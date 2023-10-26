After the shock of the shootings in Lewiston, an excruciating wait for news about loved ones

LEWISTON — It started with a pop, like the sound of a burst balloon.

This story was reported by Mike Damiano, Samantha J. Gross, Daniel Kool, Ivy Scott, Sabrina Shankman, and Randy Vazquez. It was written by Mark Arsenault.

It was Wednesday evening, practice time for a youth bowling league, on the lanes at Just-In-Time Recreation on Mollison Way.

Sara Welch was there with her husband and 8-year-old daughter, a little before 7 p.m.

That’s when she heard the pop.

“We saw someone fall,” Welch, 32, said later through tears. “And we heard another pop when we ran. We just kept running.”

Meghan Hutchinson heard the pop. Like a balloon, she too thought, though louder. It was just behind her, she told ABC News. She was at the lanes with her daughter, Zoey, who is 10.

Hutchinson turned at the sound.

And there he was, having just come through the doors: a man, dressed in brown shirt and dark pants, firing a rifle.

Hutchinson and her daughter ran as shots rang throughout the bowling alley. It all seemed a bit unreal. A bullet grazed Zoey’s leg and left a scrape. She didn’t know she had been hurt until she saw the blood.

“I wasn’t worried about that,” the 10-year-old later told ABC, about her wound. “I was more worried about, like, ‘Am I going to live?’ ”

They followed others and ran through a set of doors at the bowling alley and hid in a back workroom. Another child there had blood pouring from a gaping hole in her arm.

“I never thought I’d grow up and get a bullet in my leg,” Zoey said. “Why? Why do people do this?”

A short distance from the bowling lanes, Melissa Holmes had just arrived home around 7:05 p.m. from picking up her daughter at cheer practice. The shooter was apparently on the move at that moment, having left the bowling alley, and about to attack again, at Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street.

Holmes received an eye-popping message from a neighbor: Active shooter in our neighborhood.

Her children were heading out to the yard to play. She hustled them inside, to shelter in place through a long night of sirens, low-flying helicopters, and uneasy silence. “We all slept in the same room, except for my oldest,” Holmes said. “He slept in his room with the dog, and my twins were in the bedroom with us. I don’t think there was much sleeping happening.”

Not much earlier that evening, Brenda Hathaway, 38, eight months pregnant and with a toddler in tow, had been at Schemengees with her husband, when her toddler, Lilian, began to fuss. So Brenda left early. Her husband, Maxx Hathaway, 36, stayed behind to play pool.

After the shooting, Hathaway waited for her husband to phone to say he was OK.

Hours passed. He did not call.

An Italian restaurant downtown on Wednesday, Davinci’s Eatery, was bustling with the dinnertime crowd.

Suddenly, cellphones began pinging with news of an unfolding terror. Abruptly, as one, patrons stood and fled.

“We didn’t even finish our meals. We didn’t pay the check,” said Kyle Rancourt, a Lewiston resident who was dining with his wife and a large group of friends. The crowded restaurant “felt very much like it was a possible target at that moment.” Just outside, a pickup truck and a car roared into the parking lot. Rancourt was spooked. He told his wife: Run to the car. Sirens filled the streets on their drive home. Police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances seemed to be going in all directions. It felt like chaos.

Jason Fuller, the athletic director at Lewiston High School, spent Wednesday evening at the school for a soccer game, according to his wife, Ashley. Lewiston police called him with news of the shootings. Get everyone out of there, the police instructed, and send them all home.

By midnight, the streets of Lewiston were dark and empty. Motels in lockdown flashed “no vacancy” in red lights, while many hotels were full or closed.

At the Munroe Inn, innkeeper Olga Dolgicer took precautions. “The doors are locked,” she said. “I have a security camera right [at the entrance] that will detect movement, so I’ll know if anyone is coming in or out.” She stayed up watching the manhunt unfold on TV. “Of course, no one is sleeping tonight.”

Around 2 a.m., outside the reunification center set up for families, Maria Wilson said she still did not know if her loved one was alive. He had been playing pool at Schemengees. The person he was playing with was in critical condition, she said. But hours after the shooting, she was still searching for news.

“We’ve called everywhere,” Wilson said. “I’m still in shock.”

By the next morning, around 9:30 a.m., swarms of cars flooded Lincoln Street outside Schemengees. Police moved in and out of the taped-off area. Officers wheeled out what appeared to be a body on a stretcher and loaded it into a black van. Soon after, a second figure, wrapped in black. Then the doors of the van were closed.

Bits of news, the unspeakably awful details, spread through the town like a growing stain: Neighbors began to learn the names of the wounded and the dead.

Dale Blackman, who lives just down Main Street from the hospital, said that one of the victims was his daughter’s close friend. “All I know is that she got a phone call from the girl’s mom,” Blackman said. “She’s got a select few friends that she’s very, very close to. And I guess it was one of those.”

By midmorning on Thursday, a weary and distinctly American ritual began once again. Somber statements from politicians appeared on X, what used to be Twitter. Flags were once again ordered to half-staff. Another exhausted governor, this time Maine’s Janet Mills, stood before cameras and spoke of pain that was too much to bear.

“Lewiston is a special place,” Mills said. “It’s a close-knit community with a long history of hard work, of persistence, of faith, of opening its big heart.”

Late morning Thursday, most stores remained shuttered along the main streets in downtown Lewiston and Auburn. Georgio’s Pizza & Donut Shop stayed open despite the shelter order. “There are a lot of people who still have to go out and work,” said owner Margaret Hackett. “Firefighters, police, we’ve been feeding a lot of guys today. I live above here, so I came downstairs this morning and we opened our doors. I’m not asking the public to go out and we won’t go on the road [to deliver]. We’ll stay right where we are, and feed whoever comes in.”

As she went to take an order, longtime customer Bill Humphrey walked in for his morning coffee. “It sounds cliché but we really never expected something like this to happen,” he said. “I’ve always thought — that’s a big city problem, which was a wrong assumption. Now we’re seeing it can happen anywhere to anyone.”

At the middle school on Thursday, Brenda Hathaway, the woman who had left Schemengees early the night before with a fussy toddler, had still not heard from her husband, Maxx.

She clutched printed photos of her husband and couldn’t hold back her tears. She was trying desperately to remember the faces of other people in the restaurant — maybe they would know what happened to Maxx. “But I would have no idea how to reach them.”

Businesses closed for the shelter-in-place mandate had already put up signs outside.

“Stay strong, Lewiston.”

“The community is in our thoughts.”

“Keep the faith.”

Bakeries, convenience stores, even gun shops had paper over their doors, urging people to go home and stay safe.

In downtown, two mature trees were hugged with freshly cut white paper hearts. The few passersby walking on the sidewalk stopped briefly to read them.

“To my friends,” one read in green marker. “To my home,” read another.

