Sunshine, Florida State football, and affordable housing. Are you game for Tallahassee?

The Globe’s Spotlight Team has released the first two installments of a six-part series looking at the Greater Boston housing crisis.
The gist of the coverage is blunt and gloomy: “Across this region, the dream of suburban life is largely foreclosed by lack of affordable options to the children of those who live in the suburbs now, to the town employees who keep municipalities humming, to newcomers who might bring new energies to town — and added diversity of class and race,” Mark Arsenault wrote.
Just how big a stretch is the dream of homeownership?
Here’s a revealing statistic: The median price of a single-family home in the Boston metropolitan statistical area was about $735,000 in the April-June quarter, and the annual income required to afford that home was $227,000, according to calculations by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies.
But the median household income in the metro area (which stretches from the South Shore to the eastern edge of Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire) was $104,000 in 2022, the US Census Bureau estimates.(The median is the point at which half the home prices or incomes are higher and half are lower.)
While the median Boston-area income is 39 percent higher than for the country overall, it is less than half the amount Harvard reckons is needed to cover mortgage, insurance, and tax payments.
Put another way, the typical household in Greater Boston would have to earn more than twice as much as it does to be able to carry the typical single-family home.
So where in the country are the numbers not so out of whack?
Harvard’s data cover 179 metro areas, and Boston is ranked 11th. The Tallahassee region landed smack in the middle of the list at 90th, with buyers needing an income of $99,600 to afford the median home price of $332,000. That’s 1.7 times the area’s median household income, compared with 2.2 in Boston.
Located in the Florida Panhandle, Tallahassee is the state capital and a college town, home to Florida State University and Florida A&M University. It’s a buyer’s market, according to Realtor.com, with the supply of homes, including plenty of new construction, exceeding demand.
Out of curiosity, I pulled together some metrics that a Bay Stater might consider when looking at other locales. (All data are for the metro regions unless otherwise noted.)
Population
Boston: 4.9 million
Tallahassee: 392,000
Density (person per square mile)
Boston: 1,406
Tallahassee: 164
Median age
Boston: 39.5
Tallahassee: 34.6
Married
Boston: 49 percent
Tallahassee: 38 percent
College graduates
Boston: 51.4 percent
Tallahassee: 40.2 percent
Demographics
Boston
White: 66 percent
Hispanic: 12 percent
Asian: 9 percent
Black: 7 percent
Tallahassee
White: 54 percent
Black: 31 percent
Hispanic: 7 percent
Asian: 3 percent
Average January/July high temperatures
Boston: 36F/81F
Tallahassee: 64F/92F
Average annual rainfall
Boston: 44 inches
Tallahassee: 59 inches
Average annual snowfall
Boston: 44 inches
Tallahassee: ha!
Note: Weather data are for each city, not its metro region.
Average commute time
Boston: 30.1 minutes
Tallahassee: 24.1 minutes
Note: The six-minute difference adds up to 50 hours of extra commuting a year in Boston at five days per week/50 weeks per year.
Median home price appreciation
Boston: 1.7 percent
Tallahassee: 7.1 percent
Note: Single-family existing homes, second quarter 2023 vs. second quarter 2022.
Average monthly rent (2-bedrooms)
Boston: $3,295
Tallahassee: $1,250
Note: Each city, not its metro region.
Living wage
Boston: $33.42/hour
Tallahassee: $23.61/hour
Note: From the Mass. Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator; the local wage that two full-time workers with two children require to cover basic needs.
Unemployment rate (August)
Boston: 2.7 percent
Tallahassee: 3.3 percent
Largest private employer
Boston: Mass General Brigham
Tallahassee: Florida State University
Average weekly jobless benefit (second quarter 2023)
Boston: $692.47
Tallahassee: $260.80
Households with annual earnings of $200,000 or more
Boston: 22.5 percent
Tallahassee: 7.8 percent
Health care uninsured rate
Boston: 2.4 percent
Tallahassee: 8.6 percent
Individual poverty rate
Boston: 9.2 percent
Tallahassee: 19.6 percent
State income tax
Boston: 5 percent (plus 4 percent on income above $1 million)
Tallahassee: none
Governor
Boston: Maura Healey, Democrat
Tallahassee: Ron DeSantis, Republican
Sports scene
Boston: Patriots, Sox, Celtics, Bruins, Revs
Tallahassee: Florida State football (#4 on AP ranking)
Closest Michelin 3-star restaurant
Boston: New York (215 miles)
Tallahassee (New York, 1,086 miles)
Best song
Boston: Roadrunner (The Modern Lovers)
Tallahassee: Tallahassee Lassie (Freddy Cannon)
In his Spotlight story, Arsenault wrote, “The fallout from [Boston’s] outrageous home prices is a sort of economic climate change, steadily making much of the region uninhabitable for those of modest incomes.”
The lack of affordable housing has become a defining characteristic of the Boston region.
That’s not the case everywhere.
Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.