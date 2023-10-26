Cambridge police investigating alleged sex assault on Lesley University campus

“He is believed to have poor hygiene, facial hair and was possibly riding a scooter,” police said.

The victim, who is not a university student, said the suspect is a 30-40-year-old man with brown eyes and is around 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build, according to a statement from Cambridge police.

Cambridge police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on the Lesley University campuslast month and are working to identify the suspect, officials said Thursday.

Between 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Sept. 23, a woman in the Harvard Square area was approached by a man she didn’t know and police said he followed her onto the Lesley campus. Police said she was then sexually assaulted by the man around St. John’s Road.

The victim reported the assault last weekend, and Cambridge police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office are trying to identify the suspect.

Lesley University said they have increased patrols on campus in response to the incident. They encourage community members to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious.

“We are located in an urban setting and share many of the crime and safety issues that exist in any city. The greatest deterrence is awareness by all members of the community to anything that seems out of the ordinary,” said a Lesley spokesperson said.

Police ask anyone with information to all 617-349-3370 or submit a tip at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.





Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos. Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.