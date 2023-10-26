Boston College swimmers and divers lose bid for injunction to lift suspension for alleged hazing

“While it is regrettable that certain members of the team who did not participate in or know of the hazing incident are suffering the consequences of the team suspension, that reality is an acceptable collateral consequence,” Freniere stated.

Middlesex Superior Court Judge Diane Freniere preliminarily ruled against the 37 swimmers and divers seeking the injunction on every element of their lawsuit. Freniere found that the swimmers and divers did not meet the legal standard of successfully showing they would suffer irreparable harm if the suspension were not immediately lifted.

Boston College’s swimming and diving program will remain sidelined after a judge on Thursday rejected more than half the team’s bid for an emergency injunction to reverse the university’s indefinite suspension of the team for alleged hazing.

Advertisement

The swimmers and divers, who compose more than half the 67-member team, not only asked the judge to lift the suspension but to order BC to issue a public retraction of its statement on Sept. 20 that “hazing had occurred” in the program and to remove any reference to the suspension from the university’s records and from the individual records of the 37 team members. Each request was denied.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

BC spokesman Jack Dunn said, “We are pleased with the judge’s ruling, which affirms our position regarding the gravity of these allegations. In the meantime, we will continue with our University investigation and conduct process in accordance with our established protocols.”

The swimmers and divers claimed the injunction was warranted primarily because BC chose to selectively enforce its rules for their coed team while not punishing the university’s all-male teams for purported similar, but unspecified, infractions. They described the suspension as an alleged violation of the Title IX law, which prohibits discrimination based on gender in education.

Their claim lacked sufficient evidence to succeed, the judge found.

Advertisement

“These allegations are presented without any factual detail and reveal only what the plaintiffs hope to be able to prove based on second-hand information,” Freniere stated. “If the plaintiffs had facts to support their disparate treatment assertion, they should have been set forth in the complaint.”

The judge also commented on additional claims that an attorney for the swimmers and divers voiced in a court hearing Tuesday. Those statements included allegations that BC breached its contract with the student-athletes, denied them basic fairness, defamed them, and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on them. The swimmers and divers are seeking monetary damages from BC for those claims in their lawsuit, which remains pending.

Freniere indicated the swimmers and divers would have an uphill struggle proving those claims, especially because BC disclosed this week that the 2022-23 swimming and diving team also engaged in hazing.

“As to the breach of contract and denial of basic fairness claim, the team suspension imposed by Boston College Athletics was not arbitrary or capricious, particularly given the prior recent finding of team hazing,” the judge stated.

What’s more, BC stated that the team’s alleged hazing had become an annual ritual.

“In 2023, no college student should be unaware of the dire dangers of hazing,” the judge said.

Freniere found that the team’s 53 upperclassmen “were clearly and repeatedly warned that hazing by students was prohibited” by BC’s rules, team rules, and state law.

The alleged hazing occurred at team parties over Labor Day, including a “Frosh” initiation event.

Advertisement

BC this week provided the most detailed account to date of the episode, alleging that freshmen team members vomited into plastic bags they were instructed to wear around their necks while they were binge-drinking at the initiation party. Under the alleged supervision of upperclassmen, the freshmen engaged in coordinated and “voluminous” alcohol consumption, partly during drinking games.

Other students passed out from excessive underage drinking, according to BC. The school did not specify how many student-athletes allegedly vomited into the bags or passed out.

BC’s attorney, Daryl Lapp, said at Tuesday’s hearing that the hazing allegations are even more disturbing than those the university has publicly revealed.

“It’s not the worst of it,” Lapp said.

He said the university is withholding additional details to protect the integrity of the ongoing internal investigation. One of those additional details involved upperclassmen instructing freshmen to consume their own vomit, as an administrator in the university’s Dean of Students office reportedly told the team in a letter on Sept. 19.

BC competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference, whose swimming and diving season began several weeks ago. BC had been scheduled to host Army Friday. There will be no meet.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.