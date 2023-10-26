Hasan Minhaj calls New Yorker story ‘misleading’ in response video

“It was so needlessly misleading, not just about my stand-up, but also me as a person,” Minhaj said in the video, first shared with the Hollywood Reporter . “So I’m going to do the most Hasan Minhaj thing ever: I’m going to do a deep dive on my own scandal, with graphics, because there was so much evidence I gave the New Yorker that they ignored that I want to show you.”

Known for his comedic deep dives into newsy topics, the former “Daily Show” correspondent and “Patriot Act” star, who performs at the Wang Theatre Dec. 8, released a 20-minute video response on Thursday. In it, he breaks down aspects of the profile by writer Clare Malone that he claims were inaccurate.

Hasan Minhaj wants to clear the air around his recent New Yorker profile , which called out the comedian for making up and embellishing stories in his act.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

One of the stand-up bits the New Yorker called into question is a story Minhaj shared in his Netflix special “Homecoming King.” In it, Minhaj talks about trying to take a girl to prom, only to have her mother tell him at their doorstep that the family doesn’t want a “brown boy” in pictures with their daughter.

Advertisement

The comedian explains in his response video that, while the incident didn’t take place on prom night, the moment did in fact happen.

“[Her] mom did really say that, it was just a few days before prom,” said Minhaj. “I created the doorstep scene to drop the audience into the feeling of that moment, which I told the reporter.”

Minhaj goes on to share audio of the conversation he had with the writer about the incident, showing nuances of their chat that weren’t reflected in the published piece.

Advertisement

“The New Yorker implied I made it all up and that my race wasn’t a factor in my rejection, but it was and I have the evidence to prove it,” said Minhaj, who shares e-mails, text messages, and other communications with the woman he had asked to prom that he says corroborate his account.

But in the video Minhaj also acknowledges embellishing some of his stories, calling these “artistic choices” to “drive home larger issues” that affect him and his community. “Going forward, will I be more thoughtful about sticking to the facts in my storytelling? Absolutely,” he added. “I have no problem with honest, good faith critique.”

The New Yorker issued a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, saying it stands by Malone’s story.

“Hasan Minhaj confirms in this video that he selectively presents information and embellishes to make a point: exactly what we reported,” the New Yorker said in the statement. “Our piece, which includes Minhaj’s perspective at length, was carefully reported and fact-checked.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.