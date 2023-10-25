Celtics at Knicks: 2023-24 season opens with a clash of Atlantic Division contenders

New York had the Celtics’ number last year, winning the head-to-head series, 3-1. The Knicks finished fifth in the Eastern Conference and bring back a similar roster headlined by Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and R.J. Barrett.

They will travel to Madison Square Garden in New York to tip off their 2023-24 season against the Knicks. It’ll be a tough early test for the revamped Celtics, who are widely considered championship front-runners after a busy offseason of moves.

Two of last year’s matchups went to overtime, and don’t forget the 2021 opening-night classic that the Knicks won in double overtime, 138-134. If recent results are any indication, this first contest should be a treat.

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV, radio: ESPN, NBCSB, WBZ-FM (98.5)

Line: Boston -3. Over/under: 225.5.

CELTICS

Season record: 0-0. Vs. spread: 0-0. Over/under: 0-0

Last 10 games (dating to last season): 5-5. Vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 4-6

KNICKS

Season record: 0-0. Vs. spread: 0-0. Over/under: 0-0

Last 10 games (dating to last season): 5-5. Vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 2-7, 1 push

TEAM STATISTICS (2022-23 season)

Points per game: Boston 117.9, New York 116.0

Points allowed per game: Boston 111.4, New York 113.1

Field goal percentage: Boston 47.5 percent, New York 47.0 percent

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston 46.3 percent, New York 46.2 percent

3-point percentage: Boston 37.7 percent, New York 35.4 percent

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston 34.5 percent, New York 35.7 percent

Stat of the day: The Knicks dominated the offensive glass in 2022-23. They collected an offensive rebound on 30.8 percent of their missed field goals, the second-highest rate in the NBA. The Celtics, with a 24.1 percent offensive rebound rate, ranked 27th.

Notes: Kristaps Porzingis will make his Celtics debut against his first NBA team. New York selected Porzingis fourth overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. ... Besides Porzingis, Celtics players Svi Mykhailiuk and Luke Kornet are former Knicks, and New York guard Evan Fournier played 21 games for Boston in 2021. ... In his first season with the Knicks, Brunson had career highs in points (24.0) and assists (6.2) per game. ... The Knicks’ first-round victory over the Cavaliers last season marked their first playoff series win since 2013.

