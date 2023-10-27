Sunshine, Florida State football, and affordable housing. Are you game for Tallahassee?

The gist of the coverage is blunt and gloomy: “Across this region, the dream of suburban life is largely foreclosed by lack of affordable options to the children of those who live in the suburbs now, to the town employees who keep municipalities humming, to newcomers who might bring new energies to town — and added diversity of class and race,” Mark Arsenault wrote.

The Globe’s Spotlight Team has released the first two installments of a six-part series looking at the Greater Boston housing crisis.

This column is from Trendlines, my business newsletter that covers the forces shaping the economy in Boston and beyond. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail on Mondays and Fridays, sign up here .

Advertisement

Just how big a stretch is the dream of homeownership?

Here’s a revealing statistic: The median price of a single-family home in the Boston metropolitan statistical area was about $735,000 in the April-June quarter, and the annual income required to afford that home was $227,000, according to calculations by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies.

But the median household income in the metro area (which stretches from the South Shore to the eastern edge of Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire) was $104,000 in 2022, the US Census Bureau estimates.(The median is the point at which half the home prices or incomes are higher and half are lower.)

While the median Boston-area income is 39 percent higher than for the country overall, it is less than half the amount Harvard reckons is needed to cover mortgage, insurance, and tax payments.

Put another way, the typical household in Greater Boston would have to earn more than twice as much as it does to be able to carry the typical single-family home.

So where in the country are the numbers not so out of whack?

Advertisement

Welcome to Tallahassee, Fla.

Harvard’s data cover 179 metro areas, and Boston is ranked 11th. The Tallahassee region landed smack in the middle of the list at 90th, with buyers needing an income of $99,600 to afford the median home price of $332,000. That’s 1.7 times the area’s median household income, compared with 2.2 in Boston.

Located in the Florida Panhandle, Tallahassee is the state capital and a college town, home to Florida State University and Florida A&M University. It’s a buyer’s market, according to Realtor.com, with the supply of homes, including plenty of new construction, exceeding demand.

Out of curiosity, I pulled together some metrics that a Bay Stater might consider when looking at other locales. (All data are for the metro regions unless otherwise noted.)

The Florida Historic Capitol sits near the 22-story New Capitol building, which together are part of the Capitol Complex, on July 26 in Tallahassee, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty

Population

Boston: 4.9 million

Tallahassee: 392,000

Density (person per square mile)

Boston: 1,406

Tallahassee: 164

Median age

Boston: 39.5

Tallahassee: 34.6

Married

Boston: 49 percent

Tallahassee: 38 percent

College graduates

Boston: 51.4 percent

Tallahassee: 40.2 percent

Demographics

Boston

White: 66 percent

Hispanic: 12 percent

Asian: 9 percent

Black: 7 percent

Tallahassee

White: 54 percent

Black: 31 percent

Hispanic: 7 percent

Asian: 3 percent

Average January/July high temperatures

Boston: 36F/81F

Tallahassee: 64F/92F

Average annual rainfall

Boston: 44 inches

Tallahassee: 59 inches

Average annual snowfall

Boston: 44 inches

Tallahassee: ha!

Note: Weather data are for each city, not its metro region.

Average commute time

Boston: 30.1 minutes

Tallahassee: 24.1 minutes

Note: The six-minute difference adds up to 50 hours of extra commuting a year in Boston at five days per week/50 weeks per year.

Advertisement

Median home price appreciation

Boston: 1.7 percent

Tallahassee: 7.1 percent

Note: Single-family existing homes, second quarter 2023 vs. second quarter 2022.

Average monthly rent (2-bedrooms)

Boston: $3,295

Tallahassee: $1,250

Note: Each city, not its metro region.

Living wage

Boston: $33.42/hour

Tallahassee: $23.61/hour

Note: From the Mass. Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator; the local wage that two full-time workers with two children require to cover basic needs.

Unemployment rate (August)

Boston: 2.7 percent

Tallahassee: 3.3 percent

Largest private employer

Boston: Mass General Brigham

Tallahassee: Florida State University

Average weekly jobless benefit (second quarter 2023)

Boston: $692.47

Tallahassee: $260.80

Households with annual earnings of $200,000 or more

Boston: 22.5 percent

Tallahassee: 7.8 percent

Health care uninsured rate

Boston: 2.4 percent

Tallahassee: 8.6 percent

Individual poverty rate

Boston: 9.2 percent

Tallahassee: 19.6 percent

State income tax

Boston: 5 percent (plus 4 percent on income above $1 million)

Tallahassee: none

Governor

Boston: Maura Healey, Democrat

Tallahassee: Ron DeSantis, Republican

Sports scene

Boston: Patriots, Sox, Celtics, Bruins, Revs

Tallahassee: Florida State football (#4 on AP ranking)

Closest Michelin 3-star restaurant

Boston: New York (215 miles)

Tallahassee (New York, 1,086 miles)

Best song

Boston: Roadrunner (The Modern Lovers)

Tallahassee: Tallahassee Lassie (Freddy Cannon)

In his Spotlight story, Arsenault wrote, “The fallout from [Boston’s] outrageous home prices is a sort of economic climate change, steadily making much of the region uninhabitable for those of modest incomes.”

Advertisement

The lack of affordable housing has become a defining characteristic of the Boston region.

That’s not the case everywhere.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.