Local bestsellers for the week ended Oct. 22

2. The Exchange: After The Firm John Grisham Doubleday

3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store James McBride Riverhead Books

4. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

5. Roman Stories Jhumpa Lahiri, Todd Portnowitz (Transl.) Knopf

6. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

7. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

8. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

9. The Vaster Wilds Lauren Groff Riverhead Books

10. The Iliad Homer, tr. by Emily Wilson W. W. Norton & Company

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

2. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism Rachel Maddow Crown

3. Enough Cassidy Hutchinson Simon & Schuster

4. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

5. Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon Michael Lewis W. W. Norton & Company

6. Elon Musk Walter Isaacson Simon & Schuster

7. Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper

8. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

9. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic Robert McCloskey Clarkson Potter

10. Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell Sy Montgomery, Matt Patterson (Illus.) Mariner Books

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

3. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

4. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

5. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

6. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

9. Babel R. F. Kuang Harper Voyager

10. The Best American Short Stories 2023 Min Jin Lee, Heidi Pitlor Mariner Books

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

5. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Likes to Walk Outside Nick Offerman Dutton

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

7. All About Love: New Visions Bell Hooks Morrow

8. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

9. Solito Javier Zamora Hogarth

10. Indigenous Continent: The Epic Contest for North America Pekka Hämäläinen Liveright

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.