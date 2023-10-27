Bagel misses coffee

Q. Two years ago, my ex-girlfriend and I met on the app Coffee Meets Bagel (as a caffeine addict, she’s the coffee). On our second date, we both agreed that if we stopped dating, we wanted to become friends because of how compatible our personalities are.

Confused about your relationship life? Need some advice? Send your own question to loveletters@boston.com or use this anonymous form .

Luckily, for over a year, that was no issue. We had a wonderful relationship, one where we never stopped appreciating or learning more about one another. Then, in January of this year, she broke up with me because of our differences about time together. She valued work over love, and I usually wanted to spend more time with her. She felt she wasn’t able to give me what I wanted, and I understood. When we said goodbye, we decided to have a period of no contact.

About five months later we ran into each other on the street one evening. We decided to go for a walk and talk, catching up on our lives. We slipped right back into our old dynamic, laughing and supporting each other. When we decided to call it a night, it was 4 a.m. Three days later, we ran into each other again, prompting a discussion about whether we should get back together. It was tough timing, though, because I was leaving the city and finishing my graduate degree at the time. We decided we both wanted to be together again in the future if circumstances were right. She advocated for an extended period of no contact again as I left the city, so we could both reflect on our feelings.

Advertisement

We are soon to catch up and talk again. I know I want to be with her, but I’m scared she might no longer feel the same way. When we caught up this summer, we realized we’ve found more common ground on issues of time (she now wants to prioritize love over work) and the idea of children one day, our two biggest differences.

Advertisement

I miss her, but I worry she might have moved on or that things might not ultimately change if we do get back together. I’m going through a period of transition in my life now, and she will be too next year. We love each other and want to be together. Is this worth trying again? And if so, how might we build a stronger relationship?

BAGEL

A. I can’t predict the future. All I know is that every possible path can lead to a good outcome.

If you both decide to try a romantic relationship again, you’ll get so many answers to your questions. You’ll experience how she’s changed and what it feels like to share more values. Maybe it’ll be easier to give her space because you’re busy too.

What happens if she doesn’t want to pursue this again? Well … if that’s where she is after considering her feelings, you’ll be disappointed. All-caps level DISAPPOINTED. But then you’ll get over it. You’ll accept that timing isn’t everything, but it means a lot. There are many almost-perfect partners out there who aren’t available when we are, so that’s that.

That’s the real advice here; if it doesn’t work now, you can move on — instead of pausing your life for later.

Advertisement

The good news: You’ve both communicated well about your hopes, needs, and where you are at any given moment. That helps a lot. Hopefully that means you won’t be tabling this decision yet again.

Good luck with the talk. I hope it’s the news you want.

No matter what happens, remember that the promise of friendship on Date 2 was made way too early. I assume you know that, and that you only mentioned it to explain your compatibility, but I’m bringing it up, just in case. There’s no need to stay friends with exes if it doesn’t feel right.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

You both sound young ... as in, she’s trying to build a career and you’re in grad school. It seems reasonable to me that marriage and children may not be priorities at this stage in life. It doesn’t mean she can’t prioritize love, just not your version of it. For what it’s worth, what you describe sounds like a lovely relationship! She may be more open to marriage and children now and she may still want a career. I’d think carefully about what changes you think you need from her. Good luck!

MIDGE-





Since you know you want to be with her, be clear about that when you talk and see how she feels. If she does not clearly also want to be with you, date other people to show yourself she is not the only option, make an effort to get over her once and for all.

Advertisement

KWINTERS1





Why does she keep pushing you away then pull you back in? How can this be good for you, and why would you want this? Move along.

LEFTYLUCY7





This whole idea of “an extended period of no contact” is just wasting time. One of you is trying to put off the difficult conversation of saying “No!” while the other clings to hope.

JIM-IN-LITTLETON





Unfortunately it sounds like she is just not interested enough to put in any effort.

THESALESMAN

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.