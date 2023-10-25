‘Tick tock’: Now that the House has a speaker, Congress has a big to-do list and not much time to act

The three weeks of chaotic infighting it took to settle on Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson to lead the House has made a complex job for Congress this fall even more difficult. Lawmakers face a federal government shutdown deadline on Nov. 17 and a White House call for more than $160 billion for immediate national security and domestic priorities.

“Hopefully we’ve gotten all of the irresponsibility out of our system and we can get to work,” said Representative Dusty Johnson, a South Dakota Republican who opposed the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as speaker, which created the leadership void.

In addition to funding the government for the rest of the fiscal year that began on Oct. 1, lawmakers must consider a special request of about $105 billion from President Biden for additional national security spending needs he has deemed urgent. The money includes $61.4 billion for Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invasion, $14.3 billion for Israel as it launches a war in Gaza in retaliation for the deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, $9.15 billion for humanitarian assistance for Gaza, Israel, and Ukraine, and about $14 billion in money for the border and migrants coming to the United States.

The White House on Wednesday also asked Congress for $23.5 billion in additional funding for wildfires, flooding, and other disasters, part of a nearly $56 billion request for domestic priorities, including $16 billion to prevent families from losing child care.

“Tick tock,” Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, declared Wednesday when asked about the approaching end of the 45 days Congress bought to reach a government funding deal. “They went through more than half of it in the chaos of trying to pick a speaker.”

Animosity and frustration surged as House Republicans struggled to bridge ideological factions and years of bad blood to coalesce around a speaker, given that the nominee could only lose a handful of votes.

“As the Republican representative from Green Bay, it pains me to ask this question, but I’m not sure who sucks at team sports more right now: the Packers or the House Republican conference,” Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallagher said Tuesday afternoon following the stunningly quick collapse of the party’s third designated speaker candidate, Tom Emmer.

Without a speaker since McCarthy’s ouster on Oct. 3, the House was sidelined from any official business other than electing his replacement. It was unable to consider any legislation, even a basic one supporting Israel and condemning Hamas’s attacks, which it quickly took up and overwhelmingly approved on Wednesday after the speaker election.

As the House flailed, senators tried to step into the void.

“With the House Republicans in paralysis, the Senate cannot and will not wait,” Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said at his weekly news conference on Tuesday, noting how few reporters were there as House Republicans were meeting again to try to pick a speaker. “If we act with enough bipartisan conviction . . . it will go a long way to pushing the House to getting its act together and follow suit. The world is watching us very closely.”

Aside from the Israel aid, Republicans in the House and Senate have various problems with the other requests. Many don’t want to link Israel aid with more money for Ukraine, which they have increasingly objected to as the war has stretched on for more than a year. Some are concerned that humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza will fall into the hands of Hamas. And almost all Republicans, including Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, want to use the supplemental funding bill to make changes in border policy, such as restoring a Donald Trump-era policy that requires some migrants to remain in Mexico while their asylum claims are processed.

“We’re scrubbing it for recommended changes,” McConnell said Tuesday of the $105 billion bill. He has publicly stated he supports combining all the urgent matters into one bill.

Democrats insist one large bill is necessary.

“The dysfunction in the House forces us to create a big complicated bill and then throw everything we’ve got into pushing it through, otherwise we risk fixing one or two problems and everyone keels over from exhaustion and other problems go unaddressed,” Warren said.

At the same time Congress is working on that bill, it’s got to pass legislation to fund the government beyond Nov. 17. That was already a tall task as the Senate has yet to approve any of the 12 annual appropriations bills that provide the money, though it started voting on the first package this week. The House has passed just a few, and on almost straight party line votes.

The situation isn’t unusual. Congress hasn’t approved all of its appropriations bills on time for nearly three decades. But when McCarthy opted for the usual fix — passing a temporary spending measure called a continuing resolution on Sept. 29 to buy more time — a small band of mostly far-right House Republicans revolted. The same rule that allowed one lawmaker to move to oust the speaker still hangs over Johnson.

The delay in electing a new speaker means Congress has little time to pass those appropriations bills by Nov. 17.

“We’re setting ourselves up to do another continuing resolution over this, which was the problem that caused this,” Representative John Duarte, a first-term Republican from California, said as he awaited another speaker vote on Tuesday. “So I don’t know how this is an improvement over what we were already doing.”

Mike Johnson, the newly elected speaker, sent a letter to House Republicans Monday outlining what he called “an ambitious schedule” to try to pass the remaining appropriations bills before Nov. 17. But he acknowledged another temporary spending bill might be necessary given the time crunch, suggesting one that would run until Jan. 15 or April 15. His election as speaker signaled that House Republicans were on board with that strategy.

“The challenge before us is great, but the time for action is now and I will not let you down,” Johnson said after formally receiving the gavel Wednesday.

Dusty Johnson, the South Dakota Republican and a McCarthy ally, said some of his more hard-line friends in the House have told him they will give the new speaker more flexibility than they did the former speaker, whom they did not trust.

“I think that’s going to give him a little more runway to try to deal with the next three months, two months,” Johnson said. “But listen, he’s going to have his work cut out for him.”

Senator Peter Welch, a Vermont Democrat, said the House speaker mess made him thankful he and his colleagues already had been able to secure $16 billion in additional disaster relief into the temporary spending bill approved in late September, money that helped victims of summer flooding in his state. Now Welch said he’s relieved the House has a speaker so Congress can tackle other pressing needs, although he noted his concern that Mike Johnson played a key role in Congress in trying to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results.

“We don’t have a House of Representatives without a speaker, so now the hard work begins,” Welch said. “But if we have a speaker, we can start to do it.”

