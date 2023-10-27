Lewiston native Patrick Dempsey reacts to ‘senseless’ Maine shooting

Patrick Dempsey took to social media Thursday to share his grief-stricken reaction over Wednesday’s deadly shooting in his hometown of Lewiston, Maine, which killed at least 18 people and wounded more than a dozen.
The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star posted a statement on his Instagram account, saying that he was heartbroken by the tragedy, while expressing his support for the victims and their loved ones.
“I am shocked and deeply saddened by last night’s tragedy in my hometown,” Dempsey said in the post, adding that Maine’s strength is its “sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act. My family and I are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the community.”
Advertisement
Dempsey supports a number of philanthropic efforts in his home state. In partnership with Lewiston’s Central Maine Medical Center, he helped launch the Dempsey Center in 2008, which offers support to cancer patients and their families.
Dempsey and his two sisters were inspired to start the center after their mother, Amanda, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1997. She died of the disease in 2014. In 2017, the Dempsey Center merged with Cancer Community Center, expanding its reach to South Portland.
Maine native Stephen King took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his thoughts on the tragedy and condemn gun violence Thursday.
“It’s the rapid-fire killing machines, people. This is madness in the name of freedom,” King wrote. “Stop electing apologists for murder.”
Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.