Lewiston native Patrick Dempsey reacts to ‘senseless’ Maine shooting

Patrick Dempsey took to social media Thursday to share his grief-stricken reaction over Wednesday’s deadly shooting in his hometown of Lewiston, Maine, which killed at least 18 people and wounded more than a dozen.

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star posted a statement on his Instagram account, saying that he was heartbroken by the tragedy, while expressing his support for the victims and their loved ones.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by last night’s tragedy in my hometown,” Dempsey said in the post, adding that Maine’s strength is its “sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act. My family and I are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the community.”