Maine shelter-in-place advisories are still in effect. Here’s what to do if it applies to you.

A shelter-in-place advisory issued by Maine State Police for residents of multiple Maine communities on Wednesday night amid a search for a suspect charged in two mass shootings in Lewiston was still in place on Thursday afternoon, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
A massive manhunt is underway for Robert Card, the suspect who allegedly opened fire at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston on Wednesday night, killing at least 18 people and injuring at least 13.
Residents of Lewiston, Auburn, Lisbon, and Bowdoin are asked to shelter in place, which includes going indoors when possible, staying inside, and locking doors and windows.
Officials also suggest that people under the order close drapes, blinds and window shades, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
