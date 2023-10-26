Dolphins are out to write their own narrative, and they can start Sunday vs. the Patriots

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing for people to see our day-in, day-out hard work,” McDaniel said. “I know that this is, from the top down, a very healthy, all-moving-in-one-direction organization.

The Dolphins and HBO announced last week that the team will be the subject of an in-season edition of “Hard Knocks .” The release date and number of episodes haven’t been announced yet, but Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the filming will begin after the team returns home from its game in Germany in two weeks, meaning this Sunday’s game against the Patriots won’t be included.

The Dolphins have decided that enough is enough with the narratives surrounding their football team. They are now going to take control.

Advertisement

“I think it’s not bad for the organization to be seen as that, because it’s a cool place to work. We will take it for exactly what it is and make sure that we use it only to our advantage.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

McDaniel and his 5-2 Dolphins have been addressing a lot of narratives this year.

Last week in Philadelphia, McDaniel warned his players about the narratives that would emerge from their big game against the Eagles. Beat the defending NFC champs on the road, and the Dolphins would likely be crowned in the media as the best team in the NFL. But lose, and the Dolphins would face questions about their ability to beat teams with winning records.

“That’s kind of the nature of the reality that is, listen, you are your results,” McDaniel said. “And until you prove otherwise, you’ve got to be willing to hear the consequences of the results.”

The Dolphins lost handily to the Eagles, 31-17, and therefore have been bombarded with criticism that they can’t beat good teams. Indeed, dating to last year, the Dolphins have lost seven games in a row to teams that entered the game with a winning record. Their last 11 wins have been against teams that entered with losing records or 0-0. And the Dolphins have lost their last five playoff games, with their last postseason win coming in December 2000.

Advertisement

The Dolphins have blitzkrieged the bad teams this year, defeating the Chargers, Patriots, Broncos, Giants, and Panthers (combined record 8-25) by an average score of 41-22. Included in that stretch was a record-setting 70-20 win over Denver.

But the Dolphins are 0-2 against the good teams, losing by 28 points to the Bills and by 14 to the Eagles.

Of course, that’s a narrative the Dolphins won’t be able to change when they host the Patriots, who travel to Miami with a 2-5 record and the NFL’s 31st-ranked scoring offense (14.4 points per game).

The Dolphins are 4-1 against the Patriots since Mac Jones arrived in 2021, with the Patriots’ lone win coming in Week 17 last year in Foxborough with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out of the lineup. The Dolphins beat the Patriots this year in Week 2, 24-17.

“The vibes are still high,” edge rusher Bradley Chubb said. “We still believe that we’re a team that has everything right in front of us. We gave up a big game, but at the end of the day, these are the reps we need in terms of those atmospheres.”

The lack of wins against playoff-caliber teams is not the only narrative the Dolphins are fighting. Another big one is that Tagovailoa — who leads the NFL in passing yards (299 per game), yards per attempt (9.1), completion percentage (71.2), and passer rating (110.4) and is second in touchdown passes (15) — is really just a system quarterback who is being carried by McDaniel’s coaching and by speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Advertisement

When a reporter mentioned two weeks ago that several NFL quarterbacks could be similarly thriving in McDaniel’s offense, the coach responded, “I’m about to push this podium over.”

The narrative probably is true — who wouldn’t thrive when throwing to Hill and Waddle and running an elite offensive system? — but the Dolphins are tired of hearing that Tagovailoa isn’t worthy of his dynamic statistics.

“My answer to that would be, ‘Who the ‘F’ cares?’ ” McDaniel said. “To say it’s this person or that person is kind of missing the point. It is a team working together, people working together. Myself, Tyreek Hill, Tua, cool, but what if no one’s blocking anyone? You know what I mean? We’re all connected in that way.”

Tagovailoa may have a chance to dispel that narrative against the Patriots. Hill missed Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury and is likely questionable to play. Hill, who leads the NFL with 927 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, has played in all 27 games since coming to Miami in 2022, meaning Tagovailoa doesn’t know what it’s like to play without him in McDaniel’s system.

Advertisement

Sunday’s game looks like a mismatch with the Dolphins’ No. 1 scoring offense averaging more points per game (34.3) than the Patriots have maxed out at this year (29 points).

But in addition to Hill, Waddle (359 yards, 2 touchdowns) is also limited with a back injury, Raheem Mostert (625 scrimmage yards, 11 touchdowns) is dealing with an ankle injury, and De’Von Achane (527 scrimmage yards, 7 touchdowns) is out with a knee injury.

If Tagovailoa wants to prove he’s an elite quarterback, there is no better place to start than by beating Bill Belichick’s defense with several of his top players out or banged up.

“If we couldn’t have Tyreek, that would be tough, but the show goes on,” Tagovailoa said. “You’ve got to continue to play. And somewhere down the line, we’re going to get Tyreek back and it has to be one of those things where you never let your foot off the gas and you don’t lose that rhythm as a team or as a unit.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.