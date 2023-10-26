Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, a former Maine player, offers condolences for Lewiston shooting victims

“I want to start out by recognizing the horrific and tragic event that happened in Lewiston, Maine,” Montgomery said after the team’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena. “The Boston Bruins offer sympathy and condolences to the victims and families that suffered.

Montgomery played four seasons at the University of Maine and captained the Black Bears in 1993 when they went 42-1-2 and won the national championship.

Jim Montgomery has strong ties to the state of Maine, and the Bruins coach expressed his “heartfelt sympathies” Thursday morning to all those affected by the mass shootings in Lewiston.

“I personally spent four wonderful years at the University of Maine, and I know how great the culture is in that state and I know how great the people are. My heartfelt sympathies to everybody that’s impacted.”

Advertisement

Montgomery said the tragedy really hit home.

“For me personally, it was just, I hope I don’t get a phone call from someone that maybe I went to school with or someone that I know that’s affected,” he said.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Bruins hung a home sweater on the glass behind their bench during warm-ups before Thursday night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks with the No. 207 for Maine’s area code and “Lewiston Strong” on the back. Players also wore Maine decals on their helmets and a moment of silence was held before the national anthem.

The Boston Bruins Foundation announced it will pledge a minimum of $100,000 to those affected. Proceeds from the 50-50 raffle from the game will benefit the fund and members of the Bruins and Ducks (who are coached by another Maine alum, Greg Cronin) will sign sticks wrapped in blue representing the state of Maine, which will be auctioned off.

For information on how to contribute, go to bostonbruins.com/LewistonStrong.

New England’s sports teams took to social media to express their support for the Maine community following Wednesday’s shootings.

Advertisement

“We are heartbroken by the tragic and horrifying events in Lewiston,” read a post from the official Bruins account on X. “Maine is a special part of the Bruins family and our hearts are with those affected by this tragedy.”

The Patriots and Revolution each posted a statement on behalf of owner Robert Kraft.

“The senseless act of violence that unfolded last night in Lewiston, Maine has left all of us across New England in shock and mourning,” Kraft wrote. “My heart goes out to the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims, who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss.

“Let us remember the victims, honor their lives, and continue to fight hate and violence in order to prevent these horrific tragedies.”

In a post that has since been deleted, the Celtics published a graphic of the final score of Wednesday’s game against the Knicks, accompanied by the caption “Our thoughts are with everyone in Lewiston, Maine.”

The official Celtics account published a new version of the post later that night that did not include the score graphic.

Lineup shuffle

The Bruins’ fourth line was overhauled against the Ducks as the club deals with the absences of Milan Lucic and Jakub Lauko.

Montgomery revealed that Lucic, who took a shot off his right foot in Saturday night’s win in Los Angeles, will miss “a minimum of a couple of weeks.”

Advertisement

Lucic tried to give it a go against the Ducks Sunday night in Anaheim, Calif., but was forced back to the locker room seconds into the pregame skate.

Lauko took a skate to the face that opened a large cut near the bridge of his nose in the win over the Blackhawks Tuesday in Chicago.

“Jacob’s got a fracture and he’s going to be out at least a week until the swelling goes down,” said Montgomery.

Lauko’s sense of humor is intact as the winger posted a picture of the grotesque Gothmog of “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” fame with a caption, “Woke up feeling beautiful,” on social media Wednesday.

Lucic and Lauko had been serving as Johnny Beecher’s wingmen on a line that was notable for the energy it brought through the first few games. Lucic also spent time playing with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak.

Patrick Brown has subbed in on the fourth line the last three games and remained there against the Ducks.

Though Danton Heinen skated with Beecher and Brown during the morning skate, the club elected to call up Jesper Boqvist from Providence to play in the game. Heinen remains on a professional tryout agreement.

Boqvist, who signed a one-year deal in July after four seasons in the Devils organization, was among the final training camp cuts. Boqvist has 28 goals and 55 points in 190 career games.

Boqvist and defenseman Ian Mitchell, who was waived Wednesday, skated before the morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena. Mitchell cleared waivers and was assigned to Providence, which opens its season Saturday.

Advertisement

Showing his range

Brad Marchand assumed the role of Bruins captain last month and now has added another role: cartoon actor.

Marchand recently starred in an episode of “Big City Greens,” a Disney Channel series. Marchand’s character, Mikey Leboeuf, is the captain of the Big City Icicles hockey team.

“Just one of those things that I think especially having kids, you get to enjoy a little bit more,” said Marchand. “You always kind of see the movies but never really understand how they’re made behind the scenes, and so it was a cool little thing to do, and it’d be nice to do a few more.”

In the beginning of the episode, Marchand, in a thick Canadian accent, is on the bench when he tells teammates, “I cannot wait to get back out there and just rip somebody’s head off, eh?” Eventually Marchand agrees to channel his energies in a different, less-violent direction.

“I’ve done a couple [acting] things over the years where they were pretty legit and I had a lot of fun with it, so those are not things that I would ever pass up,” said Marchand. “They’re a lot of fun to do. I don’t mind, obviously you guys know, branching out and making a fool of myself, so I would enjoy doing more.”

Asked if he sought any advice from team president Cam Neely, who famously played the role of Sea Bass in the “Dumb and Dumber” movies, Marchand laughed.

Advertisement

“Yeah, he’s in the big leagues, though,” Marchand said. “He’s an A-lister. I’m not there yet.”

Top Duck

Former Bruin Frank Vatrano leads the Ducks in goals (5) . . . Anaheim first-round pick Leo Carlsson had a goal and an assist after sitting out against the Bruins on Sunday. Let’s just say the 6-foot-3-inch, 194-pounder does not look like an 18-year-old . . . Song of the night: “All Night” by Chance the Rapper.





Emma Healy of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.