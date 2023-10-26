Slovakia says it’s halting arms deliveries to Ukraine

Slovakia’s newly appointed prime minister, Robert Fico, announced Thursday in Bratislava, the Slovak capital, that while he supported “comprehensive” nonmilitary aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia, “I will be supporting zero military aid to Ukraine.”

WARSAW — Slovakia, a small Eastern European nation that has been in the vanguard of sending arms to Ukraine, says it is halting all military aid to its embattled neighbor, a policy shift that is unlikely to change the balance of forces on the battlefield but that delivers a symbolic blow to Ukraine at a time of growing fatigue in parts of Europe after 20 months of war.

Advertisement

That would make Slovakia the first among those countries that have sent weapons to Ukraine since the war broke out to say it would stop. Slovakia’s commercial defense contracts with Ukraine for Slovak-made artillery and other defense systems, however, are expected to continue.

Fico, who made his remarks to a parliamentary committee on European Union affairs, did not say whether Slovakia, which shares a border with Ukraine, would continue to serve as a transit route for weapons supplied by other Western countries.

Fico, who later visited Brussels on Thursday for a summit of European leaders, declined to speak to journalists. Ukrainian officials did not immediately make any public comments.

But Fico’s remarks stirred outrage among some of Slovakia’s fellow EU members that have been firm in their support for Ukraine.

In Lithuania, the chair of the national security and defense committee in parliament, Laurynas Kasciunas, said, “This decision may not have a practical impact on the ongoing conflict, but it poisons the unity of the Western nations striving to support Ukraine.”

He urged Slovakia not to obstruct the transit of other countries’ weapons to Ukraine.

Moscow responded with uncharacteristic restraint. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, said Slovakia’s share of arms supplies to Ukraine was “not really that big, and, therefore, this decision will barely affect the whole process.”

Advertisement

More important, from Moscow’s perspective, is whether Slovakia might join Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, to block EU sanctions against Russia.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.