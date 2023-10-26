Portraits of the R.I. congressional candidates as young men

But the yearbooks provide more personal glimpses of the candidates as young men. Both included musical lyrics next to the photos in their yearbooks, although their choices reflect different eras and musical tastes.

The candidates recently took part in the Rhode Island Report podcast, spelling out their views on Israel, the US economy, an assault weapons ban, and a national abortion ban.

PROVIDENCE — For #ThrowbackThursday, we are paging through the high school yearbooks of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District candidates — Republican Gerry W. Leonard Jr. and Democrat Gabe Amo.

Leonard, 58, graduated in 1983 from North Kingstown High School, and he included lyrics from “Don’t Look Back” by the rock group Boston: “It’s a new horizon and I’m awakin’ now, oh I see myself in a brand new way, the sun is shinin’ — the clouds are breakin’ ‘cause I can’t lose now — there’s no game to play.”

Amo, 35, graduated in 2005 from Moses Brown School, a private school in Providence, and he included lyrics from “Sky’s the Limit” by the rapper Notorious B.I.G.: “If the game shakes me or breaks me, I hope it makes me a better man, take a better stand...”

Amo also chose a quote from the essayist, abolitionist, and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Nothing is at last sacred but the integrity of your own mind.”

Leonard played basketball all four years of high school, becoming the team’s co-captain. He played baseball for two years, and soccer for one year. And he had one year in the Letterman’s Club. The yearbook said that in basketball, Leonard received All Division honorable mention and was All South County First Team.

Amo served as president of the Moses Brown School Student Senate. He played football for three years and ran outdoor track for three years. He was on the orientation committee and in the Versatones, an a cappella singing group. He received a Civic Leadership Award from the Rhode Island secretary of state.

Leonard went on to graduate from Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y. He majored in economics and minored in history and was elected treasurer of the Hartwick Student Senate. He was inducted into Omicron Delta Epsilon and Phi Alpha Theta honor societies. He had a 30-year career in the US Marine Corps, including combat tours in Kuwait, Somalia, Iraq, and Afghanistan as an infantry and reconnaissance officer. He retired as a colonel in 2019.

Amo went on to graduate from Wheaton College, in Norton, Mass. He received a Truman Scholarship for public service and a Marshall Scholarship to study public policy at Oxford. In the Obama administration, he worked in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. During then-governor Gina M. Raimondo’s administration, he was director of public engagement and community affairs. And in the Biden administration, he was deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Amo and Leonard will square off in the Nov. 7 special election to fill the seat vacated by Democrat David N. Cicilline. Early voting began on Oct. 18.

















Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.