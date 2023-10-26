Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, site of Lewiston, Maine shooting, a gathering place

That was shattered when a gunman opened fire Wednesday night sometime before 7 p.m. , leaving at least seven people dead, according to authorities, before moving on to Schemengees Bar and Grille, where he killed at least eight people, police said.

Before Wednesday night, Just-In-Time Recreation, a longtime Lewiston, Maine, bowling alley, had been known as a gathering place for fun, birthday parties, even high school proms.

“None of this seems real, but unfortunately it is,” reads a post on the bowling alley’s Facebook page. “We are devastated for our community and our staff. We lost some amazing and whole hearted people from our bowling family and community last night. There are no words to fix this or make it better. We are praying for everyone who has been affected by this horrific tragedy. We love you all and hold you close in our hearts.”

Among the patrons at the alley Wednesday night were members of child’s bowling league, having their weekly practice.

Sara Welch, her husband, and their 8-year-old daughter were taking part in that practice when she heard what sounded like the pop of a balloon.

“We saw someone fall,” Welch, 32, said through tears in the parking lot of the family reunification center at Auburn Middle School on Thursday morning. “And we heard another pop when we ran. We just kept running.”

Welch said she grabbed her daughter and another child and ran to shelter in a nearby Subway.

She said that the league’s coach, whom she declined to name, died in the shooting. The person had coached her daughter since she was in kindergarten, and Welch was seeking out grief counseling at the middle school to help her daughter process the events.

The current owners, Justin and Samantha Juray, bought the beloved bowling alley, previously known as Sparetime Recreation, in 2021 to save it from closing, according to The Sun Journal of Lewiston. The previous owner, Andy Couture, had spent years trying to find a buyer and finally announced he was going to shutter the alley that May, the paper reported.

“The support we’ve gotten from the community has been amazing, just random people that I’ve never met before reaching out and saying, ‘Thank you so much,’” Justin Juray told the paper at the time the purchase was announced.

State Police walked to the rear entrance to Just-In-Time Recreation on Thursday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Violence at the bowling alley hit close to home for Michael Crittenden, who grew up in Lewiston and frequented the large event space throughout his childhood. Like many who’ve attended the city’s high school over the years, he went to his prom there.

“It’s gutting,” said Crittenden, 44, who now lives in Ohio. “To see places where you’ve had these moments with friends and family on TV as the sites of trauma and loss of life, and this unnecessary violence, you just feel for everyone touched by it. That area is small enough that everyone will have someone they know affected.”

Ivy Scott and Spencer Buell of Globe Staff contributed to this story.

