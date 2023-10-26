Amo leads Leonard in R.I.’s First Congressional District race, new poll shows

“Amo’s 11 percentage point lead is surprising because in Rhode Island I would expect that gap to be a little wider,” said Katie Langford Sonder, the survey director and associate director of the Pell Center at Salve Regina University.

Another 15 percent of respondents remain undecided as the special election approaches on Nov. 7, and early voting is under way in the race to replace Democrat David N. Cicilline, who stepped down June 1 to lead the Rhode Island Foundation.

PROVIDENCE — Democrat Gabe Amo leads Republican Gerry W. Leonard Jr., 46 percent to 35 percent, in the race for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District seat, according to a new poll the Pell Center at Salve Regina University released Thursday.

Advertisement

Langford Sonder acknowledged that the polling sample does not accurately reflect the proportion of Democratic, Republican, and independent voters in the First Congressional District, which encompasses the eastern part of the state and skews heavily Democratic. The district gave Democrat Joe Biden a 29-percentage point victory over Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

In the First Congressional District, 46 percent of registered voters are Democrats, 42 percent are unaffiliated, and 12 percent are Republicans, according to the secretary of state’s office. By contrast, the polling sample was 33 percent “base Democrats,” 46 percent “independents and leaners,” and 21 percent “base Republicans.”

The margin of error for the First Congressional District portion of the poll was 4 percentage points. “The margin of error is so low that we can be confident that it’s representative of Rhode Islanders in the First Congressional District. Recognizing that surveying is an art form as opposed to an exact science, I feel confident in the results,” Langford Sonder said.

Leonard, a retired US Marine Corps colonel who lives in Jamestown, is hoping to appeal to unaffiliated voters, and the poll found him holding a slight edge among independents — 26 percent to 25 percent, with 38 percent undecided.

Advertisement

A new poll from Salve Regina University shows Democrat Gabe Amo leading Republican Gerry W. Leonard Jr., 46 percent to 35 percent, in Rhode Island's First Congressional District race. Salve Regina University

The vast majority of Democratic and Republican voters seem to have made up their minds: The poll found that 88 percent of Republicans plan to vote for Leonard, while 83 percent of Democrats plan to vote for Amo.

Amo, a former White House aide who lives in Providence, would be the first Black member of Congress to represent Rhode Island, and while he leads in all racial groups, the poll found his strongest support about Black voters — with 62 percent to Leonard’s 12 percent. Leonard had his strongest support among white voters — with 39 percent to Amo’s 45 percent.

Amo leads Leonard in three out of four age groups: 50 percent to 27 percent among those age 18 to 34, 47 percent to 28 percent among those age 35 to 49, and 50 percent to 43 percent among those 65 or older. Leonard leads 40 percent to 38 percent among those age 50 to 64.

Voters preferences in the First Congressional District race are broken down by age in the Pell Center survey of registered Rhode Island voters released Oct. 26, 2023. Courtesy Salve Regina University

In November, the Pell Center will publish a more detailed report on the survey, which also asked voters about topics related to political polarization. The analysis will compare Rhode Islanders’ opinions to national data on the health of US democracy, the contributors to political polarization, and the impact of misinformation.

The Pell Center conducted the statewide survey on Oct. 12-17, commissioning Embold Research to gather responses from 887 registered voters in Rhode Island; the overall results have a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points. About 380 of those voters answered questions about the First Congressional District race; those results have a margin of error of 4 percentage points. It is the first independent polling done in the race.

Advertisement

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.