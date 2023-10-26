As a junior, Justin Hryckowian has grown into the job as Northeastern men’s hockey captain

It might have been tempting. Teammate Devon Levi , the top goalie in college hockey and Hryckowian’s friend from the time they both suited up for the Lac St-Louis Lions of the Quebec M18 AAA league, had signed with the Buffalo Sabres, while leading scorer and team captain Aidan McDonough signed with the Vancouver Canucks after four seasons with the Huskies.

After tallying 15 goals and 21 assists in his sophomore season for the Northeastern men’s hockey team, the Quebec native had several offers to sign with an NHL organization.

But when he considered his options, all signs led him to return to Huntington Avenue.

“The development here is great,” said Hryckowian. “Just another year of getting stronger, getting faster is another huge opportunity. I’ve always been told by a lot of people who’ve gone pro that as soon as you turn pro, there’s no going back, so you better be ready.”

His coaches and teammates believe he is ready to lead NU this year, and elected him to be their captain for his junior season.

“He just does everything the right way,” said coach Jerry Keefe. “His preparation, his attention to detail, he shows up every day trying to get better. He’s got a way of demanding the best out of everyone else without even really having to talk, but just the way he carries himself, guys really want to follow him. He’s obviously a heck of a player too.”

Hryckowian flew under the radar as he developed in Quebec and was not heavily recruited before spending a year at Salisbury School in Connecticut. He would commit to Northeastern that year, and it was not a hard sell.

“I was introduced to college hockey through the city of Boston,” said Hryckowian. “I always used to come up here for summer tournaments growing up. I always loved the city, and my family did too.”

He played two years in the USHL before joining the Huskies. Injuries limited him his first year in junior hockey and likely played a role in his not getting drafted by an NHL team. That disappointment of being overlooked has been replaced by the optimism that comes from the fact the he will be a free agent when his days at Matthews Arena come to an end, and he is expected to have a few suitors to choose from.

“They miss on guys, and I think a lot of people are seeing that now,” said Keefe. “He’s going to be a really good pro. He’s in a really good position.”

For now, he is enjoying leading a Northeastern team that is ranked No. 18 in the USCHO.com Division 1 poll, and spending more time with familiar faces, including his younger brother Dylan, a freshman on this year’s squad. It marks the first time the two have played on the same team.

“I’m really excited for this whole year,” Justin said. “It’s a cool moment for me, him, and my family.

“The opportunity to come back and be captain at such a great school, I love the group that is returning. We’ve got a great opportunity this year to do some special things.”

Ranked teams meet

Boston University and UMass will square off in a home-and-home series this weekend, beginning Friday night at Agganis Arena. A sweep at Minnesota State last weekend has the 4-1 Minutemen in the top 20 for the first time this season at No. 19, although coach Greg Carvel would prefer that not be the case.

“I wish we were going into this game without being ranked, because we need desperation,” said Carvel. “We need to prove a lot of stuff, and once you get in the rankings, I don’t want anyone to think we’ve arrived. We’re five games into the season.”

Friday’s game will be the home opener for BU, which dipped to ninth in the rankings after splitting a pair of games at Notre Dame last weekend. The Terriers are hoping to carry the momentum over from an 8-2 win over the Fighting Irish.

“I think we showed our identity on Saturday,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo. “That was the first time we’ve seen it from our group. Just really playing a direct game, playing a fast game, playing a hard transition game. Second and third effort, we saw that all night long in all three zones, and that’s when we’re good.”

Lane Hutson and Cade Webber missed Saturday’s game with injuries, but practiced Thursday. Pandolfo said a decision will be made Friday, adding that both had “a pretty good chance of playing this weekend.”

Weekend plans

No. 3 Boston College concludes its two-game series with No. 7 Michigan State Friday at Kelley Rink . . . The Ivy League schools get their season under way this weekend. Harvard opens Friday night at Dartmouth . . . No. 5 Quinnipiac hosts Maine for a pair of games, and No. 7 Providence is home for two games with Vermont. UMass Lowell and UConn will play a home-and home series beginning Friday at Tsongas Center.

