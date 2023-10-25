N.H. groups push back on expanded border patrol

But advocates said those measures will do more harm than good, and that they will be especially harmful to immigrants who already call New Hampshire home, Black and brown people who live in the state, and diverse tourists who may not feel welcome.

The new Northern Border Alliance Task Force, announced last month , was created to strengthen security along New Hampshire’s northern border with Canada, and will authorize state and local police to patrol within 25 miles of the state’s border.

CONCORD, N.H. — Civil and immigrant rights groups spoke against a new border patrol task force they believe is harmful and unnecessary, after sending a letter Oct. 25 urging federal authorities not to allow an immigration enforcement program to expand in New Hampshire.

Advertisement

“This is going to make it uncomfortable for people who sound like me, people that look different,” said Eva Castillo, director of NH Alliance of Immigrants and Refugees, during an Oct. 25 press conference. “It’s going to expose us to further crime and it’s going to prevent people from trusting the police and coming to report crimes and to collaborate with them.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“We cannot afford to lose a big segment of the population, to make us go in the shadows one more time,” she added.

In March, Governor Chris Sununu wrote to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, asking for a Section 287(g) agreement, which would allow New Hampshire law enforcement to enforce immigration law. But regional Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers told state officials Mayorkas had placed a “nation-wide hold on entering into new delegation agreements since 2021,” according to the letter.

Sununu’s request has not been granted — and the coalition of groups who wrote to Secretary Mayorkas said it should stay that way. The letter was signed by immigrant rights’ advocates who have been outspoken on the issue, including Sebastian Fuentes of the grassroots nonprofit Rights & Democracy, as well as Castillo. The ACLU of New Hampshire also signed the letter, as did the American Friends Service Committee, the Granite State Organizing Project, and the Granite State Interfaith Action Fund.

Advertisement

They pointed to state officials’ failure to produce New Hampshire-specific data on border crossings and argued that even if crossings have gone up, “the costs of enmeshing local law enforcement agencies in the business of federal civil immigration enforcement far outweigh the benefits.”

Absent a 287(g) agreement, Sununu has championed the $1.4 million task force, announcing the details in an Oct. 19 press conference alongside Attorney General John Formella. They promised legal protection to state and local law enforcement officials participating in the program, in addition to training and new equipment.

They said the task force would add 10,000 patrol hours to the border over the next year and a half. Right now there are between 50 to 60 patrol hours per month, according to Formella, which amounts to approximately 900 to 1,080 hours over a year and a half period.

Grace Kindeke, the NH program coordinator of American Friends Service Committee, said people in New Hampshire need accurate information about what’s happening at New Hampshire’s northern border.

“Inaccurate representations easily fan the flames of fear and anger and resentment, and inevitably will lead to a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment as well as other harms that harm all members of our communities, but particularly those that are perceived to be immigrants or people of color,” she said.

Advertisement

Frank Knaack, policy director at the ACLU of New Hampshire, said in the past 14 months, only two known incidents have been reported by the US Attorney’s Office involving human smuggling: one in June and the other in September.

Sununu blasted the ACLU on social media after the press event. “From obstructing common sense bail reform fixes to protesting the state’s efforts to secure our northern border, groups like the ACLU simply do not care about keeping our communities safe. Why?” he said in a tweet.

He pointed to the same sector-wide data he cited when he announced the Northern Border Alliance Task force last week and called increased encounters at the border a “crisis.”

“Without adequate federal support, the state is stepping up,” he said. “In meeting with law enforcement up north, it is clear we need more targeted resources.”

However, data obtained by the Globe shows that in the past three years, New Hampshire has not spent all of the federal funding it has received in a program that assists local and state police in efforts to secure the border, similar to Sununu’s program.

Operation Stonegarden provides federal funding to state and local police to coordinate efforts to secure the border. The federal funding is primarily spent on equipment, overtime, mileage, and benefits, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Safety, which encompasses the state police.

Advertisement

In 2020, New Hampshire received an allocation of $303,942. The state received $180,000 in both 2021 and 2022, but did not spend all of the money — $14,000 was left over in 2021 and $54,000 was left in 2022.

In 2023, $200,000 was appropriated, and, according to the Department of Safety spokesperson, $68,000 remains in funding.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.