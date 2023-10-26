By the numbers, baseball’s postseason has featured more offense, less waiting

The overall postseason batting average has climbed from .213 to .241, and the average game time is 3 hours, 2 minutes, a decrease from 3:22 for nine-inning games during the first three rounds of the 2022 postseason and from 3:40 in 2021 through the LCS.

There have been an average of 1.4 steals per game through the League Championship Series, up from 0.8 through last year’s LCS. The Arizona Diamondbacks, who play the Texas Rangers in the World Series beginning Friday, lead all postseason teams with 1.6 steals per game.

Stolen bases and batting averages are up and game times are down in the first postseason with the pitch clock and larger bases.

Just seven pitch clock violations have been called through 36 postseason games.

Stolen base attempts are up significantly, rising from 1.1 per game to 1.6. The success rate has climbed from 77.8 percent to 84.5 percent.

The postseason figures follow a regular season in which the average time of nine-inning games dropped from 3:04 to 2:40, its lowest since 1985.

MLB, over the objections of the players’ association, instituted a pitch clock set at 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on base. The postseason average of one violation per five games was down from one per four games in the final month of the regular season, which overall averaged just under one per two games.

Changes included the introduction of 18-inch square bases, up from 15 inches, which reduced the distance between first and second, and second and third, by 4½ inches.

The regular season included the most steals since 1987 and the 80.2 percent success rate was the highest in big league history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

. . .

Bill Miller and Alfonso Márquez will be joined by five first-time World Series umpires when the series begins Friday night.

Miller and Márquez each will be working his fifth World Series. Miller will be the umpire crew chief and would work the plate for a Game 7.

Márquez will be at first base in the opener, joined by D.J. Reyburn behind the plate, David Rackley at second, Brian Knight at third, Vic Carapazza in left field, and Miller in right. Quinn Wolcott will be the reserve umpire for the opener and will call balls and strikes for Game 2. He will be followed behind the plate by Márquez, Rackley, Knight, and Carapazza.

Wolcott, 37, was the most accurate at balls and strikes this season at 96 percent among umpires working the plate for more than one game, according to umpscorecards.com. Miller was at 94.1 percent, Knight 94 percent, Rackley 93.9 percent, Carapazza at 93.7 percent and Márquez and Reyburn at 93.5 percent each.

Miller, 56, also worked the Series in 2010, ‘13, ‘17, and ‘20, and he was crew chief in 2020. Márquez, 51, umpired at the Series in 2006, ‘11, ‘15, and ‘21.

Knight is 49, Reyburn 47, Carapazza 44, and Rackley 42.

Todd Tichenor and Lance Barrett will be the video review umpires at MLB’s office in New York.

. . .

Former President George W. Bush, the former Rangers owner, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday night. This will be Bush’s fourth World Series ceremonial first pitch, but his first before an opener.

Bush, 77, headed the group that bought the Rangers from Eddie Chiles in 1998 and was general partner through November 1994, when he stepped down as he prepared to become Texas governor.

Bush was US president from 2001-09 and threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at Yankee Stadium between New York and Arizona. With heavy security following the 9-11 terrorist attacks, Bush wore a bullet-proof vest. He later added ceremonial first pitches with his father, former President George H.W. Bush, before Game 4 of the 2010 World Series in Texas and before Game 5 of the 2017 World Series in Houston.

Rangers Hall of Fame catcher Iván Rodríguez will be behind the plate for Bush’s pitch, Major League Baseball said Thursday. Former Rangers star Adrián Beltré will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 to Rangers Hall of Famer Ferguson Jenkins.