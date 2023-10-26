AJ Pinet (315 yards, 6 TDs) runs wild in Dedham’s Tri-Valley League romp over Millis

After topping 1,600 rushing yards with 19 touchdowns last season, junior running back AJ Pinet has continued to run wild during a special campaign for the Dedham football team.

The Marauders opened the season with the program’s first win over Wellesley in decades and handed Tri-Valley League rival Norton its first loss two weeks ago.

Pinet led the way for the Marauders, setting the pace in a 43-14 victory at Millis on Thursday in another TVL matchup with 24 carries for 315 yards and a program record six touchdowns.

Pinet scored on first-half runs of 30, 22 and 3 yards as the Marauders rolled to a 21-7 halftime lead. He followed up with three more TDs in a 22-point third quarter eruption he highlighted with scoring runs of 5, 21 and 40 yards.

Third-year coach Mike Cloutier credited his elite receivers, led by senior Gianni Gasbarro, for keeping defenses honest to open the middle for Pinet, who is on pace to challenge the program record of 1,820 rushing yards in a season.

With senior Eyram Kplorfia excelling at multiple positions and his freshman brother, Edem, starring at middle linebacker, Dedham (6-2 overall, 4-1 TVL) is on track for success.

“When I took the job, I knew this senior class was a special group,” said Cloutier. “Against Norwood last Thanksgiving, they just refused to lose that game, and I think that was the point where I knew we had something going into this year.”

Norton 23, Medway 6 — Ethan Rodriguez rushed for touchdowns runs of 6 and 2 yards and Ben Grainger returned a kickoff for an 85-yard touchdown to lift the Lancers (6-1, 3-1) in a Tri-Valley League win.

St. Mary’s 40, Archbishop Williams 28 — Tyler Guy hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass, rushed for an 18-yard touchdown, and recorded 10 tackles on defense to pace the Spartans (6-2) in a Catholic Central League victory. Maxwell Parent rushed for two scores and Yaniel Belliard passed for two touchdowns.

