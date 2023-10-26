In search for shooting suspect Robert Card in Lewiston, Maine, hundreds of law enforcement officers join the effort

As officers rushed to the scenes, and to guard nearby hospitals, they were quick to release a photo of the suspected shooter to the media. They received a call identifying him as Robert Card , 40, of nearby Bowdoin, Maine. Within three hours of the initial 911 calls, police found Card’s white Subaru at the Pejepscot Boat Launch in Lisbon, Maine.

The 911 calls began to pour in just before 7 p.m., with alarm. “We have an active shooter. We have multiple injuries.” Less than three minutes later, police officers were on the scene of a deadly shooting at a bowling alley hosting a youth night. Minutes after that, more calls: Another shooting at a nearby bar. And a suspect was still out there .

But over the next several hours, law enforcement officials were left with more daunting tasks: Examining the crime scene, and pursuing a manhunt for a deadly shooter trained in the US Army Reserves, who vanished in a vast rural area. By Thursday morning, an estimated 350 law enforcement officials, from neighboring local and state jurisdictions, as well as federal agents and deputy US Marshals had joined in the effort. The Coast Guard also deployed a boat and aircraft to patrol the area.

“In a horrible situation like this, you’re bringing as many resources to bear as possible,” said Richard DesLauriers, who was the special agent in charge of the Boston FBI office during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and drew comparisons between the law enforcement response to that incident and the Maine shootings — particularly the drawn-out manhunt.

The work will proceed on two fronts, DesLauriers said: Processing the crime scene, including interviewing witnesses and scanning surveillance cameras, but also learning as much as possible about Card, his background, cellphone communications he may have had before and after the shootings, and any contact he had with the public afterward.

“There’s a person of interest, and that’s the urgency right now,” he said.

Maine authorities issued an arrest warrant for Card Thursday in connection to the killing of eight people who had been identified and said he is likely to face charges for fatally shooting 18 people and wounding another 13, in an attack that sent shockwaves through rural Maine and across the country.

Authorities did not immediately disclose a motive for the shooting, but described chaotic scenes after the gunman opened fire.

“A large law enforcement response from multiple surrounding agencies assisted the Lewiston Police Department in trying to identify who this individual was, and what was happening,” said Maine State Police Colonel William G. Ross. “As you can imagine, this was a very fast paced, fast moving, very fluid scene, very dangerous scene that these guys and girls were going into.”

At the bowling alley, Just-In-Time Recreation, authorities found seven people dead. At Schemengees Bar and Grille, they found seven people dead inside, and one dead outside. Three people who were rushed to hospitals later died.

Authorities urged residents in Auburn, Lewiston, Lisbon, and Bowdoin to shelter in place as they conducted a manhunt that utilized the resources of specialized teams from neighboring states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The FBI in Boston sent units skilled in evidence recovery, as well as a victims’ support unit.

“This is a very fluid situation, we have a lot of resources … that are on the ground in a coordinated effort to apprehend this individual,” Ross said.

Law enforcement analysts described the technological tools and manpower that authorities have in pursuing Card, but also the challenges they face in tracking down a trained member of the Army Reserve, holding the rank of sergeant first class.

“He could be anywhere at this point,” said Kenneth Gray, a retired FBI special agent and a senior lecturer at the University of New Haven’s Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences. “He could be in Canada. He could be down in Massachusetts. He could be anywhere in the Northeast.”

Former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis, who led the department during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, said the search for Card must be “slow and methodical,” because of his military background and his disappearance in a vast rural area.

“This is our worst nightmare,” Davis said during a telephone interview Thursday.

During manhunts in urban areas, Davis said, officers “are going house to house, checking vehicles and even storm drains.”

But officers face unique obstacles searching for Card in the woods of Lewiston and surrounding areas.

“He has a leg up on the officers through his military training and the ability to survive in the woods,” Davis said. He’s also believed to be armed with a long range rifle that allows him to hit a target from hundreds of yards away, Davis noted, posing a serious danger to those trying to track him.

However, he said law enforcement officials have significant assets at their disposal. The most effective way to locate him if he’s hiding in the woods, Davis said, is likely through the use of federal planes equipped with sensitive thermal imaging technology.

“It’s probably the safest way to find him,” Davis said. “Then move in slowly.”

Shelley Murphy and Dana Gerber of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Talia Lissauer contributed to this report.

