Ducks at Bruins: Boston begins four-game homestand on the cusp of history

After a four-game road trip concluded with a 3-0 win in Chicago Tuesday, the Bruins are back at TD Garden for a four-game homestand that starts against Anaheim on Thursday.

Boston is 6-0-0 for only the second time, dating back to the Bruins’ 1937-38 season. That run nearly a century ago ended with a 1-1 tie against Montreal, meaning this iteration of the Bruins has a chance to start the season 7-0-0 for the first time in the franchise’s 100-year history.

We’re not even a month into the NHL season, and the Bruins are already poised to make history.

The Ducks head to Boston following their 3-2 overtime win at Columbus on Tuesday, which snapped a three-game skid and marked their first road victory. They lost to the Bruins Sunday, in a 3-1, come-from-behind win for Boston that featured prized rookie Matt Poitras’s first two NHL goals.

Puck will drop at 7 p.m. from TD Garden. Here’s your preview.

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -320. Over/under: 6.0

Ducks

Season record: 2-4-0. vs. spread: 4-2. Over/under: 1-5

Last 10 games: 2-6-2. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 4-6

Bruins

Season record: 6-0-0. vs. spread: 5-1. Over/under: 1-5

Last 10 games: 7-3-0. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 5-5

Team statistics

Goals scored: Anaheim 14, Boston 19

Goals allowed: Anaheim 17, Boston 7

Power play: Anaheim 5.3%, Boston 13.6%

Penalty minutes: Anaheim 105, Boston 66

Penalty kill: Anaheim 76.5%, Boston 96.0%

Faceoffs won: Anaheim 48.3%, Boston 49.7%

Stat of the day: The seven goals allowed by Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman through six games are the fewest in the NHL by a wide margin (Dallas is next, allowing 10 goals in five games).

Notes: In their six games (6-0-0), the Bruins logged nearly a 10:1 advantage in lead time: 172:24 vs. 18:28. On Sunday in Anaheim, the Ducks held the lead for 1:24, which turned out to be the only time the Bruins trailed in their four road games. … Bruins defensemen, a collective 0-9–9, will be looking for their first goal of the season when they face the Ducks. … Milan Lucic (lower-body injury) sat out the last two games and could be out a while longer, pending further testing. If Jakub Lauko (facial laceration sustained Tuesday night) also must sit out, the Bruins could call up a winger from Providence Thursday. ... Boston’s plus-12 goal differential is fourth in the league behind three dynamic offensive clubs: Colorado, Vegas, and Detroit. ... Massachusetts native and former Bruin Frank Vatrano scored 2:20 into the overtime period of Anaheim’s win in Columbus on Tuesday, his fifth goal through six games this season. Vatrano capped a comeback from a 2-1 deficit that allowed Anaheim to erase what first-year coach Greg Cronin described as a “flat” start in the first period. The Ducks were outshot 37-27 but won 61.4 percent of their faceoffs and went 6-for-7 on the penalty kill in the game. ... While centering Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry on the top line, touted rookie and 2023 No. 2 overall pick Leo Carlsson scored in his NHL debut last Thursday against Dallas.

