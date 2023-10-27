Three horror novelists tell us what their favorite spine-chilling tale of terror is. Now it’s your turn.

Spooky season culminates with Halloween on Tuesday, but for horror devotees, the season is always right for a shiver. The Globe asked three of our horror-writing contributors to keep the spirit alive by offering us their picks from the genre.

Emil Ferris’ “My Favorite Thing Is Monsters,” which won the 2018 Eisner Award, is a masterwork told through gloriously macabre sketches about a girl named Karen who imagines herself as a wolf-monster detective in turbulent 1960s Chicago. She lives in a dangerous part of uptown with a menacing, unseen dad, a very loving mother, and a protective big brother who’s haunted by demons he refuses to name. She’s different from the other kids in that she’s got a strong sense of her own identity, only it’s not an identity most people will approve of. For that reason, elementary school is rough.

The story starts with the murder of a neighbor. Karen decides she’s got to solve the mystery of who did it. Just as she begins her investigation, her mother is diagnosed with cancer and her world falls apart. What follows is a fantastical journey through the horrors and triumphs of the human spirit, from the poverty of the Weimar Republic, to the Holocaust, to the assassination of Martin Luther King, to the secrets within a family, to a mom who’s lost her hair. Karen isn’t so much a homicide detective as a human detective: Why are we like this? How can we get better? Where can we find love?

Picking a single book from an entire genre wasn’t easy. What sold me on “Monsters” is the fact that it’s not a safe book. You read it and you’re scared for the characters, especially Karen. The subject matter is intense. Then again, should horror ever feel safe?

My one qualm with “Monsters” is that it ends on a cliffhanger. Happily, part two comes out in April.

— Sarah Langan

“Our Share of Night” by Mariana Enriquez

Do not be intimidated by the length of this haunting, epic novel. I’m tempted to make a joke about our sad, social-media-withered attention spans, but I’ll give us the benefit of the doubt. There simply isn’t a single wasted word within its pages. Gorgeously written, equal parts literary and horror fiction, “Our Share of Night” drips with menace, unease, and melancholy. This book has it all: decades-spanning family drama, political corruption, art, complex characters and friendships and doomed lovers, oh, and ghosts and truly shocking body horror and a cult and a ravenous cosmic entity.

The novel opens at the height of Argentina’s “dirty war.” Juan, a medium suffering from heart disease, and his son Gaspar, are on the road, risking travel to the opulent ancestral home of their recently deceased wife and mother. Her family are the wealthy ruling members of the Order, which practices unimaginable tortures in service to the inscrutable, indifferent, and voracious Darkness.

The book’s timeline jumps to and through the decades, investigating the mystery of the Order as well as Juan’s and Gaspar’s efforts to reject their familial fates. The everyday violence of the dirty war and post-dictatorship life in Argentina is the backdrop and juxtaposed with supernatural, cosmic horrors. Of course, humanity’s capacity for shocking, capricious cruelty is even more horrific than the Darkness that the Order blindly worships.

“Our Share of Night” is an allegory, an attempt to recognize and reconcile an era’s brutalities, and it’s all scary as hell. There are multiple scenes that will always live with me, having been etched onto my nightmares and the skein of my heart. Trust me, you’ll become obsessed with this book, too.

— Paul Tremblay

“The Hunger” by Alma Katsu

From The Alamo to the narratives of early New York to the encounters of early explorers to the desperate violence of the gold fever days of California, American history is full of events that deserve to be turned into historical horror novels. However, few stories are more deserving of a spooky reimagination than that of the Donner Party, a group of pioneers who were trapped by snow in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in the winter of 1846.

Alma Katsu’s “The Hunger,” which reimagines the fate of the Donner Party with a supernatural twist, is a superb horror novel that catapulted Katsu to the upper echelons of horror in 2018 and made her the reigning queen of historical horror fiction. In the novel, something evil is hunting — and haunting — the travelers of the Donner Party wagon train. They’ve been plagued by calamities since the start of their journey and desperation is building. Dwindling rations, broken equipment, questionable leadership, and a very harsh winter are making things worse. Then the mysterious death of a boy throws everything into chaos. The Donner Party is being followed, and soon people start dying one by one.

“The Hunger” is both wonderfully researched and incredibly creepy. An evil presence in the woods is a horror staple, but Katsu makes it feel new and unique. Also, the suffering of the Donner Party gives this narrative an unexpected emotional punch: These people are at the mercy of the elements, desperately hungry, and very, very scared. Every page drips with their fear and desperation. Katsu’s prose is both sharp and elegant and the story’s pace is fantastic despite the wealth of details that appear in the narrative. I read this novel in early 2018 and I’m still talking about it. That speaks volumes about its power.

— Gabino Iglesias

Gabino Iglesias is a book critic and the author of “The Devil Takes You Home.”

Sarah Langan, author of the forthcoming “A Better World” (April 2024), has won the Bram Stoker Award for superior achievement in horror writing three times. She lives in Los Angeles where it is always unpleasantly sunny.

Paul Tremblay is the author of “The Cabin at the End of the World,” which was adapted into the Universal Pictures film Knock at the Cabin. He lives outside Boston with his family.

