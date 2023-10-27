Anthony ‘BonVida’ Flores returns home to screen his ‘vampires-in-the-hood’ film Saturday at the Strand

“It’s one of the biggest dreams I ever had. ...There were times where I was sitting in a car smoking marijuana with a bunch of knuckleheads just seconds away from making the worst decisions of my life. And [I was] just sitting there talking about [how] I’m going to make movies one day, and everybody’s just laughing at me. And now, here we are,” said Flores.

“It’s like ‘Twilight,’ but in the hood,” Anthony “BonVida” Flores said about his first feature film. “The Night Boyz,” which premieres at the Strand Theatre on Saturday at 5 p.m. Flores, a Dorchester native born to a Cape Verdean mother and Puerto Rican father in the ‘80s, aspired to be a filmmaker since childhood.

Flores prepares to clap the slate to begin a scene. Actor Leslie A. Jones, who plays the evil vampire, stands over actor Jorge Meneses, one of his first gang victims, who he recruits to join his vampire army. Courtesy of Anthony Flores

Taking place in South Central LA, the movie centers on two teenage half-vampires who set out to find the weapon to kill the evil vampire who’s recruited Blood and Crip gang members to take over Los Angeles. Flores said the film aims “to tell a story [different] from the white space of the vampire lore. You rarely see a vampires-in-the-hood type of a tale.”

“First and foremost, we didn’t have any sparkles,” said Flores, referencing the vampires from the “Twilight” movies, whose skin sparkles in the sunlight.

Red, a vampire played by Manner Washington, is sick in his jail cell when he learns his crew from the Crips are all dead. Courtesy of Anthony Flores

Raising the funds for the film, he said, was the “hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.” He invested his “life savings.” It wasn’t enough. He took a maintenance job in his building, where he “unclogged toilets and dealt with angry tenants.” He drove for Uber, worked Postmates and TaskRabbit jobs, and asked family and friends for donations. In the middle of it all, he became a father.

Funding was short. People promised donations and deals, then never called back. Actors bailed. “The entertainment industry is just as ugly and disgusting as the streets,” he said.

Then Flores hit big with the cryptocurrency Dogecoin — $32,000 — which helped move production nearly to completion, he said. An actor on set donated the rest.

The crew prepares to film a scene where one of the gangs plots to attack an opposing gang. Courtesy of Anthony Flores

Why vampires? Flores’s answer: They’re cheap to produce. “There’s no car chases, there’s no explosions [and] no need for major CGI,” said Flores, who wrote the script, acted in the film, and was a producer. The film took more than three years to make.

"The Night Boyz" film slate. Courtesy of Anthony Flores

Some story lines in the film reflect Flores’s own experiences with gangs, drugs, and poverty.

The movie’s vampire villain sends Flores’s character to hunt down his own younger cousin. “Cape Verdeans in certain gangs in Brockton have cousins killing cousins. It happened to me personally.” Flores said his own family members have killed each other and that his cousin, now in prison, wanted him dead and put a hit on him.

Born in Dorchester, Flores moved to Stoughton when he was 10, and then Brockton when he was 14. After his parents split, his father wasn’t around for his teen years. Flores was a high school dropout and a gang member. His first job at age 15, Flores said, was as a getaway driver for his uncle.

“By luck, I managed to avoid bullets and police,” he said. Then a military recruiter got in touch and asked him if he wanted to get pizza.

Cinematographer Justin Knodel shows lead actress Little Dugan (who plays Lily) a playback of a scene. Courtesy of Anthony Flores

“I can swindle this guy out of buying lunch for me,” Flores remembered thinking. “There’s no way in hell I’m gonna join the military.” The recruiter offered to drive him home, he just had to do some paperwork. He put on “Top Gun” for Flores to watch while he waited.

“Hook, line, and sinker. I saw that and I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to do that.’” Flores joined the military three months before 9/11. After serving in Afghanistan and Iraq, Flores was honorably discharged, and returned to Brockton, where he started selling drugs.

“I’m a veteran of gang wars, actual wars, and the drug wars,” said Flores.

In 2008, Flores “finally got into trouble.” As a condition of his probation, he enrolled in an audio engineering program at the New England Institute of Art in Boston. Then he moved to LA, and worked in the film industry for 10 years on other people’s films and in commercials and TV. Finally, he decided to make his own film.

Anthony "BonVida" Flores. "BonVida" is a nickname his cousin uses for him. It's now Flores's creative name. Courtesy of Anthony Flores

Of the 92 cast and crew members of “The Night Boyz,” nearly all are people of color, Flores said, and five are Cape Verdeans from Brockton. “[I wanted] to get my people, to give them an opportunity to be in this film,” said Flores.

“A lot of kids are geniuses, but they have no way to show it. And that frustration turns them on to other [negative] avenues. If I had access when I was 15 or 16 years old to theater arts programs or film programs, you best believe I wouldn’t have been on the streets, smoking weed, and dealing drugs and all that,” he said. With the film, he hopes to highlight Cape Verdean culture, and serve as an example for young people from tough neighborhoods like the ones he remembers.

