For some in Maine, Lewiston mass shootings are reason to turn toward guns, not away

AUBURN, Maine — For Von Scott, the most shocking thing about the gunman’s attack was “that nobody shot back at him.”

As details continued to emerge Thursday about the deadly shootings in Lewiston that killed 18 and injured 13 more, Scott’s sentiment gives voice to many Maine residents struggling to understand how such a tragedy could take place here: a gun-loving state where firearms are common and violent crime is low, and where many believe that high gun ownership rates deter those who would cause their families harm.

Advertisement

A state that had been largely insulated from the country’s now-commonplace mass shootings this week became the unwilling host of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting of the year.

Officials said there was no indication anyone exchanged gunfire with the suspect, Robert Card II, in the Wednesday night rampage that robbed many Maine families of their loved ones, including men who played on the neighborhood softball team with Scott’s close friends. The violence cast a dark spotlight on Maine, a sprawling rural state where guns and hunting are deeply ingrained in the culture, and where the firearm laws are the most permissive in New England. Maine does not require permits for carrying concealed weapons, does not require background checks for all gun sales, does not have a “red flag” law, and does not impose a waiting period on firearm sales — all policies that gun control advocates say jeopardize residents’ safety.

For some here, though, the tragedy was a reason to turn toward, not away from, firearms.

Maine governor, local public safety officials hold press conference on Lewiston shootings Share Maine officials held a press conference at Lewiston City Hall on Thursday morning concerning the shootings that took place in the city Wednesday night.

On social media, and in interviews with the Globe on their front porches and over the phone, many residents said their guns made them feel safer. Some looked to buy or learn to use firearms as they grappled with Wednesday’s tragedy.

Advertisement

At J.T. Reid’s Gun Shop in Auburn, just across the Androscoggin River from Lewiston, owner John Reid said he was seeing a notable increase in business. With rifle hunting season set to begin in just a few days, Reid said his store is typically busy at this time of year, but Thursday’s crowd was different.

“They’re scared, they’re nervous, and they want to protect themselves and their families,” Reid said of his customers.

Andee Reardon, who teaches gun safety and self defense classes in Windham, Maine, said Thursday she has received “constant” requests for training in the hours since the attack.

When she herself learned Wednesday evening about the shootings, which occurred an hour from where she lives, “my doors were locked, my alarms were set, and my firearm was loaded and on me,” Reardon said. “That made me and my family feel safe.”

“There are a lot of families that are wondering right now, why don’t I have that security? And they’re doing something about it,” Reardon added. “My AR-style weapon was ready to protect my family. It’s all about who’s holding it.”

On Thursday morning, Stephen Broas felt similarly as he took his dog out in a residential Auburn neighborhood just minutes from where the shootings had taken place. He said his family had not been afraid the night before because he, his wife, and his son all have firearms.

Advertisement

“I sat here last night knowing that if he came here, we can protect ourselves,” he said. “If we didn’t have one, we’d be at his mercy.”

Broas said he doesn’t believe this week’s events are reason to call for more stringent gun laws. But he was bewildered, he said, that the suspect’s weapons were not immediately confiscated once it became known that he was facing mental health challenges. This summer, Card spent two weeks in a mental health facility, according to a police bulletin sent to law enforcement on Thursday. In July, Card’s unit in the Army Reserve contacted law enforcement after observing him behaving erratically, and New York State Police transported him to a hospital for medical evaluation.

According to the Portland Press-Herald, Card was categorized as “Federal Firearms Disqualified Status.” State authorities did not immediately respond to Globe inquiries.

Unlike many of its New England neighbors, Maine does not have a “red flag” law that allows authorities to seize firearms from, or prevent gun purchases by, people who are deemed to be in crisis and at risk to themselves or others. After Republicans and rural Democrats rebuffed a “red flag” law in 2019, Maine instead landed on a far narrower “yellow flag” law that is unique in the nation, a testament to the state’s relationship with firearms. It allows law enforcement agencies to temporarily seize dangerous weapons from people in protective custody with a court order, but only after an assessment by a mental health professional.

Advertisement

Typical red flag laws do not require a medical assessment; some even allow family members to go directly to courts to ask for guns to be removed, without involving law enforcement. More than 20 states now have a version of a red flag law.

As authorities continue to hunt for Card and gather facts, it’s not clear whether different policies could have prevented the shootings. Authorities have not said what type of weapon was used Wednesday, or how it was obtained. But, “there is no question that even before this tragedy, we knew that these dangerous gaps made it far too easy for prohibited possessors and people with dangerous histories to access firearms,” said Sam Levy, regional legal director for the Northeast for Everytown for Gun Safety, an anti-gun-violence group.

Over the last decade, Maine has relaxed some of its gun laws. The state in 2015 repealed a permit requirement for gun owners to carry concealed weapons. In 2016, voters rejected a proposal to expand background checks to all gun sales.

Research shows guns are far more likely to be used for suicide or homicide than for self defense. According to data compiled by Everytown, Maine ranked 39th among states for rates of gun deaths in the US, with an average of 163 people dying by guns per year, the vast majority of them — 145 on average — suicides.

The shootings this week spurred at least some in Maine politics to reevaluate where they stand on gun laws. US Representative Jared Golden, a Democrat from Lewiston, called Thursday for an assault weapons ban, reversing his position.

Advertisement

“I have opposed efforts to ban deadly weapons of war, like the assault rifle used to carry out this crime,” he said. “The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure.”

In the absence of stricter regulations, some in Maine take it upon themselves to keep firearms from falling into the wrong hands.

“I have talked people out of buying guns that I felt were buying them for the wrong reason,” said Daniel Buck, owner of Bucks Guns in Lisbon Falls, Maine.

Buck said he hopes Wednesday’s tragedy doesn’t lead to greater restrictions on firearms.

“What’s going to happen is there now will be laws trying to change everything because of one person who doesn’t do everything legally while the rest of us do,” he added.

Laura Whitcomb, president of the organization Gun Owners of Maine, said the state’s permit-less carry law makes it safer.

“I feel safer knowing that there’s guns on the premises than not,” said Whitcomb, who returned this week from a moose hunt in northern Maine, near the Canadian border. “Because I know these people — I know the Maine people.”

Guns are particularly commonplace in rural northern Maine — about as notable a possession in a Maine home as the stove would be, as one gun owner remarked Thursday. According to data from the nonpartisan RAND Corporation, through 2016, 45 percent of Maine households had a firearm, putting it closer in line with states in the south than most of its neighbors in the northeast.

“Everybody here has guns — matter of fact, got mine tucked right here down by my side,” said a man who would give his name only as Bob, referring to the .38 pistol he said he always keeps by his side. He sat in a wheelchair on his porch in Bowdoin, down the street from where the suspect’s parents live. “We always have weapons around, that’s just what we do. We’ve never had anything like this happen here.”

Samantha J. Gross of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff. Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico. Sarah Ryley can be reached at sarah.ryley@globe.com. Follow her @MissRyley.