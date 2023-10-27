Author readings around Boston Oct. 29 - Nov. 4

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY OCT. 29
- Laura Meckler (”Dream Town: Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity”) is in conversation with Suevon Lee at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Lisa Rogers (”Beautiful Noise: The Music of John Cage”) will discuss her new picture book at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5.)
MONDAY OCT. 30
- Adam Ritchie (”Invention in PR”) will discuss his book at 6 p.m. at the Central Library.
- Jhumpa Lahiri (“Roman Stories”) is in conversation with Neel Mukherjee at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith. (Tickets are $27-$37.)
- Lidia Bastianich (”Lidia’s From Our Family Table to Yours”) is in conversation with Elle Simone Scott at 6:30 p.m. at Congregation Kehillath Israel at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith. (Tickets are $35-$45.)
- McKay Coppins (”Romney: A Reckoning”) is in conversation with Jane Clayson at 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store.
WEDNESDAY NOV. 1
- Luke Messac (”Your Money or Your Life: Debt Collection in American Medicine”) is in conversation with Salmaan Keshavjee at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Caster Semenya (”The Race to Be Myself”) is in conversation with Kim McLarin at First Parish Church at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. (Tickets are $15-$38.)
THURSDAY NOV. 2
- Christine Coulson (”One Woman Show”) is in conversation with Ian Alteveer at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Drew Gilpin Faust (”Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury”) is in conversation with Claire Messud at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum. (Tickets are $10 for non-members.)
- L.S. McKee (”Creature, Wing, Heart, Machine”) is in conversation with Stacy Mattingly at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Claudia Lux (”Sign Here”) is in conversation with Katie Martell at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Gary Braver (“Rumor of Evil”) is in conversation with William Martin at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
FRIDAY NOV. 3
- Heather Cox Richardson (”Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America”) is in conversation with Adam Reilly at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books. (GBH will be live streaming this event.)
SATURDAY NOV. 4
- R.W. Alley (”Firefighters to the Rescue!”) will discuss his new children’s book at 3 p.m. at the Dedham Public Library at an event hosted by The Blue Bunny.
- Sara Freeman (”Tides”) and Shubha Sunder (”Boomtown Girl”) will discuss their first books at 3 p.m. at the Jamaica Plain Branch at the Boston Public Library.
- Toni Buzzeo (”Pa, Me, and Our Sidewalk Pantry”) and Ellen Mayer (”Gift & Box”) will read their children’s books at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Lisa Sun (”Gravitas: The 8 Strengths That Redefine Confidence”) will discuss her new book at 3 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.