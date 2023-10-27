Amazon to reboot ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’

Amazon is putting together a series built around the character Lisbeth Salander, who is featured in Stieg Larsson’s Millennium novels. Called “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” after the first book, it will put Salander in the present and surround her with new characters and story lines. The show will not redo the plots of the books.

No casting has been revealed since the series was first announced in 2020. But, in case we thought the project had been killed off, Amazon has just announced that Veena Sud will be the showrunner. Sud may be best known for the strong American adaptation of the Danish series “The Killing,” which starred Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman. So she knows how to do atmospheric mystery drama.