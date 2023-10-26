Teenager charged with firing gun outside Burlington apartment complex

The teen, who was not identified because he is a minor, was charged in Middlesex County with armed assault to murder, attempted assault and battery with a firearm and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, Ryan’s office said in a statement Thursday.

A 16-year-old boy, who allegedly fired a gun outside a Burlington apartment complex, is facing charges in two counties following his arrest in Boston, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

At 8:39 p.m. on Oct. 17, Burlington police responded to a report of a gunshot sound in the area of Avalon Burlington apartments. When police arrived, they found a victim who told police he had planned to meet with the suspect and the suspect had shot him, according to the DA’s office.

The victim, who was also not identified, gave police information about the suspect who had fled the scene. The victim told police the suspect had been wearing a GPS monitoring device. Police discovered the suspect had an open case out of Bristol County, according to the press release.

Massachusetts State Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday in Boston. The teen was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle during his arrest. He was allegedly carrying a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash and marijuana, the release said.

The youth has been charged in Suffolk County with carrying and possessing a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession with intent to distribute a class D substance, officials said.

