run.

A look into Maine’s gun laws — 3:50 p.m.

By Boston Globe Today

A look into Maine’s gun laws Share WATCH: Deputy city editor Mike Bello explains why the state has the region's most permissive firearms regulations.

What to do if you’re under a shelter-in-place order — 3:44 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Maine emergency officials have listed a number of suggestions for those who are under a shelter-in-place order.

Maine residents under the order should immediately go indoors, state officials said, or if “you are in your vehicle and are very close to home, your office, or a public building, go there immediately.”

Other suggestions include:

Close and lock all doors and windows. Locking is preferred since it generally ensures that the door or window is shut tight.

Close drapes, blinds, and window shades.

Go to a room in the center of your home with the fewest windows and doors.

See more tips from the Maine Emergency Management Agency here.

Shelter-in-place orders are still in place, Maine officials say — 3:36 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Shelter-in-place orders are still in effect as of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Officials don’t plan to hold another news conference Thursday unless there is a “significant development,” the department said.

Maine officials urge those affected by Lewiston mass shooting to seek help — 3:32 p.m.

By Travis Andersen, Globe Staff

Maine officials on Thursday urged those affected by the mass shooting Thursday night in Lewiston to seek out mental health support.

”Incidents of mass violence can lead to a range of emotional reactions, including anxiety, fear, anger, despair, and a sense of helplessness that may begin immediately or in the days or weeks following the event,” said the state Department of Heath and Human Services.

”Seek help immediately if you or someone you know is talking about suicide, feelings of hopelessness or unbearable pain, or about being a burden to others,” the agency said in a statement.

They said there are several helplines available:

988: a suicide prevention and behavioral health hotline

211: The state’s general information hotline, which includes how to access behavioral health and social service resources

207-515-8398: The National Alliance on Mental Illness Teen Text Line, for teens and young adults seeking help

1-800-769-9819: The FrontLine WarmLine hotline for medical providers, teachers, and first responders

All the various resources are free and confidential, officials said.

White House calls for GOP to work on gun measures in wake of Lewiston — 3:29 p.m.

By Jim Puzzanghera, Globe Staff

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called on new House Speaker Mike Johnson to work with President Biden and congressional Democrats to enact tougher gun safety laws in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Lewiston.

”It’s within Congress’s power to pass legislation that will make our streets safer, that will make our communities safer, that will make our schools safer,” she said during Thursday’s White House press briefing.

“The House has a new speaker who… said he’s ready to get to work and to find common ground. Now is the time.”

Jean-Pierre echoed Biden’s call in a statement Thursday morning for legislation banning assault weapons and high capacity magazines as well as other changes like universal background checks and requirements for safe storage of guns.

Johnson’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican elected as speaker on Wednesday, has voted against gun safety legislation in the past, including the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Asked about that voting record, Jean-Pierre said the White House would keep pushing for tougher laws.

Auburn city councilor’s son killed in Lewiston bar shooting: ‘It’s still a nightmare’ — 3:27 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Leroy Walker Sr., an Auburn, Maine, city councilor, said his son, Joe, who managed the Lewiston bar where one of the mass shootings took place, was killed in the rampage.

Joe’s wife is “just torn apart,” Walker said in an interview with MSNBC. He said authorities took more than 14 hours to notify the family that Joe was killed, and they were up all night waiting to hear something.

”They didn’t notify us of this, which is just totally a nightmare,” he said. “None of us slept. We were up all night. We didn’t know where to go, who to turn to.”

Walker said he wants people to know that “Joe was a great, great son” and “loving husband.”

”He had two grandchildren and a stepson living at home with him, bringing them all up,” he said. “Loved thousands of people; thousands of people loved him.”

Walker said he’s “gone through this before” when his daughter died in a car accident in Lisbon, Maine, more than 25 years ago.

”And now I’ve lost a son across the river,” he said.

In a separate interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, Walker said police told him that Joe “died as a hero” because he picked up a butcher knife and “tried to go at the gunman to stop him from shooting anybody else.”

The gunman shot him twice through the stomach, Walker said.

Asked if it changed his pain knowing that Joe moved to attack the gunman, Walker said “it made it worse.”

Former Boston Police Commissioner says suspect has a leg up on law enforcement due to military training — 3:11 p.m.

By Shelley Murphy, Globe Staff

Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, who led the department during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, said the search for the Maine mass shooting suspect must be “slow and methodical,” because of his military background and his disappearing in a vast rural area.

”This is our worst nightmare,” Davis said during a telephone interview Thursday.

During manhunts in urban areas, Davis said officers “are going house to house, checking vehicles and even storm drains.”

But officers face unique obstacles searching for Robert Card in the woods of Lewiston and surrounding areas.

“He has a leg up on the officers through his military training and the ability to survive in the woods,” Davis said. He’s also believed to be armed with a long range rifle that allows him to hit a target from hundreds of yards away, Davis noted, posing a serious danger to those trying to track him.

However, he said law enforcement officials have significant assets at their disposal. The most effective way to locate him if he’s hiding in the woods, Davis said, is likely through the use of federal planes equipped with sensitive thermal imaging technology.

”It’s probably the safest way to find him,” Davis said. “Then move in slowly.”

Meanwhile, Davis said investigators “are digging for clues to help officers on the ground,” gathering information about who Card is, who his friends are, where he may go and what kind of weapons and ammunition he has.

Coast Guard says it’s helping in search for the suspect — 2:53 p.m.

By Travis Andersen, Globe Staff

The US Coast Guard was assisting in the manhunt for the suspect.

“Currently, one response boat crew from Station Boothbay Harbor, and an Air Station Cape Cod HC-144 fixed wing aircraft are assisting with patrols within the affected counties,” the guard said Thursday afternoon in a statement.

“If our Coast Guard crews discover any suspicious activity, or anything of interest, we will notify the Maine State Police, and other partners leading the response operations.”

One patient injured in Lewiston shootings is discharged from hospital — 2:27 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

One patient injured in the Lewiston shootings was discharged from Maine Medical Center, MaineHealth said in a statement.

The patient was transferred from Central Maine Medical Center on Wednesday. No other MaineHealth hospitals received patients from Central Maine Medical Center, the statement said.

”Several MaineHealth locations are impacted by the shelter in place order, although hospitals remain open to patients and visitors,” the statement said.

Local artist spreads message of solidarity — 2:17 p.m.

By Ivy Scott, Globe Staff

A local artist chose to defy the shelter in place order Thursday in order to spread a message of solidarity throughout the Lewiston-Auburn community.

”I didn’t want to just sit in my apartment, I wanted to do something visible,” said Miia Zellner. “I’m feeling a lot of emotions right now, and this is my way of expressing it and showing my support for my community.”

Moving from tree to tree on Lewiston’s main streets, Zellner hammered in giant paper hearts that read: “To my neighbors”; “To my home”; “To my friends”; “To my community.”

Zellner said she felt “mostly shock” Thursday because of how at ease she felt in the neighborhood since moving to the area over a year ago.

”I’ve never felt safer…it’s so tight-knit here,” she said. “This whole day has been surreal… but I just have so much love for this community, and I wanted to show that somehow.”

Local artist defies shelter-in-place order to spread message of solidarity Share A local artist chose to defy the shelter-in-place order Thursday to spread a message of solidarity throughout the Lewiston-Auburn community.

New Hampshire officials take ‘vigilant’ posture, lend aid — 2:10 p.m.

By Steven Porter, Globe Staff

New Hampshire Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn said Thursday afternoon that state troopers will remain “vigilant and visible, especially along our Maine border” until a manhunt for the suspect in a mass shooting in Lewiston is resolved.

Authorities in New Hampshire said they have sent a SWAT team, detectives, a helicopter, and peer support service professionals to help law enforcement in Maine. The New Hampshire medical examiner’s office is assisting its counterpart in Maine, and the New Hampshire Department of Justice has dispatched three victim advocates as well.

Quinn said New Hampshire will provide more resources as requested by law enforcement partners.

The scenes where 18 people were gunned down Wednesday night are a little over an hour’s drive from the New Hampshire border.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said he and his wife, Valerie, are “heartbroken at the senseless act of violence” and “thinking of the victims and their families during this horrific time.” He directed flags on all public buildings and grounds in New Hampshire to fly at half-staff through Oct. 30.

New Hampshire State Police meet behind an armored vehicle as they wear camouflage at Lewiston High School which is serving as a staging area for law enforcement. The search for the shooting suspect who killed 18 people continues after a mass shooting in Lewiston Wednesday night. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Mass. state flags to be flown at half-staff — 2:04 p.m.

By Samantha J. Gross, Globe Staff

American and state flags will be flown at half-staff through Monday to honor the victims of the Lewiston shootings, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced Thursday.

”We are lowering the flags in Massachusetts to express our deep sadness and sympathy for the victims, their families, and all those impacted by the mass shooting in Maine,” she said in a statement.

“New England is a close-knit community, and we are coming together to support our neighbors during this heartbreaking time.”

Law enforcement gathers at Lewiston high school — 1:55 p.m.

By Daniel Kool, Globe Staff

Dozens of police from Lewiston, Norway, Portland, and Maine State Police officers convened in the parking lot of Lewiston High School, joined by FBI officers.

Officers walked up and down the hill to the school’s entrance. At least three armored vans and a truck from the Maine State Police Crisis Negotiation Team were parked in the lot around 12:50 p.m. Men in camouflage passed long guns in and out of armored cars. The click-clack sound of guns being handled rang across the parking lot.

A Portland police officer, walking toward the parking lot, declined to comment on the situation, citing the ongoing investigation. An olive green armored truck and a white van pulled out of the parking light, both with red and blue lights flashing.

A timeline of events in the shootings, according to Maine State Police — 1:42 p.m.

By John R. Ellement, Globe Staff

Here’s a timeline of events, according to Maine State Police:

At 6:56 p.m., on Wednesday, the Auburn Communications Center was notified that a man walked into the Just-In-Time Recreation on Mollison Way in Lewiston and began shooting. This was confirmed by multiple 911 calls that followed.

At 7:08 p.m., the Auburn Communications Center received multiple calls that a man had come into Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street and began shooting.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the scenes.

At 8:06 p.m., police released a photo of the shooter to the media.

At 9:26 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department received a call identified Robert Card, age 40, of Bowdoin, Maine, as a person of interest in the shooting.

At 9:56 p.m., the Lisbon Police Department notified Lewiston Police that they had located a white Subaru at the Pejepscot Boat Launch in Lisbon. The vehicle was identified as belonging to Robert Card.

‘It does not have to be this way,’ Vice President Harris says of shootings — 1:36 p.m.

By Jim Puzzanghera, Globe Staff

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the Maine shootings in remarks before a meeting in Washington Thursday with the visiting Australian prime minister, pointing to that nation’s strict gun laws as an example for the United States to follow.

”We must continue to speak truth about the moment we are in today,” Harris said before a luncheon at the State Department in honor of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, according to a White House pool report.

”It does not have to be this way, as our friends in Australia have demonstrated,” Harris said to applause from the attendees.

In response to a 1996 mass shooting, the Australian government “all but prohibited automatic and semiautomatic assault rifles, mandated licensing and registration, and instituted a temporary gun buyback program,” according to the Council on Foreign Relations. That buyback took about 650,000 assault weapons out of public circulation. Handgun laws were toughened after a 2002 shooting.The stricter gun laws have led to “declines in gun-death rates and gun-related mass killings,” according to the council, a nonpartisan think tank based in New York.

L.L. Bean closes headquarters and stores in Maine — 1:30 p.m.

By Macie Parker, Globe Correspondent

L.L. Bean has closed Maine facilities including its iconic Freeport stores in what the outdoor retailer described as “an abundance of caution” following the deadly mass shooting in Lewiston.

Perhaps the most famous Maine-based brand, L.L. Bean said the tragedy led it to close sites across the state. Also affected were the company’s Lewiston and Brunswick manufacturing facilities.

”Our priority is, and will remain, the health and safety of our employees and customers.,” Amanda Hannah, LL. Bean spokesperson, said in a statement.”

Maine is more than just a place to us; it’s our home, our community, and our family. Our hearts and thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy in our beloved state,” the statement said. “We urge all of our neighbors to stay safe and look out for one another while we process these events together.”

The company is one of the top private employers in Maine, with more than 3,000 employees, according to state data.

The closing of L.L. Bean’s flagship store is particularly striking given that it is widely known for being open year-round, 24 hours per day.

A manhunt is underway for the Maine shooter. Here’s what that looks like. — 1:09 p.m.

By Hiawatha Bray and Dana Gerber, Globe Staff

As the tragedy of Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, continues to unfold, law enforcement officials are charged with tracking down Robert R. Card, the at-large suspect who represents the proverbial “needle in a haystack.”

And despite the wide array of advanced technological tools and manpower at their disposal, officials tasked with the manhunt are facing down a herculean task, experts say.

“He could be anywhere at this point,” said Kenneth Gray, a retired FBI Special Agent and a senior lecturer at the University of New Haven’s Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences. “He could be in Canada. He could be down in Massachusetts. He could be anywhere in the Northeast.”

Read the full story.

In Bowdoin, neighbor says Card family ‘kind of stick to themselves’ — 12:59 p.m.

By Sarah Ryley, Globe Staff

At the suspect’s parents’ house in Bowdoin, a young blond haired man who was walking up as a reporter arrived Thursday said he had no comment and walked inside.

A neighbor said he hasn’t seen any law enforcement in the area. He said he has never met Card but had heard he had mental health issues. It’s “pretty well-known in the area.”

“I can’t imagine being a dad and having a son do something like that,” the neighbor said. He said the Cards have a big family but he doesn’t know how many kids. “They kind of stick to themselves. …. They keep their nose to the grindstone.”

The neighbor, who uses a wheelchair, was sitting out in front of his house and said he had a .38 pistol at his hip, which he keeps at all times. “I’m in a wheelchair so I’m kinda a sitting duck.”

“We always have weapons around, that’s just what we do,” he said. “We’ve never had anything like this happen here.”

Law enforcement gathered midday Thursday near the Bowdoin, Maine, home of the suspect in the mass shootings Wednesday in Lewiston. Jim Davis for The Boston Globe

How educators should talk to students about mass shootings — 12:55 p.m.

By Niki Griswold, Globe Staff

After a gunman shot and killed 18 people and wounded more than a dozen others in Maine Wednesday evening, parents, teachers, and other school officials are once again facing the prospect of having tough conversations with students about the ongoing epidemic of gun violence in the US.

Though it’s often impossible to make sense of such horrific and violent incidents, experts say the most important thing school leaders can do for students in the aftermath is to create a safe and supportive environment for conversation if kids have questions or want to express how they’re feeling.

Here are some recommendations from Bob Bardwell, the executive director of the Massachusetts School Counselors Association for how schools should approach these conversations with children.

Read the full story.

‘I was nervous to take the dog out this morning,’ Lewiston resident says — 12:52 p.m.

By Daniel Kool, Globe Correspondent

Melissa Holmes had just picked up her daughter up from cheer practice when she arrived home on King Avenue around 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. It’s just a short walk from Sparetime Recreation, where the mass shooting had begun minutes earlier.

“So [the shooter] was somewhere on the move to Schemengees” bar — the second target — as she pulled into her driveway, Holmes said. Around that same time neighbor messaged her that there was an active shooter in the area; she told her children, on their way to play in the yard, to stay inside.

“Last night, we all slept in the same room, except for my oldest. He slept in his room with the dog, and my twins were in the bedroom with us,” she said. “I don’t think there was much sleeping happening.”

Her husband, Dan Holmes, said, “Everyone I talked to had a tough night.”

Melissa Holmes said she’s always known the neighborhood to be safe. Her children walk and play on these streets by themselves, she said. But the energy has changed Thursday.

“I was nervous to take the dog out this morning. The helicopter was rounding the house over and over again,” she recalled, standing on her street around noon Thursday.

She said she felt safer now that the sun was up.

Bates College in Lewiston postpones new president’s inauguration — 12:38 p.m.

By Hilary Burns, Globe Staff

Bates College in Lewiston has postponed the inauguration of its new president after the mass shootings near its campus.

The inauguration of Garry Jenkins was scheduled for Friday.

Jenkins said in a Thursday message to the campus that he is aware of one Bates employee who was injured in the mass shooting. That person is “expected to make a full recovery,” Jenkins said. Two Bates students were also near one of the crime scenes but were unharmed.

“Our Lewiston community has suffered a terrible and senseless tragedy in the past 12 hours, one that touches many who live and work here,” Jenkins said. “No matter how many times something like this happens, I find myself at a loss for words. And this time, it happened so close to home.”

Bates canceled classes Thursday as communities in the region continue to shelter in place while authorities search for a suspect.

About 20 miles away, Bowdoin College President Safa Zaki said in a message to the campus community Thursday that she is “heartsick” for the dead, wounded and their loved ones. Bowdoin also canceled in-person classes and all other programming Thursday.

“My thoughts are also with our faculty and staff colleagues and the students at Bates, as they experienced this violence so close to their campus and their homes and workplaces,” Zaki wrote. “I can imagine the shock and grief they are feeling. I know you all join me in feeling deeply for them.”

Other colleges including the University of Maine in Orono and Machias, the University of New England, and the Maine College of Art & Design also canceled classes Thursday. Maine College of Health Professions said on its website that the school is closed Thursday. Four of the seven community colleges in Maine are also closed Thursday.

“The UNE Community joins the entire state of Maine and nation in mourning this tragic loss of life,” officials at the University of New England wrote in a message to the campus community.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, a former Maine player, offers condolences for Lewiston shooting victims — 12:31 p.m.

By Jim McBride, Globe Staff

Jim Montgomery has strong ties to the state of Maine, and the Bruins coach expressed his “heartfelt sympathies” Thursday morning to all those affected by the mass shootings in Lewiston.

Montgomery played four seasons at the University of Maine and captained the Black Bears in 1993 when they went 42-1-2 won the national championship.

”I want to start out by recognizing the horrific and tragic event that happened in Lewiston, Maine,” Montgomery said after the team’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena. “The Boston Bruins offer sympathy and condolences to the victims and families that suffered.

Read more from Montgomery here.

‘This type of thing has to stop. Period,’ says Auburn resident — 12:20 p.m.

By Ivy Scott, Globe Staff

Von Scott, a longtime Auburn resident, said he heard the news of the first attack at Schemengees last night from a friend almost immediately after it occurred. There are many in his group of friends, he said, who are waiting on answers about their loved ones.

”A good friend of mine knows three people who got shot… and we just don’t know what’s going on,” he said. “There’s so many people trying to call the hospitals, at some point I just put the phone down.”

Another of Scott’s friends called him minutes after learning that four of the men on his neighborhood softball team were dead.

”He said four of the guys died playing corn hole at the bar, and a fifth is in the ICU,” Scott said, adding that it was hard to find the right words to comfort his friend. “He’s a strong guy… but this is hard.”

In a community like Lewiston, what Scott found most appalling was that no one tried to stop the shooter.

”Really what shocks me is that nobody shot back at him,” Scott said. “Part of safety in Maine is that everybody carries.”

He echoed the sentiment of several locals that better restrictions should be in place, not for widespread gun ownership, but specifically to prevent people with mental health challenges from accessing those weapons.

”If someone is hearing voices in their head, that human being doesn’t need to have a gun. He shouldn’t even be behind the wheel in my opinion,” he said. “People with mental health issues should not have access to things that can kill.”

He added: “There were family events going on, little children watching people get shot… this type of thing has to stop, period.”

Boston-area sports teams take to social media to express grief — 12:11 p.m.

By Emma Healy, Globe Staff

New England sports teams took to social media to express their support for the Maine community following Wednesday’s shootings.”We are heartbroken by the tragic and horrifying events in Lewiston,” reads a post from the official Bruins’ account on X.

“Maine is a special part of the Bruins family and our hearts are with those affected by this tragedy.”

The Patriots and Revolution each posted a statement on behalf of owner Robert Kraft.

”The senseless act of violence that unfolded last night in Lewiston, Maine has left all of us across New England in shock and mourning,” Kraft wrote in the statement. “My heart goes out to the families, friends and loved ones of the victims, who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss.”

“Let us remember the victims, honor their lives, and continue to fight hate and violence in order to prevent these horrific tragedies.”

In a post that has since been deleted, the Celtics published a graphic of the final score of Wednesday’s game against the Knicks, accompanied by the caption “Our thoughts are with everyone in Lewiston, Maine.”

The official Celtics account published a new version of the post later that night that did not include the score graphic.

Law enforcement response to Maine shootings compared to Marathon bombings — 12:05 p.m.

By Milton Valencia, Globe Staff

In the immediate moments after a gunman killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night, the immediate law enforcement response focused on tending to the deceased and the victims, and establishing a crime scene.

But simultaneously, law enforcement officials were likely setting up a command center, drawing teams of officers from other states as well as federal agents from the FBI and the ATF, all with the priority of identifying the gunman and establishing a manhunt.

“Saving lives is the first response … but there’s a person of interest, and that’s the urgency right now,” said Rick DesLauriers, who was the special agent in charge of the Boston FBI office during the response to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

DesLauriers drew comparisons between the law enforcement response to the bombings and the Maine shooting, particularly the manhunt that is underway. Currently, Maine authorities are overseeing the pursuit of Robert Card, the Bowdoin man charged with eight counts of murder in connection with the shootings. DesLauriers said federal agents are likely providing their expertise and resources, and could ultimately oversee the case if it is determined that a federal crime occurred.

But he said that teams from multiple jurisdictions are likely collaborating at a command center, investigating Card’s background and contacts, and he urged the public to heed law enforcement’s advice to take shelter during the manhunt – similar to the shelter-in-place that was enacted after the Boston Marathon bombing.

“Maine is a rural estate and he could have escaped anywhere, but you have some of the best law enforcement minds in the word right now,” he said.

Biden calls on Congress to enact more gun safety measures — 12:00 p.m.

By Jim Puzzanghera, Globe Staff

President Biden said Thursday morning that he has directed his administration to provide Maine with everything it needs to respond to the mass shooting and called on Congress to enact more gun safety measures, including bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

”For countless Americans who have survived gun violence and been traumatized by it, a shooting such as this reopens deep and painful wounds,” Biden said in a written statement. “Far too many Americans have now had a family member killed or injured as a result of gun violence. That is not normal, and we cannot accept it.”

Biden called the shooting “senseless” and said he and First Lady Jill Biden “are praying for the Americans who’ve lost their lives, for those still in critical care, and for the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief.”

Maine Governor Janet Mills said at a news conference that she had spoken to Biden twice, and also had conversations with Vice President Kamala Harris, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. She said all of them called her Wednesday night “to express the Biden Administration’s unwavering support and to offer any and all help that we need moving forward.”

Biden said in his statement that there has been progress on gun safety after the enactment of theBipartisan Safer Communities Act last year. The measure, passed in the aftermath of high-profile mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, was the first major gun safety law in decades and included expanded background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21 and money for states to start and run crisis intervention programs.

But Biden said Thursday that the law, and executive actions he’s taken to prevent gun violence, are “simply not enough.”

”Today, in the wake of yet another tragedy, I urge Republican lawmakers in Congress to fulfill their duty to protect the American people,” Biden said. “Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers. This is the very least we owe every American who will now bear the scars — physical and mental — of this latest attack.”

Hospital chief says police will guard hospital as shelter-in-place continues — 11:48 a.m.

By Samantha J. Gross, Globe Staff

John Alexander, chief medical officer of Central Maine Healthcare, said the hospital is “taking the lead from law enforcement” in keeping police guarding the front doors of the hospital Thursday.

Shelter-in-place advisories for Lewiston and Auburn were still in place Thursday morning and Bowdoin and Lisbon were added to the list of communities where law enforcement has recommended that people stay home, and avoid going to work.”

As long as we’re in shelter in place, then we will continue to remain in our current status,” he said.

Heavily armed police stand at the ambulance entrance to the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where many of the shooting victims were brought from two mass shooting in Lewiston Wednesday night. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Here’s where shelter-in-place advisories are in effect — 11:47 a.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe Staff

By Samantha J. Gross, Globe Staff

John Alexander, chief medical officer of Central Maine Healthcare, said more than 100 off-duty employees came in Wednesday night to respond to shooting victims and bolster the doctors and nurses already on the clock.

The first patient arrived at 7:24 p.m., he said, and over the next 45 minutes, a total of 14 patients were admitted to Central Maine Medical Center.

Eight of those patients were admitted to the hospital. Three of the patients are dead.

Two additional patients were sent home, and one was transferred to Maine Medical Center.Of the patients still at the hospital, five are in stable condition and three are in critical condition.

”This has been a very challenging 16 hours,” he said.





Lewiston residents fled busy restaurant as news of shootings spread — 11:40 a.m.

By Mike Damiano, Globe Staff

Diners fled a busy Italian restaurant in downtown Lewiston Wednesday evening after their phones pinged with text messages alerting them to the mass shootings.

”We didn’t even finish our meals. We didn’t pay the check,” said Kyle Rancourt, a Lewiston resident who was dining with his wife and a large group of friends. The restaurant, Davinci’s Eatery, was bustling, which added to the sense of danger, he said.

“It felt very much like it was a possible target at that moment,” he said.

After one member of Rancourt’s party received a text message about the shooting at a bowling alley, another called a friend who works for the Lewiston Police Department, Rancourt said. “He confirmed that there was a shooter situation and that people were confirmed dead,” Rancourt said.Then, Rancourt recalled, he saw a pickup truck and a car “flying down the road.”

”The behavior of the men driving these vehicles spooked me enough that I said, ‘We need to get out of here now,’ " he recalled. He told his wife to run to their car, he said.

As they drove home, they crossed paths with police cars, fire trucks, and ambulance with their sirens blaring. “They were seemingly going in all directions,” he said. “It felt like chaos in the city.””Then we locked all our doors and turned on our flood lights and security cameras,” he said. Rancourt, who is a partner in his family’s local shoe manufacturing business, and his wife were up until 3 am watching CNN and live YouTube videos “trying to get information,” he said. “We just couldn’t go to bed until we had an idea of what was happening.”

Late morning Thursday, firm information was still hard to come by, he said. Through word of mouth and on social media, they learned the names of some of the people believed to have been killed. They heard, by text message and on social media, that friends of some of their family members were dead. But none of the names were officially confirmed, Rancourt said.

Now, Rancourt and his wife were staying at home, obeying the “shelter-in-place” orders that remain active as a manhunt for the suspect, Robert Card, continues. His neighborhood, bordering downtown Lewiston, felt like a “ghost town,” Rancourt said.

”There are no cars, no people, nothing,” he said. “It’s eerily quiet.”

Watch: Press conference on Lewiston shootings — 11:35 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Maine Governor Janet Mills and local public safety officials held a press conference at Lewiston City Hall on Thursday morning on shootings that took place in the city on Wednesday night.

Maine governor, local public safety officials hold press conference on Lewiston shootings Share Maine officials held a press conference at Lewiston City Hall on Thursday morning concerning the shootings that took place in the city Wednesday night.

Moms Demand Action blames lax gun laws for tragedy — 11:30 a.m.

By Emma Platoff, Globe Staff

“Yet again, families and communities are devastated by a senseless act of gun violence. This is not an inevitability,” said Angela Ferrell-Zabala, executive director of Moms Demand Action, an antigun violence group formed after the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

“If access to guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the world. Instead, we live in a place where you may get shot and killed by a weapon of war while simply living your life. We refuse to accept this as our reality.”

FBI official asks public to ‘stay vigilant’ — 11:04 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Jodi Cohen, the special agent in charge of the FBI Boston division, which covers the state of Maine, said the FBI is investigating alongside law enforcement partners.

Cohen asked the public to “stay vigilant and come forward” with any information that could be helpful to investigators.

Arrest warrant issued for 8 counts of murder, Maine State Police colonel says — 11:00 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Authorities are in the early stages of a “homicide investigation,” said Maine State Police Colonel William G. Ross, and an arrest warrant has been issued for a person of interest for 8 counts of murder. Ross said he expects the number of counts to increase once 10 more victims have been identified.

Ross laid out the timeline of calls authorities received on Wednesday night.

”This was a very fast-paced, fast-moving, very fluid scene, very dangerous scene,” he said.

Seven people were pronounced dead at a bowling alley, he said and 8 are dead at Schemengees Bar and Grille.

Multiple people were transferred to area hospitals, he said, and three people who were transferred died.

Several of the dead have been identified, and their families have been notified.

Lewiston police chief expresses ‘deepest sympathies’ for families and friends of victims — 10:54 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre expressed his “deepest sympathies” for the families and friends of the victims during a morning press conference.

This is “a tragedy that goes beyond comprehension,” St. Pierre said.

Authorities hope to hold the person responsible accountable, he added.

‘Our reality’ is suspect is still at large, safety official says — 10:51 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said during the press conference that “our reality for today is that this suspect is still at large.”

‘I hold these families and this city in my heart,’ Mills said — 10:49 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

“On behalf of the 1.3 million people in the state of Maine, I hold these families and this city in my heart,” Mills continued. “I know that the people of Lewiston are enduring immeasurable pain. I promise you this, we will all help you carry that grief.”

”This is a dark day for Maine,” Mills said.

She encouraged anyone seeking someone to talk to to call 988.

Maine Governor Janet Mills (center) is pictured as she speaks at a press conference held at Lewiston City Hall regarding the mass shootings in the city on Wednesday night. At left is Maine Department of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck and at right is Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre. Jim Davis for The Boston Globe

Lewiston is a ‘special place.’ Mills said — 10:48 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

“Lewiston is a special place. It’s a close-knit community with a long history of hard work, of persistence, of faith, of opening its big heart,” Mills said.

”I am so deeply saddened,” Mills said, as are the 1.3 million people who live in the state. She added that the people of Maine “did not deserve” the shootings.

Mills in touch with federal, New England officials — 10:47 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Mills said she has spoken with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and a number of federal officials about the shootings.

Governors of neighboring New England states have also been in touch, she said.

Manhunt continues for ‘person of interest,’ Mills says — 10:44 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

A manhunt is continuing for a person of interest, Robert Card of Bowdoin, who is considered “armed and dangerous,” Mills said at the press conference.Lockdowns remain in place for residents of Lewiston and Bowdoin.

Mills encouraged anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911.

18 people killed in Lewiston shootings, Governor Mills says — 10:42 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Eighteen people people were killed in shootings at a Lewiston bar and bowling alley on Wednesday night, Governor Janet Mills said at a Thursday morning press conference at Lewiston City Hall. Thirteen people were injured.

Officials hold press conference following Maine shootings — 10:40 a.m.

By Jenna Reyes, Globe Staff

A press conference has begun after Wednesday night’s mass shootings in Maine. Watch live here.

Biden orders the American flag to be flown at half-staff — 10:28 a.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

President Biden ordered the national flag of the United States to be flown at half-staff Thursday through sunset on Oct. 30 following the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday evening, when a gunman killed at least 16 people and wounded dozens more.

He called lowering the flag a “mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence,” according to a statement from the White House.

The order applies to the White House, all public buildings and grounds, all military posts and naval stations, and all naval vessels of the federal government, according to the statement. Biden also directed that the flag be flown at half-staff at “all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad.”

A massive search is currently underway for Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, a firearms instructor who has been identified as a person of interest in connection with the shootings.

Shooting survivors, family members, seek counseling at Auburn Middle School — 10:22 a.m.

By Samantha J. Gross, Globe Staff

Sara Welch was with her husband and 8-year-old daughter at their weekly bowling practice for the child’s league Wednesday night when she heard what sounded like the pop of a balloon.

”We saw someone fall,” Welch, 32, said through tears in the parking lot of the family reunification center at Auburn Middle School. “And we heard another pop when we ran. We just kept running.”

Welch said she grabbed her daughter and another child and ran to shelter in a nearby Subway.

Read the full story.

Mass. State Police spokesperson details response to Maine shootings — 10:18 a.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

With the manhunt for Robert Card, 40, underway Thursday following the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police said the department is in “regular contact” with its counterpart in Maine.

Local law enforcement is unaware of any connection between Card, who has been identified by authorities as a person of interest in connection with the shootings that killed at least 16, and Massachusetts, said David Procopio, spokesman for the State Police.

However, the department will continue to “monitor all available intelligence and will update our local law enforcement partners and the public of any developments that affect our state,” he added.

A State Trooper with the Bomb Squad and his K9 partner have “responded to the Lewiston area in his capacity as an ATF Task Force Officer,” Procopio said, adding that the department is prepared to “provide additional mutual aid to the Maine State Police if requested.”

Several Troop A patrols were also deployed to the Mass.-N.H. state line Wednesday evening to be on the lookout for a white Subaru, the vehicle that has been identified as belonging to Card, Procopio said. He added that this move was “a standard proactive deployment.”

”There was no intelligence that suggested CARD had fled toward Massachusetts. That vehicle was later located abandoned in Maine,” Procopio said.

He urged the public to report to authorities anyone or anything suspicious.

Some colleges in Maine cancel classes — 10:05 a.m.

By Hilary Burns, Globe Staff

Some Maine colleges canceled classes Thursday following the mass shooting Wednesday evening in Lewiston, home to Bates College.

Bates spokesperson Tracey Reeves said that the college remains in lockdown and classes are canceled. At this time, there are no reports of any Bates student or employee fatalities, she said.

Bates President Garry Jenkins, who is set to be inaugurated Friday as the school’s ninth president “is focused on the safety and security of students and the campus community,” Reeves said.

Bowdoin College, about 20 miles away from Bates, also canceled “in-person classes and all other programming” on Thursday.”

We strongly suggest that those who are considering leaving campus to travel locally, not do so,” Matt Orlando, the college’s treasurer and senior vice president for finance, wrote in an emergency update to the campus community.

The University of Maine canceled classes in Orono and Machias Thursday as the community “confronts the horrible suffering in Lewiston and beyond,” according to the website.

”We know that these events have shocked our community. We will use this time to support each other, connect with loved ones, and grieve for those whose lives were tragically lost in these senseless acts of violent destruction,” the website said.

Officials at Colby College, about 50 miles north of Lewiston, said that “faculty have the option to teach as usual, to move to an online format, or to cancel classes as they see fit,” in an update to the community Thursday morning.”

We have no indication of a particular threat to the Waterville area at this time,” Colby officials wrote.

Police stand guard outside Central Maine Medical Center — 10:00 a.m.

By Daniel Kool, Globe Staff

At least a half-dozen police, some armed with long guns, stood guard outside the ambulance entrance of Lewiston’s Central Maine Medical Center.

Across Main Street, more than a dozen reporters stood with cameras and lights on tripods.

Around the corner, on Hammond Street, the scene was quiet. Few cars passed down the road, other than a handful of vehicles exiting the loading dock. Police and security guards stood watch at nearly every entrance.Around 9:30 a.m., a Hebron, Maine, resident named Eric walked out of the hospital’s main entrance, saying he had been turned away from his scheduled routine appointment.

He said he does not keep up with local news and had not heard about the shooting until “5 minutes ago.”

”They just told me my appointment was closed, and I noticed that I couldn’t get into the gas station,” Eric, who declined to give his last name, said, leaning slightly on his cane as he pulled out the keys to his minivan. “I didn’t know what to think.”

Cars passed along Main Street, some slowing as drivers stared at the hospital.

A woman wearing bright blue scrubs, a bright blue hairnet, and a red “RN” badge walked silently through the reporters to and from her car. Television news crews have stationed themselves at the edge of the employee parking lot, barred from coming closer to the hospital.

Across from the hospital, a handful of customers filled up their cars and bought snacks at a still-open 7-Eleven convenience store. Business on either side we’re closed at 10 a.m.

Inside, customers talked from across the store about the massacre, swapping rumors of death counts and motives. An employee brewed fresh coffee; another wiped down the counters.

Dale Blackman, who lives just down Main Street from the hospital, told a worker that one of the victims was his adult daughter’s close friend. He bought cigarettes and 2 bottles of soda.Standing outside the store, Blackman said he was working when the shooting occured, but called his ex-wife and son as soon as he got out of work. Blackman’s son relayed the news.

”All’s I know is that she got a phone call from the girls mom,” Blackman said. “She’s got a select few friends that she’s very very close to. And I guess it was one of those.”

Blackman said he was still processing the last night, and he was shocked that such a tragedy could unfold so close to home. He sighed and said he was thankful that his family was safe.

Blackman said he and his daughter are not especially close, and do not speak frequently, but he hopes to support her however he can.”I’m hoping that I can be there for her,” he said.

Police move in and out of Schemengees — 9:50 a.m.

By Ivy Scott, Globe Staff

A swarm of cars flooded Lincoln Street outside Schemengees, as police moved in and out of the taped-off area.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police wheeled what appeared to be a body on a stretcher and loaded it into a black van. A second figure wrapped in black followed soon after, before the back doors of the van were closed.

Medical examiners remove a deceased victim into a van at Schemengees Bar and Grille which was the scene of one of two mass shootings in Lewiston Wednesday night. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

These are the Maine towns with shelter-in-place orders and schools closed — 9:40 a.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

Many schools in Maine are closed and several communities issued shelter-in-place advisories Thursday as authorities continue the massive search for Robert Card, 40, who has been identified as a person of interest in connection with mass shootings in Lewiston Wednesday night.

At least 16 people were killed and dozens more injured at a restaurant and at a bowling alley, law enforcement officials said. Authorities said Card, a firearms instructor, is considered armed and dangerous. Residents have been urged to stay inside with the manhunt underway.

These communities have issued shelter-in-place advisories:

Lewiston

Auburn

Bowdoin

Lisbon

Schools closed in Maine:

Lewiston

Auburn

Bowdoin

Lisbon

Brunswick

Cumberland

Yarmouth

Cape Elizabeth

Portland

Biddeford

Sanford

Saco

Westbrook

Acton

Augusta

Fayette

Gorham

Scarborough

South Portland

Vassalboro

Winthrop

Winslow

Waterville

These colleges are closed in Maine:

Bates College

Central Maine Community College

Maine College of Health Professions

Maine College of Art

University of Maine — Augusta

University of New England

University of Southern Maine

York County Community College

All municipal buildings in Lewiston are closed Thursday.

Lewiston resident describes locations of shootings as “social hubs” in community — 9:35 a.m.

By Mike Damiano, Globe Staff

Andrea Dibello, an interior designer in Lewiston, said on Thursday morning that she had received text messages from authorities instructing her to shelter in place. She was at home with her husband and infant son reading the website of the Lewiston Sun Journal for updates.

She described the bowling alley and the bar where the shootings occurred as social hubs in the community. “I’ve been to both multiple times. They’re places you would go and never think that you might be unsafe,” she said. “It’s definitely difficult to imagine what happened.”

Dibello and her family live on the northern edge of town, about a 15 minute drive from Lisbon, Maine, where police have reportedly searched for the suspect. “It’s far enough away that we felt, well, I shouldn’t say ‘safe,’ but relatively safe,” she said.

Many businesses in Portland area closed Thursday — 9:30 a.m.

By Daniel Kool, Globe Staff

Businesses as far south as Gray were shuttered Thursday morning.

A handwritten sign on the door of a Cumberland Farms gas station off Main Street read “closed temporarily as a precaution.”

Streets largely deserted with shelter in place still in effect — 9:25 a.m.

By Ivy Scott, Globe Staff

The morning was quiet in Lewiston-Auburn in the hours just after sunrise. With the shelter in place order still in effect, streets were largely deserted, though a trickle of cars populated the roads, unlike the dead-quiet of the night before.

In a residential neighborhood in Auburn, Stephen Broas let his dog out into the front yard just after 8:30 a.m., waving at the occasional passing neighbor doing the same.

”We’ve never had a lockdown before,” he said. “I’ve been living here over 40 years and we’ve never had anything like this at all.”

Broas, who lives with his wife and son, said they were alarmed, but not terribly afraid of the shooter, because the entire family is armed and ready to defend themselves.

”I have my own [gun], she has her own, and then my son has one,” he said. “We’re ready to defend ourselves, so it doesn’t bother me.”

Broas said that, while horrific, he doesn’t believe last night’s events are reason to call for more stringent gun laws. If anything, he added, it is access to weapons that has made his family feel safe.

”I sat here last night knowing that if he came here, we can protect ourselves,” he said. “If we didn’t have one, we’d be at his mercy.”

However, Broas was bewildered that Card’s weapons were not immediately confiscated once it became known that he was facing mental health challenges.

”That [mandate] should be federal,” he said. “If they knew he had been committed for mental health issues, any firearms he had should have been taken from him then and there.”

Main Stree in Downton Lewiston is a ghost town in the morning after a shelter in place order was given after two mass shooting in Lewiston Wednesday night. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Photos: scenes from Lewiston, Maine, and surrounding areas — 9:10 a.m.

By Jenna Reyes, Globe Staff

Shelter-in-place advisories are in place in several Maine communities Thursday as an intense manhunt continues following mass shootings at a bowling alley and a bar Wednesday night. Here are some photos from the scenes.

Law enforcement officials prepare at Lisbon High School at daybreak as a manhunt resumes for the suspect in a mass shooting that took place yesterday in Lewiston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Heavily armed police stand at the ambulance entrance to the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where many of the shooting victims were brought from two mass shooting in Lewiston Wednesday night. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

See more photos.

Mayor of Auburn offers condolences — 8:40 a.m.

By Nick Stoico, Globe Staff

The mayor of Auburn, Maine, urged residents of Androscoggin County to stay indoors and lock up Thursday morning as a search continued for Robert Card, a 40-year-old man described by authorities as a “person of interest” in a shooting that killed multiple people in Lewiston Wednesday night.

Mayor Jason J. Levesque said in a statement that city hall and local schools will be closed Thursday. Norway Savings Bank Arena, Auburn Recreation, and the Ingersoll Arena Turf Facility are also closed, he said.

He said “most businesses and organizations in the area have closed.”

Auburn sits directly west of Lewiston with the Androscoggin River running between the two cities. Levesque said the Auburn community will “stand beside our sister city.” He said Auburn police are working “side-by-side” with Lewiston authorities and other law enforcement from across the state.

”This shocking incident has brought unthinkable pain and grief to our community, and the only way through this will be together,” Levesque said in the statement. “On behalf of the city council, and the people of Auburn, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families affected by this senseless violence.”

Maine resident and author Stephen King expresses outrage following shootings — 8:08 a.m.

By Shannon Larson and Travis Andersen, Globe Staff

Author Stephen King expressed outrage Thursday following the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that killed at least 16 and wounded dozens more the night before.

The Maine resident said on X, formerly Twitter, that the tragedy unfolded “less than 50 miles” from where he lives and that he went to high school in Lisbon.

”It’s the rapid-fire killing machines, people. This is madness in the name of freedom,” King said. “Stop electing apologists for murder.”

He later asserted in all-caps that tragedies such as the one that unfolded Wednesday night in his home state don’t happen in other countries.

And in response to an X user who said “the culture” rather than guns was to blame, King was unequivocal.

”It’s the guns AND the culture,” he wrote.

Maine State Police announce scheduled news conference — 7:20 a.m.

By Jenna Reyes, Globe Staff

Maine State Police said a news conference is scheduled to be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at Lewiston City Hall. “Please tune into your local TV station’s social media and or websites for live streams,” police said.

Sununu says N.H. law enforcement monitoring events in Maine, offers support — 7:10 a.m.

By John Ellement, Globe Staff

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu offered his support while noting Granite State law enforcement are monitoring developments in neighboring Maine.

”New Hampshire state officials have been in touch with our counterparts in Maine to offer and provide any medical and safety resources needed as they manage this horrific situation,” Sununu said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers are with the people of Maine.”

The state’s top law enforcement official, Public Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn called for residents to be “vigilant” and report any possible sightings to local police using the 911 system.

”We stand with our friends and partners in Maine during this time,” Quinn said in a statement. “We are asking all New Hampshire residents to stay vigilant. If you see something suspicious, report it to local authorities or 911.”

Massive search underway for man identified as person of interest; shelter in place expanded — 6:35 a.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

A massive search is underway early Thursday morning for a 40-year-old man authorities have identified as a person of interest following a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, that killed at least 16 people and wounded dozens, according to law enforcement officials.

Maine State Police also expanded a shelter in place advisory and school closing to include Bowdoin, Maine. The Lewiston area also remains under lockdown.

Lewiston police identified firearms instructor Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, as a “person of interest” who should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to a statement from the department.”

Please stay inside your homes while more than 100 investigators, both local and federal work to locate Robert Card who is a person of interest in the Lewiston shootings,” police said Thursday.

Schemengees Bar and Grill releases message of grief following shooting — 6:10 a.m.

By Jenna Reyes, Globe Staff

Early Thursday morning, Schemengees Bar and Grill posted a message of grief on its Facebook page.

”My heart is crushed. I am at a loss for words. In a split second your world gets turn upside down for no good reason,” the post said. “We loss (sic) great people in this community. How can we make any sense of this. Sending out prayers to everyone.”

Hours earlier the restaurant made a Facebook post to promote industry night.

Police have Lincoln Street blocked off, leaving street dark and empty — 3:11 a.m.

By Ivy Scott, Globe Staff

Police vehicles blocked off Lincoln Street, where Schemengees Bar & Grille is located, as cruisers lined up directly outside the bar and police officers clustered beneath the glowing sign looming above the entrance.

Further down the road, where a sheriff car and state trooper vehicle were parked, a lone officer stood guard outside his cruiser, hovering over the thin line of yellow caution tape marking the entrance to the crime scene. “Police line do not cross,” it read.

Aside from a few TV cameras, the street was largely dark and empty, save the occasional flash of headlights from a passing driver as they turned to detour down South Avenue.

‘It’s such a shock’: Residents didn’t believe mass shooting was real at first — 2:32 a.m.

By Ivy Scott, Globe Staff

The streets of Lewiston were dark and empty just after midnight on Thursday morning. Motels in lockdown flashed “no vacancy” in red lights, while many hotels were full or closed.

Down the street, the Munroe Inn still had rooms for the night, though innkeeper Olga Dolgicer said she was taking every precaution.

“The doors are locked… and I have a security camera right [at the entrance] that will detect movement, so I’ll know if anyone is coming in or out,” she said. “I’ve been up all night watching the TV. Of course, no one is sleeping tonight.”

In a small town like Lewiston, news of a mass shooting was so stunning she didn’t believe it at first.

“It’s such a shock. I was just talking to a neighbor about how safe it is here,” she said.

Some of her guests locked themselves away immediately, she said, while others have been glued to their phones, waiting for news.

And in the tight-knit community, suspect Robert Card’s name wasn’t a mystery for long.

“By the time police announced the suspect’s name, locals already know who it is,” she said of Card. “They say he has a history of mental illness, but is usually a mellow guy.”

Dolgicer pointed to the state’s fierce defense of second amendment rights as a central factor in the horrifying attack.

“Maine has a very strong belief in arms,” she said. “They say they have a constitutional right to bear arms, and the government can’t tell [them] what kind of gun to have.”

Easy access to dangerous weapons and military training, coupled with mental health challenges, is “the perfect storm,” she said.

“That’s how it happens,” she added. “That’s how tragedy happens.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies block the intersection at Ridge Road and Lisbon Street in Lisbon, Maine. Michael G. Seamans/for The Boston Globe

Woman at reunification center still not sure if loved one is alive — 2:02 a.m.

By Sabrina Shankman, Globe Staff

Maria Wilson said she still doesn’t know if her loved one is alive or dead. He was playing pool at Schemengees Bar & Grille when it happened. The person he was playing with is in critical condition. But hours after the shooting, Wilson doesn’t know where he is or if he’s alive.

We’ve called everywhere,” Wilson said.

“I’m still in shock,” she said. “How does the mother go home and tell her kids this?”

Wilson said this in front of the reunification center where she was still hoping to get any information about her loved one and feeling increasingly frustrated.

People try to connect with loved ones after mass shooting in Maine Share People waited to hear news about loved ones at a reunification center following a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. ( undefined )

People still trickling out of the reunification center — 1:30 a.m.

By Sabrina Shankman, Globe Staff

People are still trickling out of the makeshift reunification at Auburn Middle School.

A group of three women walked slowly from the middle school to their car as more police cars filed in.

Auburn mayor says 40-50 people reunified with loved ones at Auburn Middle School — 1:10 a.m.

By Emily Bader, The Maine Monitor

Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said that about 40-50 people were reunified with their worried loved ones at Auburn Middle School shortly after midnight Thursday. They had been brought over by a city bus after giving statements to police.

”At this point, there is a significant amount of shock going on with people that were actually witnesses…,’’ Levesque said. “Obviously when I was bringing people in that were looking for their loved ones, there is fear, there is panic, there’s worry. Understandable.’’

”But the people that were actually there tonight. It was what I didn’t hear. It’s shock. It’s hard for me to explain,’’ Levesque said. “I just want people to home and hold their families.’’

Auburn, Maine, mayor on witnesses of mass shootings: ‘I want them to be able to go home and hold their families and go to sleep’ — 12:58 a.m.

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

Traumatized witnesses to a pair of mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday were able to reunite with loved ones inside a middle school in nearby Auburn, that city’s mayor told reporters during a late night press conference.

Jason Levesque, the mayor of Auburn, brought people into the school who were looking for their loved ones, he told reporters outside the school. Those people showed signs of fear, panic, and worry, he said, while witnesess to the shootings remained in shock Wednesday night.

At one point, Levesque was asked by a reporter what he heard from people who were at the reunification center inside the school.

”It was really what I wasn’t hearing. I mean, at this point, [there] is a significant amount of shock going on with people that were actually witnesses,” Levesque said.

Levesque was focused on getting people reconnected with their loved ones.

”I want them to be able to go home and hold their families and go to sleep,” he said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies block the intersection at Ridge Road and Lisbon Street in Lisbon, Maine. Michael G. Seamans/for the Boston Globe

Witnesses were taken to an undisclosed location as part of the investigation before they were brought to the reunification center, he said. Witnesses were all ages, said Levesque, who described speaking to teenagers in the reunification center.

Auburn and Lewiston are twin cities in Androscoggin County, and Levesque said the shootings have led to an “all hands on deck situation” across the community.

Police officers across the region have been deployed, hospital staffs are working to help victims, while trained professionals in crisis response from Maine State Police and local churches are available to help people, he said.

”There’s one thing about Maine, if you’re not from Maine, you won’t understand it. But when someone’s in need, everybody comes, and everybody is coming to this,” he said.

Levesque has been receiving calls and messages from across the country, he said. But he is focused on the people impacted by the shootings.

”We’re going to focus inside of our community, we’re going to heal our community, we’re going to persevere, we’re going to get through this,” he said.

Giffords condemns shootings as ‘senseless act of gun violence’ — 12:53 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Former Arizona Representative Gabby Giffords, a survivor of gun violence, issued a statement condemning the Maine shootings as “a senseless act of gun violence.”

“It doesn’t have to be this way and it shouldn’t be this way,” the statement said. “Entire communities shouldn’t have to live in fear of an active shooting.”

Bates College still in lockdown, cancels classes for Thursday — 12:41 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Bates College in Lewiston said in an update Wednesday night that it is still in lockdown, but will open campus if it’s lifted overnight.

Classes will be canceled on Thursday, Geoffrey Swift, Bates’s vice president for finance and administration and treasurer, said in an update posted to the college’s website.

“We know that these events have shocked and frightened our community. And we grieve for those whose lives were tragically lost in this heinous act of violence,” Swift said.

MaineHealth closes hospital campuses — 12:32 a.m.

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

MaineHealth has closed its hospital campuses Wednesday night following the shootings in Lewiston, the hospital organization said in a statement posted to its website.

The campuses remain open to patients and members of the hospitals’ care staff. The closures were implemented out of an abundance of caution, according to the statement.

The not-for-profit health system has 1,700 providers and serves about 1.1 million people in Maine and New Hampshire.

A law enforcement official escorts a woman through the parking lot to her car across the street from Central Maine Medical Center. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Search underway in Lisbon, Maine, police say — 12:16 a.m.

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

A search is underway in Lisbon for “a suspect believed to have been involved” in the shooting incidents in Lewiston, Lisbon police said in a Facebook post late Wednesday night.

Lisbon police are asking residents to shelter in place at their homes or current locations until the area is determined safe.

Lisbon schools are closed Thursday, Lisbon police said in a Facebook post Wednesday night. Lewiston’s school superintendent, Jake Langlais, announced schools were closed following the shootings.

People arrive to makeshift reunification at Auburn Middle School — 12:12 a.m.

By Sabrina Shankman, Globe Staff

Outside Auburn Middle School, which is a makeshift reunification center, a man walked around a parking lot, beckoning people inside. “Come on in if you’re here for a loved one,” he said. “We’re still waiting for everyone to show up.”

Shortly after midnight, cars began pulling in as people arrived hoping to pick up their loved ones.

Family members reunited at the Auburn Middle School in Auburn, Maine, following a mass shooting in several locations in Lewiston on Wednesday. Michael G. Seamans/for the Boston Globe

See photos from Maine — 12:09 a.m.

By Globe Staff

A law enforcement officer carried a rifle outside Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on Wednesday. Steven Senne/Associated Press

A passer-by walked past law enforcement officers carrying rifles outside Central Maine Medical Center. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Multiple law enforcement agencies blocked the intersection at Ridge Road and Lisbon Street in Lisbon, Maine, as a shooter is still at large. Michael G. Seamans/for the Boston Globe

Deadly mass shootings are becoming more frequent — 12:03 a.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe Staff

Mass shootings in which many people are killed have become more frequent in recent years, according to a database that tracks mass killings.

There have been 33 shootings in which four or more people were killed so far in 2023, not including Wednesday’s shooting in Lewiston, according to the data collected by a partnership of The Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University.

Mass killings by firearm hit a recent high last year, at 36. And over the first four months and six days of this year, 115 people died in 22 mass killings — an average of one mass killing a week.

October 25, 2023

Maine officials expend shelter-in-place order, locate vehicle of interest — 11:55 p.m.

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

Authorities in Maine have expanded a shelter in place order to include two communities as police seek a person who is considered armed and dangerous in connection with two mass shootings in Lewiston Wednesday evening that resulted in mass casualties, officials said.

The shootings have left at least 16 dead, according to the Associated Press, citing law enforcement sources.

Police are looking for Robert R. Card, 40, of Bowdoin following shootings at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, authorities have said.

Mike Sauschuck, the commissioner of Maine’s Department of Public Safety, said in a brief press conference at Lewiston City Hall late Wednesday night that Card is considered a person of interest and not a suspect at this time. But he warned people to stay away from Card, and call 911 if they see him.

”If people see him, they should not approach Card or make contact with him in any way,” Sauschuck said.

A shelter in place order in Lewiston issued after the shootings remains in place, and has been extended to include nearby Lisbon after a vehicle of interest in the case was located in that community, he said.

A reunification center for families looking for loved ones has also been opened at Auburn Middle School, located at 38 Falcon Dr. in Auburn, he said.

Sauschuck declined to answer questions during the briefing, including the number of people injured or killed.

Officials in Maine are holding a press conference. Watch it live. — 11:34 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Watch live as officials in Maine are holding a press conference.

Senator Collins releases a statement — 11:29 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

“As our state mourns this horrific mass shooting, we appreciate the support we’ve received from across the country, including the call I received from President Biden offering assistance,” Maine Senator Susan Collins said in a statement posted to X.

Biden speaks with Maine lawmakers — 11:24 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

President Biden spoke individually with Maine Governor Janet Mills, Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, and Representative Jared Golden about the shootings “and offered full federal support in the wake of this horrific attack,” the White House said.

Biden was hosting a state dinner for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Central Maine Medical Center says it is reacting to ‘mass casualty event’ — 11:16 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston said in a statement posted to its website that it is “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event.”

“At this time there are no specifics to share on the number of casualties,” the statement said. “Central Maine Healthcare is coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients.”

Authorities identify ‘person of interest’ — 11:03 p.m.

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

Authorities in Maine are looking for a 40-year-old man in connection with a mass shooting at a local restaurant and a bowling alley on Wednesday night.

Investigators are seeking Robert Card as a person of interest in the shooting that occurred at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation, Lewiston police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

”CARD should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts,” the statement said.

Healey says her thoughts are with victims’ families — 10:54 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Massachusetts Governor Healey said in a statement posted to X that her thoughts are with “the victims’ families, survivors, and everyone across Maine and New England who’ll feel the weight of this senseless act of gun violence.”

Healey has been in touch with Mills, she added, and has “offered Massachusetts’ support as Maine responds to this heartbreaking tragedy.”

Law enforcement officials have released multiple photos — 10:45 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Law enforcement officials in Maine have released photos of a person and a vehicle and asked people who may recognize the person or car to call them at 513-3001 ext. 3327.

Lewiston Public Schools won’t hold school Thursday, superintendent says — 10:42 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Lewiston Public Schools won’t hold school on Thursday after the shootings, the district’s superintendent announced.

“At this time, there will be no activity at Lewiston Schools Thursday October 26, 2023,” Jake Langlais, the superintendent of Lewiston Public Schools, said in a statement on the social media platform X. “There remains a lot of unknowns at this time.”

Biden offers federal assistance in response to Maine shootings, Senator King says — 10:38 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Maine Senator Angus King said in a statement Wednesday night that President Biden reached out and offered “any federal assistance he can provide” in the wake of shootings in Lewiston.

King is heading to Maine, according to the statement.

At least 16 people have been killed, according to the AP — 10:24 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

At least 16 people have been killed and dozens of others injured in shootings in Lewiston, Maine, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

FBI Boston urges public to remain vigilant — 10:21 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

The FBI Boston Division said in a statement that it is coordinating with local, state, and federal law enforcement officials in response to the Maine shootings.

“We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately,” the statement said.

The FBI described the situation as “very fluid” and referred further comment to Maine State Police officials.

President Biden has been briefed, White House says — 10:15 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

President Biden has been briefed on “what’s known so far about the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine and will continue to receive updates,” the White House said.

At least 10 people have been killed, law enforcement sources tell the AP — 9:57 p.m.

By the Associated Press

At least 10 people have been killed in shootings in Lewiston, Maine, and the death toll is expected to rise, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

The officials said multiple people had also been wounded. Investigators were still processing the crime scenes and working to gather evidence. Police were searching for the man who opened fire Wednesday at two locations in the Maine town.

The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Bates College is on lockdown — 9:48 p.m.

By Maeve Lawler, Globe Correspondent

Bates College, located in Lewiston, sent a text message to students via an emergency alert system advising them to stay inside shortly after 8 p.m., the campus student newspaper reported. Shortly after the alert, a city-wide lockdown was ordered, the newspaper said.

Governor Mills says she’s been briefed — 9:34 p.m.

By Maeve Lawler, Globe Correspondent

Governor Janet Mills said in a statement she was aware of the shootings and had been briefed.

“I urge all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement,” Mills said in the statement posted to X. “I will to continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials.”

See a map of Lewiston — 9:03 p.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe Staff

Active shooter reported in Lewiston, Maine — 8:37 p.m.

By Maeve Lawler, Globe Correspondent

Maine State Police confirmed an active shooter at multiple locations in the city of Lewiston, a spokeswoman said.

The suspect is still at large, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Read the full story.