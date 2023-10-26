Maine shelter-in-place advisories are still in effect. Here’s what to do if it applies to you.

Follow live updates on the shootings.

A shelter-in-place advisory issued by Maine State Police for residents of multiple Maine communities on Wednesday night amid a search for a suspect charged in two mass shootings in Lewiston was still in place on Thursday afternoon, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A massive manhunt is underway for Robert Card, the suspect who allegedly opened fire at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston on Wednesday night, killing at least 18 people and injuring at least 13.