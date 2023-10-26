A high-tech manhunt is underway for the Maine shooter. Here’s what that might look like.

And despite the wide array of technological tools and manpower at their disposal, officials involved with the manhunt are facing down a herculean task, experts say.

As the tragedy of Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, continues to unfold, law enforcement officials are charged with tracking down Robert R. Card, the at-large suspect wanted in connection with the killings of at least 18 people.

“He could be anywhere at this point,” said Kenneth Gray, a retired FBI Special Agent and a senior lecturer at the University of New Haven’s Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences. “He could be in Canada. He could be down in Massachusetts. He could be anywhere in the Northeast.”

But there are a handful of established methods authorities can turn to as they seek to locate Card.

If Card tries using his phone’s GPS to evade the manhunt, detection equipment could flag his location in seconds. If he walks down the street, security cameras mounted on hundreds of nearby homes and businesses might record his passing. If he hides in the woods, helicopters and drones equipped with infrared cameras could spot his body heat.

“Just about everything we do today leaves a digital signature, and law enforcement is becoming more and more adept and in tune in finding these digital signatures,” said Adam Scott Wandt, associate professor of public policy at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.

Maine governor, local public safety officials hold press conference on Lewiston shootings

Law enforcement has likely set up a “unified command post,” said Gray, to allow different agencies to work together and delegate tasks — collecting evidence from the various crime scenes, interviewing witnesses, and engaging in the manhunt for the suspect.

Maine Governor Janet Mills has requested federal assistance in the search for Card. Wandt said this may include a range of technical capabilities that state governments can’t match, including “equipment and techniques that are classified and usually used for counterterrorism and counterespionage.”

Wandt also said that the US Border Patrol might deploy some of its drone fleet, designed to spot illegal border crossers. Some of these drones can fly hundreds of feet up, scanning a large area and transmitting images to agents on the ground.

Shea Cronin, assistant professor of criminal justice at Boston University’s Metropolitan College, said law enforcement agencies can also work with cell phone companies to get a location fix on Card if he uses his phone.

It’s well known that using a wireless phone generates a record of the user’s location, so a careful suspect would avoid this. But Cronin said that mass shooters aren’t always careful.

“The vast, vast majority of these folks really do not have a great plan,” he said. “They don’t think about their escape route. What they’re typically doing … is just reacting to the situation at hand.”

In addition, said Gray, officials are probably asking locals for any footage they may have of the suspect, either from businesses’ security cameras or even residential Ring cameras.

”We live in a surveillance society. There are cameras everywhere,” said Gray.

It took a combination of video cameras and high-flying infrared cameras to track down convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison in August. In the midst of the two-week manhunt, Cavalcante was spotted on a camera mounted near a public trail.

Later, he turned up on the home security camera of a former work associate. The two sightings helped police narrow down their search, which culminated when Cavalcante was spotted by a plane equipped with a night-vision camera and operated by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Law enforcement may change its strategy as new information comes to light, said Brenda Bond-Fortier, a policing scholar at Suffolk University.

”I think the communication to the communities that are involved is going to be evolving,” said Bond-Fortier. “Every hour and probably every minute will direct them to the next step and the next decision.”

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com.