Mass shooting rocks ‘close-knit community’ of Lewiston

“I don’t think anyone on our team thought twice about coming in this morning,” said Erin Reed, the center’s executive director and coordinator of the food pantry. “We knew people needed us to be here.”

LEWISTON, Maine — The day after the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history, the doors of Trinity Jubilee Center, a downtown day shelter serving some of this city’s most vulnerable citizens, opened as usual.

Wednesday night’s rampage, which killed 18 people and wounded more than a dozen others, is a heartbreaking tragedy for Lewiston, a hardscrabble city of immigrants whose resilience has been tested before. With grim determination, Mayor Carl Sheline vowed that Maine’s second-largest city will carry on: “Lewiston is known for our strength and grit and we will need both in the days to come.”

A motive for the killing has not been identified, nor is it clear what connection the shooting suspect, identified as 40-year-old Robert R. Card, might have to this Central Maine city of 38,000, located midway between Portland and Augusta.

Before Wednesday’s deadly spree, Lewiston was perhaps best known as the site of a famous, and famously controversial, 1965 title fight between heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston. The working-class community where thousands once toiled in mills making shoes and textiles is also home to Bates College, a prestigious, private liberal-arts school, and Geiger, the company that has printed the Farmers’ Almanac since 1818.

About half the size of Portland by population, Lewiston is dotted by former mill buildings dating to its time as an industrial hub in the 19th century. The city is across the Androscoggin River from the city of Auburn, which is accessible by several small bridges.

The reputation used to be that Auburn was the white-collar locale where doctors, lawyers, and academics lived, while Lewiston was where those who worked in the mills resided.

“They were like hateful siblings,” said Steven Wallace, a longtime resident of the area who runs the Lewiston-Auburn YMCA. “But still, siblings.”

Both are now wrestling with the same identity crisis, said Wallace, with many of the same challenges — unemployment, scarcity of affordable housing, and staffing shortages at Lewiston’s two hospitals.

The mills have since closed — most were shuttered starting in the 1950s — leaving the redbrick behemoths vulnerable to vandalism and arson. But over the past several decades, the Bates Mill Complex has been slowly redeveloped, with restaurants, offices, banks, and other organizations.

Rene Morin recalls the Lewiston of his youth, in the 1960s and ‘70s, as an iconic slice of Americana — with a distinctly French-Canadian flavor.

In those days, he said, Lewiston was crowded with large families who’d come south from Canada to work in the city’s textile mills, hopeful that a steady wage might lead to a better life.

“We had yards and we had elbow room and we had playgrounds and ball fields,” said Morin, a retired CPA who used to ride his bike downtown to haunt the listening booths at DeOrsey’s record store. “It was a good place to raise a family.”

Eventually, as all the mills closed, Lewiston struggled. Between 1970 and 2000, the city’s family and per-capita incomes dropped to the lowest in Maine.

Starting in the early 2000s, the city experienced another influx of immigrants, this time from Somalia, making Lewiston a multicultural hub in Maine.

But the transformative change sparked jealousy, resentment, and racism as some in the city struggled to accept the influx of new cultures and customs. In 2002, then-Mayor Laurier Raymond released an open letter to the Somali community, stating: “This large number of new arrivals cannot continue without negative results for all. The Somali community must exercise some discipline and reduce the stress on our limited finances and our generosity.”

Still, Lewiston would grow a sizable Somali population that gained influence, visibility, and, ultimately, acceptance.

Deqa Dhalac, who was Maine’s first Somali-American state representative, landed in Lewiston after escaping the civil war in Somalia. “I didn’t know what Maine was, what Lewiston was, but my uncle lived there and said, ‘This is amazing. If you want the kids to have good schools, this is the place to be.’” Above all, Dhalac said, the idea that she and her children would be safe in Maine appealed to her.

By the time she arrived in 2005, some of the challenges faced by Somali immigrants in Lewiston — racism and a general resistance to newcomers — had mostly subsided and she felt accepted.

“That’s where I fell in love, honestly, with the state of Maine,” she said. “The community was so open and inclusive and welcoming.”

The city’s website describes Lewiston as “vibrant and culturally diverse,” a place that offers residents “affordable, accessible, and abundant” opportunities. It also highlights the Ali-Liston fight, which was held at the Central Maine Youth Center, now called The Colisée.

Lewiston’s reputation for tenacity and toughness was personified in the early 1990s by boxer Joey “Sabotage” Gamache, who pummeled his way to two championship belts, as a super featherweight and a lightweight. Gamache credits Lewiston’s “rough streets” for his success in the ring, and he’s certain the city will recover.

“They’re fighters and they’ll come back for sure,” he said. “In this situation, you have to overcome it and be better than it.”

During a press conference Thursday, Maine Governor Janet Mills called Lewiston, where she was married, “a special place.”

Maine Governor Janet Mills addressed residents and officials at Lewiston City Hall on Thursday. Jim Davis for The Boston Globe

“It is a close-knit community with a long history of hard work, of persistence, of faith, of opening its big heart to people everywhere,” she said. “Lewiston is where I worked for years, it’s where I met and married my husband, Stan, and it’s where the girls went to school.”

Mills said she was “deeply saddened” by the events of Wednesday night. The city “did not deserve this terrible assault on its citizens, on its peace of mind, on its sense of security,” she said.

“No city does. No state. No people,” she said.

In the aftermath of the carnage, searches on Google maps for the city showed two red alert messages hovering atop the two sites of the shooting: the Schemengees Bar & Grill — a local watering hole with pool tables, dart boards, and ample function space — and Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Just-In-Time said the business is “devastated for our community and our staff.”

“There are no words to fix this or make it better,” the statement said. “We are praying for everyone who has been affected by this horrific tragedy. We love you all and hold you close in our hearts.”

Violence at the bowling alley hit close to home for Michael Crittenden, who grew up in Lewiston and frequented the large event space for birthday parties, meetups with friends, and even his high school prom.

”It’s gutting,” said Crittenden, 44, who now lives in Ohio. “To see places where you’ve had these moments with friends and family on TV as the sites of trauma ... you just feel for everyone touched by it. That area is small enough that everyone will have someone they know affected.”

