Lindsay Clancy pleads not guilty to killing her children during arraignment at hospital, ordered held without bail

Her arraignment took place at Tewksbury State Hospital , the state-run psychiatric treatment facility where Clancy, 33, has been hospitalized since the spring. The state court system showed the proceeding on Zoom. Clancy, who wore a blue surgical mask over her nose and mouth, sat at a large table facing the prosecutor during the approximately half-hour hearing.

Lindsay Clancy , the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children in January , pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to three counts of murder, appearing before a judge in a wheelchair she now needs after jumping from a second-story window and tearing her spinal cord in the aftermath of the slayings.

Advertisement

In asking for Clancy to be held without bail, Plymouth Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague revealed that seven medications were detected in blood samples drawn from Clancy a few hours after the Jan. 24 attacks on her daughter, Cora, 5, and sons, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.

The Superior Court hospital arraignment of Lindsay Clancy at Tewksbury State Hospital. Plymouth District Court via Zoom

Clancy, a labor and delivery nurse, is accused of strangling the children with exercise bands in the basement of their home, while her husband, Patrick, went out for less than an hour to pick up medication and a takeout food order.

Superior Court Judge William Sullivan ordered Clancy to remain hospitalized at the facility without bail, concluding that she poses a serious risk of harming herself. Her next court date was set for Dec. 15.

The details Sprague shared about the prescription medications appeared to be aimed at challenging defense assertions that Clancy was overmedicated at the time of the killings. She was being treated for postpartum depression.

Tests found seven prescription drugs in Clancy’s blood: Three antidepressants, an antipsychotic, two sedatives, and an anticonvulsant medication, Sprague said. There were therapeutic levels of the sedatives and the anticonvulsant in Clancy’s system, she said, citing the grand jury testimony of Dr. Margarita Abi Zeid Daou, a psychiatrist hired by prosecutors.

Advertisement

The tests detected the antidepressant Trazodone at a level too low to have an effect on Clancy, Sprague said. It also turned up the presence of the antidepressant Amitriptyline, but couldn’t pinpoint how much Clancy had consumed, she said.

Remeron, an antidepressant, and Seroquel, an antipsychotic, were found in Clancy’s system at “peak levels,” Sprague said, meaning they would have been ingested about two hours before her blood was drawn at 8:15 p.m. She said that was a sign that Clancy consumed those medications after she allegedly strangled her children.

Daou told the grand jury that the most serious consequences for taking this combination of medications at the same dosages would be “cardiac arrest or coma,” Sprague said.

Daou “was asked if these medications in these amounts could cause a person to become violent. She said they did not,” Sprague said. Daou also testified that the combination of drugs taken by Clancy at the same doses wouldn’t cause psychosis, according to Sprague.

Four days before the fatal attacks, Clancy conducted an Internet search on her cellphone for the phrase, “can you treat a sociopath,” Sprague said.

Court records unsealed on Tuesday said Clancy also allegedly researched ways to kill on her cellphone before the slayings.

“She is a danger to herself and others. She planned these murders,” Sprague said. “She did so with deliberate premeditation and extreme atrocity and cruelty.”

Advertisement

Clancy’s defense lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said in court that his client has a “very, very, very good defense.” He was joined at the arraignment by Paul D. Zeizel, a forensic psychologist who examined Clancy at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where she was treated shortly after the killings.

“She obviously had no reason to kill those three beautiful children so you have to ask yourself why. Why?” Reddington asked in court. “And when you ask yourself why and you consider all of these factors it’s readily apparent, I suggest, judge, that this woman was a troubled soul.”

Reddington said Clancy was “obviously suffering from postpartum depression” in the time before the killings. Patrick Clancy arranged for his parents and his in-laws to stay at the family home “for weeks” because she “was unable to function” and he had to work, Reddington said.

Patrick Clancy also shared his concerns about his wife’s regimen of psychiatric medications with a doctor, saying, “She’s a zombie,” Reddington said.

In December 2022, she wrote in a journal about experiencing “suicidal ideation” and shared her thoughts about harming herself and children with her husband, according to prosecutors.

She admitted herself to McLean Hospital in Belmont on Jan. 1 and was discharged on Jan. 5., and after leaving the facility, she did not write or discuss thoughts about harming herself or her children, Sprague said.

Karen Towers, a forensic psychologist, also addressed the court. Acting under court order, Towers said she interviewed Clancy by Zoom on Thursday morning before the arraignment.

Advertisement

She said she and clinicians at Tewksbury State Hospital agree that Clancy should remain at a psychiatric treatment facility. Clancy described herself as “unbearably depressed,” Towers said, and has been experiencing “intrusive thoughts and flashbacks” on a daily basis.

“She reported to me that she does have ongoing, daily thoughts of suicide, although no specific plan in place. She indicated she has thought about ways that she might try to harm herself,” Towers said.

Clancy said at least one member of the hospital staff monitors her at all times because she is at risk of harming herself, according to Towers.

Clancy only spoke during her arraignment to enter her pleas of “not guilty” to the three counts of murder.

After the proceeding, attorney David Meier, who represents Patrick Clancy, said his client “did everything humanly possible to save his wife from her struggles.”

“In the end, the mental health system failed her -- and failed their family,” he told the Globe. “Today’s events in court do not alter the faith Patrick Clancy has placed in the criminal justice system to speak the truth about what led to this unimaginable tragedy.”

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi.