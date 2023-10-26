For musicians on the way up, nonprofit’s support hits all the right notes

On a recent video call, Brown explained that the name (which also alludes to the musical phrases known as “licks”) felt like “it had a bit of a poetic ring to it. And we have a little indication that Brandi Carlile likes it, so at this point, we’re all in.”

When it came time to pick a name for his post-Berklee endeavor, the choice for Brown was obvious. The Salt Lick Incubator , a nonprofit created in 2022 to help emerging artists, offers musicians grant money, production guidance, marketing strategies, and much more. It helps them find nourishment and community.

The father of Roger Brown, the president of Berklee College of Music from 2004-21, grew up on a farm in southern Georgia. Every day the cows would congregate around the salt lick — the mineral deposit that sustained them.

Carlile, the singer-songwriter who spearheaded Joni Mitchell’s return to the spotlight and headlined TD Garden last year, was on hand earlier this month at the Umbrella Arts Center in Concord for an intimate showcase for Salt Lick. In a theater seating 350, she topped the bill in a show that also featured Salt Lick grant recipients Julia Pratt, Alisa Amador, and the harmony group Tiny Habits. The audience responded to those acts with almost as much enthusiasm as they lavished on the headliner.

“It’s surreal to be introduced by Brandi Carlile. I’m kind of freaking out about that,” said Pratt, who stunned the crowd with a personal song, “Carolina,” which she is recording for an upcoming EP.

Amador, who is based in Cambridge, and the Berklee-bred Tiny Habits have already taped live performances for the Salt Lick Sessions, a YouTube series that has amassed more than eight million views in the year since the project launched. Like NPR’s Tiny Desk series (on which Amador has appeared), the Salt Lick Sessions aim to provide a showcase for artist discovery.

Any musician is welcome to apply to appear on a session, explained Brown and Liza Levy, the organization’s president. They also extend invitations to established artists, such as Aoife O’Donovan, Sarah Jarosz, and Old Crow Medicine Show, to help elevate the platform. Salt Lick has partnered with WERS, the Emerson College radio station, on a weekly program dedicated to the sessions.

Levy, a dynamic artist advocate who wore sparkling high-top sneakers at the event in Concord, worked for more than a decade for Rounder Records as a project manager and head of marketing. After a stint with Universal Records, she returned to Boston, where Berklee hired her based on a hearty recommendation from Bill Nowlin, one of Rounder’s cofounders.

“I’ve had six or seven other people telling me they also told me about Liza,” Brown said with a smile.

Brown, 67, announced his impending retirement from Berklee in 2019, but then stayed on to help the school navigate the COVID crisis. During that time he was “furiously” trying to decide what his next move would be.

“I didn’t want to retire, but I did want a little less stress and pressure,” he said.

In formulating the Salt Lick program, he spoke with some of Berklee’s more recent successful alumni, including Molly Tuttle, Charlie Puth, and the band Big Thief, asking them what kind of help they could have used as they were first trying to get noticed.

Salt Lick’s artist advisory board is a high-profile bunch that includes Puth, Jon Batiste, Patrice Rushen, T Bone Burnett, and Harvey Mason Jr., the current CEO of the Recording Academy. The board helps select grant recipients, four or five per cycle — there have been four cycles so far — from the pool of candidates. Applications for the next round are due on Nov. 23.

“We’re not trying to compete in hardcore pop or country pop or hip-hop,” said Brown, noting that those genres already have plenty of major label support. “But if someone wants to be a pop star, we’re not going to talk them out of it.”

Today’s independent artists are learning that it is possible to sustain a career doing what they love, but it takes a lot of hard work, Brown said.

“I think right now we’re in a time of no excuses,” he said. “If you post some songs that are accessible to all — and for which you’re getting paid, albeit a small amount — and nobody listens, it’s not really the fault of your label or your PR people or anyone else.

“The beauty of it is, you’ve disintermediated all the gatekeepers — the people who might control your destiny, who don’t always have your best interests at heart. The downside is there’s a tidal wave of music flowing into the market every day.

“The question is why, or how, would anyone discover your music.”

The combined expertise of Brown and Levy makes for an impressive leadership team.

“Roger is a dreamer. He thinks huge,” said Levy. “I am pragmatic to a fault.”

Together, they want to help recording artists navigate the rough waters of being an independent artist — the streaming deals, the touring uncertainties, the process of putting a band together, the sheer difficulty of attracting attention in a world with countless entertainment options.

Both they and the artists they work with are unafraid to get creative. One Salt Lick alum, Elizabeth Moen, who has a song called “Eating Chips,” has paid her rent by selling customized chip clips at $5 a pop while on tour.

Another Salt Lick artist, Boston vocalist Farayi Malek, teaches at Berklee and New England Conservatory. Though she’s a member of Danilo Perez’s Global Messengers jazz group, she envisioned devoting her life to teaching, not performing.

“But seeing my students be so brave and confident, so artistic and free, inspired me,” she said. “They’re the ones who actually inspired me to pursue my artistic career.”

As a grant recipient, Malek is shifting her musical energy. Originally from Idaho, she is reinvesting in the Americana-style music she grew up with.

“I’ve gone from jazz and American Songbook standards to more of the folk sounds I heard growing up,” said Malek, who performs at the Red Room at Cafe 939 on Nov. 16.

“One of the greatest challenges for an independent artist is just knowing where to start,” she continued. “Liza asks wonderful questions that I wouldn’t have thought about.”

Now several grant cycles in, the organizers of Salt Lick are finding that they’ve created a community of artists, many of whom continue to interact after their own cohort has completed its turn.

“The dream is that the artists we’re working with today will be working with the next generation,” Brown said, “helping them get to where they got.”

