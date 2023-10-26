Jen and Sumner Harris: a mother-daughter duo who plan and set the attack for the Scituate girls’ volleyball team

“We can communicate what the team needs because I have an inside scoop as the setter,” Sumner said. “Which hitters belong where and how to exploit them, and that gives us the upper hand.”

When her mother, Jen , started the varsity program almost a decade ago, she hoped her daughter would eventually want to join. She didn’t know they’d end up transforming the Sailors together as a coach-setter duo.

Before she could join the high school volleyball team, Sumner Harris was a regular visitor to the Scituate High gym, watching practice, meeting players and getting into the rhythm.

Last year, the Sailors qualified for the Division 2 MIAA tournament for the first time, clinching in their final regular-season game. This season, at 12-8 overall, Scituate has earned a first-round berth after dropping their preliminary match, 3-0, vs. Westfield last year.

Advertisement

“Over the past few years, I’ve known that we have the skills and potential to make it to the postseason,” Sumner said.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The varsity program recorded six wins in its first five years, starting in 2015. The Sailors were winless in a COVID-shortened 2020 regular season, but beat Marshfield in a five-setter in which Sumner, then a freshman, delivered 31 assists.

“I was a middle hitter, I don’t know where she gets these amazing hands from,” the elder Harris said of her daughter. “I’m happy for her. She’s come into being a great player. Every offseason she’s in the gym, going to camp, going to club, looking for open opportunities to improve.”

“ ‘Her ability to find the ball and put it exactly where I need to be to get a kill off of it is just incredible.’ Scituate junior outside hitter Lauren Thompson, on senior setter Sumner Harris

Junior outside hitter Lauren Thompson, spiking the ball during a match against visiting Hingham, lauded senior setter Sumner Harris for setting her up with kill opportunities at the net. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The 5-foot-8-inch setter, now a senior, recorded her 1,000th career assist in an otherworldly performance (48 assists, 7 kills, 9 digs) in Scituate’s first win (in five sets) over Plymouth South. Harris also leads the team in aces, and adds versatility with her hitting skills.

Advertisement

“I don’t think I’d be anywhere without her skills and ability to set the ball,” said junior Lauren Thompson. “Her ability to find the ball and put it exactly where I need to be to get a kill off of it is just incredible, and allowed me to reach a higher level of play and helped our team be able to grow and develop.”

Thompson, also a Patriot League champion in the shot put, moved from middle to outside ahead of this season, the 5-foot-10 hitter able to let more of her skills flourish. She leads the Sailors in kills.

“Last year I was able to watch where the outside was able to hit,” she said. “This year, being able to unleash a different swing and open up more of the court has enhanced my play and allowed my ability in passing and blocking.”

Scituate senior setter Sumner Harris (No. 24, right) celebrates with teammates Reese Ponichtera, (No. 25) and Evelyn Flynn (No. 5) after after taking the second set during a home match against visiting Hingham. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Thompson, sophomore Anna Bradley, and senior Evelyn Flynn are front row staples. Senior Melissa Grazioso and sophomore Matilda Grant patrol the back, providing crucial defense and passing.

“As I played more with [Grazioso and Harris], we understood how to play well together,” Grant said.” They’re both really good people and volleyball players so it’s been great and easy to learn how to play with them.”

Grant overlapped a year with her sister Cassidy, a libero who graduated in the spring. She seized the libero role this year, but the 5-foot-6 sophomore is capable of playing anywhere on the court.

“She’s new, but she jumped right in and played to her greatest ability,” Sumner said. “She was awesome last year and is awesome this year too.”

Advertisement

The Scituate girls' volleyball team has worked hard to cultivate a close-knit culture in their bid to make a deep postseason run in the upcoming MIAA Division 2 playoffs. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Sailors emphasize team, effort, and attitude. They’ve cultivated a close-knit group on and off the court, and Grant sees evidence of the team’s belief and commitment to each other.

“It’s when I really try to get a ball, get a touch on it, and my teammate is right there to get a second touch,” she said. “When we get it over and get a point, it feels really rewarding for everyone.”

Though the team didn’t boast a great record to help recruit a stronger roster, players like Thompson were drawn to join by the environment the elder and younger Harris have fostered.

“It’s a positive dynamic between the two of them that cascades over our team, how our team is going to be, and how we’re going to work through challenges,” Thompson said. “We’re all really close and it helps us in terms of getting to postseason, improving our record, developing as players and as a team.”

“I’m happy for her. She’s come into being a great player. Every offseason she’s in the gym, going to camp, going to club, looking for open opportunities to improve.” Scituate coach Jen Harris (above), on her daughter, Sumner, the team's senior setter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Set points

▪ At Bourne, a young team has blossomed into a contender. Starting six sophomores, four of whom played as freshmen, the Canalmen are putting it together and have collected 15 wins. They stand at No. 2 in the MIAA Division 5 power rankings with a composite rating of 2.4839, behind Mt. Greylock Regional (3.9641).

Sophomores Sofia Halunen and Nola Timo are the kills leaders on the squad, and classmate Lily Russell leads in receptions and digs.

Advertisement

“This group is so close, they hang together, they all play club together, they attend each other’s functions,” said coach David Moore. “That adds to their ability to lift each other up. That’s a big key for us.”

With Division 5 dominated by Central and Western teams, the Canalmen have not faced their top competitors for the title. But they have a group that looks increasingly ready after bowing out in the second round last season.

“They’re very intelligent kids,” said Moore. “They’re kids who are going to go places.”

▪ Haverhill made a statement, taking down No. 10 Andover in four sets on Wednesday, avenging its only loss this season. The No. 12 Hillies (17-1) have the lowest opponent rating (1.5598) among the top 16 teams in the MIAA Division 1 power rankings, but are No. 2 overall (4.2068), dropping just six sets all season.

With home matchups to come, the Hillies are primed for playoff opportunities.

Senior setter Emme Cerasuolo leads an experienced group. Cerasuolo reached 1,000 career assists in a 3-0 win over North Andover Monday, then set a single-game school record for assists (44) in a 3-1 win against Andover on Wednesday.

“It’s really exciting,” Cerasuolo said. “It’s a team effort. I was really happy with it.”

Added coach Vincent Pettis: “Emme sets in the back row and plays middle in the front, which is a tough job. She really is a special kid.”

▪ Friday is the last day for regular-season matchups. MIAA playoff seedings and brackets will be announced Monday.

Advertisement

Games to watch

Friday, Boston Latin at No. 14 Brookline, 5:15 p.m. — The Wolfpack swept this matchup at the beginning of October, but has slipped since, falling to No. 19 Acton-Boxborough, No. 15 Weston, and Methuen.

Friday, Medfield at No. 15 Weston, 6 p.m. — These teams are aware, and even expecting, that they’ll likely face off in a pivotal Division 3 playoff matchup next month.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.