N.H. Democrats postpone launch of write-in campaign for Biden

“The decision is we’re going to wait because of Lewiston,” New Hampshire state Senator David Watters told the Globe. He said it is now expected early next week. “That’s the plan, things could change, it will not be [Friday].”

The shootings left at least 18 dead, and the tragedy has also upended the surrounding area with the ongoing manhunt, putting a pause on much of everyday proceedings.

Democrats in New Hampshire have postponed an upcoming write-in campaign launch on behalf of President Biden in the state because of the shootings next door in Maine.

The write-in effort is in response to Biden opting not to participate in New Hampshire’s primary. It’s a decision his campaign made because it will likely take place on a date that is not in compliance with the national Democratic party’s approved primary calendar.

But Democrats in New Hampshire are eager to ensure that Biden wins there anyway.

“Given the tragedy unfolding in Maine, we’re going to reschedule and plan to launch the effort early next week,” said state Senator Donovan Fenton in a text.

“The write in group has decided to hold off its announcement until early next week,” Jim Demers, another Democrat involved in the effort, said in a text to the Globe. “The tragic situation happening in Lewiston, Maine has all of us deeply upset and unsettled, and out of respect, we feel waiting is prudent. We send our love and prayers to our neighbors next door.”

