Josh Allen gets Bills off to fast start in win over Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and ran for another — shrugging off aggravating an injury to his throwing shoulder — and the Buffalo Bills hung on to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 on Thursday night.

After a week of questions about his “low-energy” approach and Buffalo’s slow-starting offense, Allen came through for the Bills (5-3), throwing for 324 yards on 31-of-40 passing. He had been listed on the Bills’ report with a right shoulder injury and was checked in the blue medical tent in the second quarter, but remained in the game.

Gabriel Davis had a career-best nine catches for 87 yards and a touchdown, and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid scored his first career TD on a 22-yard catch.