On the viewing menu for November: the return of Max's Julia Child comedy

A few readers have asked about the Max series “Julia,” which premiered in March of last year. The comedy about Julia Child and her rise at WGBH is indeed returning to Max for a second season on Nov. 16, so no need to grieve if you are a fan.

Sarah Lancashire is Julia once again, as the second season continues to track Child’s rise on TV and as she works on the second volume of her best-selling “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” The first episodes are largely set in France, as Julia and her husband, Paul (David Hyde Pierce), live with her coauthor, Isabella Rossellini’s Simca Beck, in order to flesh out recipes. The season will also continue to follow Child’s friend Avis DeVoto (Bebe Neuwirth), her editor Judith Jones (Fiona Glascott), and her producer Alice (Brittany Bradford), as well as a new producer played by Rachel Bloom.