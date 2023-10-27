New poetry collection captures stillness in motion; local press celebrates author, fall book lineup; new collection by local poet examines joy and healing

Cambridge-based poet Gary Whited’s new collection “Being, There” (Wayfarer Books) concerns itself with the solid stuff of the world — hay, a fencepost, a pitchfork, a horse — and reckons, too, with the unsayable largeness of being, and “hours lost in looking.” Whited locates the vastness in the simplicity of a task, a spider weaving a web, a carpenter swinging a hammer, a boy mucking stalls, and has that rare vision: He sees movement in the stillness, and stillness in the movement. The book includes Whited’s poems as well as a selection of his translations of fragments from the Greek philosopher Parmenides, where translation becomes more an act of listening, of attunement, of seeing and hearing, what comes from the cracks. These cracks, in us, in a stone, in a statue, speak “for what is unspoken, for what’s/ Sturdy enough to dare to fall apart.” Whited, who grew up on the plains of Montana, has an ear for what moves through the unlatched gate, which “as it sways sends out/ its ancient tone of longing.” The wind moves through these poems, against the solid, silent things that give it voice, like the fencepost which “delighted my eyes/ And my fingers to touch some thing that lived/ Right there inside where forever might arrive.” Forever arrives in the silence; so much is there to be heard in the silence. Whited listens. He, like the fencepost, like all of us in time, is cracked but still standing, “open to something not yet known.”

Advertisement





Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Local press celebrates author, fall book lineup

The local Arrowsmith Press has put out a strong set of books this fall, and two upcoming events highlight the authors and their offerings. Richard Kearney’s novel “Salvage,” set on the southern coast of Ireland leading up to World War II, examines the tug between ancient ways of healing and modern modes of life and medicine. On Nov. 2 at 6 p.m., the Boston Public Library hosts Kearney for “Salvaging Celtic Spirituality at Halloween,” a reading and conversation with Kearney and BPL president David Leonard; the event will also include poet Fanny Howe, singer Noirin Ni Rian, and artist Sheila Gallagher. That same evening, at Boston University, the Arrowsmith Fall Book Launch celebrates the publication of three new poetry collections. War correspondent, poet, and memoirist Christopher Merrill presents “On the Road to Lviv.” Steven Cramer engages with Rainer Maria Rilke’s poetry in “Departures from Rilke.” And Diane Mehta will read from “Tiny Extravaganzas,” where she writes, “All remains in grays for me; you rapture into colors unseen on this planet.” The launch takes place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 at 871 Commonwealth Ave in Boston. For more information, visit arrowsmithpress.com. Registration is required for the Kearney event; visit bpl.org to do so.

Advertisement





New collection by local poet examines joy and healing

“There are no parties where ghosts do not dance with us,” writes Tatiana Johnson-Boria in her new collection “Nocturne in Joy” (Sundress), and she threads the way the past lives with us through the book. “The woman who made/ me dark and short and shy/ in shadows, makes cake/ with all the cream/ in the kitchen.” She returns to her childhood, to the chaos of her home, and to the harbor home offered from the chaos. How do we heal? Johnson-Boria asks. How do we find strength to be vulnerable? To name our needs and what caused us harm? “An eclipse happens/ In my body, each/ Morning, I am 10mg/ Better than when I’ve/ Awakened,” she writes. What it is to grow into a Black woman from a Black girlhood, the tenderness and ferocity it demands (the combination of which live in Johnson-Boria’s lines), are given rich breath here. There’s joy — “Here they are dancing/ for how could they not” — and an awareness of how even long-ago wounds can continue to live in bodies. In the masterful title poem, she refers to herself as a “temporary survivor,” reminding us that we all are.

Advertisement





Coming out

“Black Punk Now: Fiction Non-Fiction and Comics” edited by James Spooner and Chris L. Terry (Soft Skull)

“Edith Holler” by Edward Carey (Riverhead)

“The Glutton” by A.K. Blakemore (Scribner)





Pick of the week

Kinsey Foreman at High Five Books in Florence, recommends “We Deserve Monuments” by Jas Hammonds (Roaring Brook): “A tightly woven novel about deeply buried secrets, generational wounds, queer Black girls falling in love and finding themselves, and so much more. Hammonds’s stunning debut is one that will stay with you.”