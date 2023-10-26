‘Frightened for the community,’ new president leads Bates College through ongoing lockdown

He learned a gunman had shot and killed an unknown number of people at a bowling alley and restaurant nearby.

Garry Jenkins, the new president of Bates College, was having dinner with family members at his home Wednesday night to kick off what was to be a celebratory weekend: his inauguration as the ninth leader of the selective school in Lewiston, Maine.

“I was frightened for the community, but you step up and I just felt like I had to do whatever I could to help ensure the safety of our students and our staff,” Jenkins said. “Bates is a part of the Lewiston community.”

Thursday night, about 24 hours after the shootings began, Jenkins said in an interview with the Globe that he is proud of how the campus community rallied to help one another. And he outlined the logistical challenges of feeding about 1,800 students forced to shelter in place, and relocating dozens of students who spent the night locked in the library, dining hall, athletic facilities and classroom buildings.

Jenkins said he was up most of the night on Zoom calls, gathering information, communicating with community members, fielding emails from worried parents, and working with the college’s emergency response group to ensure campus safety. It took several hours to receive information about whether or not any of Bates’ students, staff or faculty were among those killed or injured, he said.

One Bates employee was injured in the mass shootings. That person is “expected to make a full recovery,” Jenkins said in a message to the campus earlier on Thursday. Two Bates students were also near one of the crime scenes but were unharmed. The college canceled classes on Thursday and Friday.

“It’s been a challenging 24 hours,” he said. “The entire senior team has come together and we’ve been working as hard as we can to serve our community.”

Bates College President Garry W. Jenkins. Caroline Yang for Bates College

The college shuttled students stuck overnight in places like the library back to their residence halls at about 6:30 am, Jenkins said. Then, college officials developed a plan for students to visit the dining hall in staggered shifts to grab food and then return directly to the residence halls. Jenkins said he was out interacting with students and said they are resilient in the face of the mass shootings nearby.

He also praised the college’s staff and faculty.

“I heard many stories of faculty who have supported them, staff who were there supporting them,” he said. “Our staff did an amazing job, many of whom were here overnight because they were sheltering in place but then they turned around to provide food for our students. It was a remarkable job.”

Hannah Orton, a Bates undergraduate from Littleton, Massachusetts, said in an interview that she started thinking through what she learned from shooter drills at her public high school and how she would apply those strategies to Bates’s campus if necessary.

“Sandy Hook happened when I was in elementary school, so all of my life I have been preparing for this,” Orton said, referring to the mass shooting in Connecticut during which a gunman killed 20 children. “But I never thought I would have to use those skills.”

Jenkins said it is “heartbreaking” that college students have experience and witnessed so many mass shootings in their lifetimes.

“Our students are remarkable,” Jenkins said. “They are resilient. They are strong. This is our home, this is their home, and we’re going to support each other.”

Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her @Hilarysburns.