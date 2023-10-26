Takeaways: Two voices on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

First, Nadav Tamir , the former Israeli consul general to New England. He is now the director of J Street Israel , a nonprofit that organizes Americans to support peace and democracy in Israel. Then, Rashid Khalidi, a Middle East historian at Columbia University and author of the book “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine.”

The United States has always had a central role in the conflict, and many are asking how that role should evolve. To get past the daily headlines, “ Say More ” host Shirley Leung spoke to two people with deep knowledge of the issue.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has raged for decades, but this time it’s different. The brutal killing of more than 1,400 Israelis by Hamas has shocked the country, precipitating a relentless counterattack by the Israeli military, which has killed thousands and displaced about a million people in Gaza.

Below are six key takeaways from the discussion — in Tamir and Khalidi’s words.

TAMIR:

Oct. 7 was a ‘gigantic’ Israeli security failure

“It’s clear that the failure was gigantic. We have a very sophisticated military. The fact that with all of our intelligence capabilities and operational capabilities, we were surprised so badly and that civilians were left unprotected in their homes is shocking to all of us.”

The Israeli military must do all it can to avoid civilian casualties

“After an attack like this is, you know, 9/11, for example, sometimes you do things that in retrospect you regret. And I think that Israel is now at that moment that we might make some mistakes. [...] My feeling is that the government might be too blinded by the political necessity to show strength.”

“A lot of the international support that we get is because everybody understands that we have a full right to defend ourselves against the terror organization like Hamas. But that support might shrink dramatically if people feel that we don’t differentiate between Hamas and innocent civilians in Gaza.”

There is still hope for a two-state peace plan

“And also in this moment of tragedy, I believe that that big embrace that we received from the US and the understanding that we have to do something different on the Palestinian issue might translate this tragedy into an opportunity for a big initiative that will help us get out of this misery with a diplomatic initiative for a two-state solution. And I believe that if the US will lead such an initiative, they will have the support of the entire world.”

KHALIDI:

The history of Palestinian suffering is crucial to understanding the conflict

“The world did not begin in Gaza on the 7th of October and that that is a place that has been a sort of distilled version of the entire Palestinian tragedy for 75 years is almost completely missing.”

“The majority of the population of Gaza are not Gazans. [...] Most of the population of Gaza are people forced out of their homes in the southern part of what is Israel. And those homes were destroyed or taken over and their land was taken from them. Those people were driven out of their homes and cooped up in the Gaza Strip.”

Support for the Palestinian cause among young Americans seems to be growing

“I’m heartened by the changes on a generational level, especially in the United States. Younger, less-white, more diverse populations [...] have shown much more understanding of the Palestinian narrative than ever before. And while they may retain sympathy for Israel, they also have sympathy for the Palestinians, which is something entirely new in American politics.”

The two-state solution seems dead

“Anybody that wants a two-state solution has to tell me: How do you undo the cementing over of the West Bank by Israel? How do you undo the exportation by Israel of three-quarters of a million of its population — into colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem? It’s not a matter of stopping it. It’s a matter of undoing it. You have [to have] the reversal of that, if you even want to begin a discussion that starts with a two-state solution.”

“Eventually, I think we should have an election in Palestine that will produce a legitimate leadership for both Gaza and the West Bank. And I do believe that if the elections will be happening alongside the political horizon, the majority of Palestinians will choose leaders that are for diplomacy and not for terrorism.”

Shirley Leung is host of the Globe Opinion podcast "Say More with Shirley Leung." Find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, and globe.com/saymore.





