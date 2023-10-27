The day I grew to really appreciate my son started with a Disney tantrum — mine

“I used this pass yesterday and it worked just fine. As you can see it is not lost because I am holding it, so can you please let me enter?”

“I am sorry ma’am. This pass is not working. It has been flagged as lost,” the guest services lady says flatly as she looks past me at the ever-growing line in front of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It was my 50th birthday and I was thrilled to be back at Disney World. I had spent months planning and coordinating schedules with my three adult sons. Yet somehow by day two I was in the middle of a nervous breakdown, kept from entering, while my family was already inside the park.

“I am sorry, ma’am, it has been disabled, so your only option is to purchase another pass.”

“I will not be purchasing another pass because I purchased this pass months ago and it is in my hand so it is clearly not lost.”

“I am sorry, ma’am . . . ” She continues to sternly reiterate the same line, but I had stopped listening — the pounding in my heart was louder than her voice.

I was not used to this. Disney has always been my happy place, and more than once I had confidently managed three young boys while navigating the park. I refereed countless arguments and negotiated compromises as we stood on Main Street debating our plan of action for the day while fighting over the map. I procured primo seats for the parades and stood in endless lines for my boys to get hugs from and pictures with their favorite characters. As they got older, I concocted divide-and-conquer plans so spots in line could be saved while food was simultaneously purchased from multiple places to make everyone happy.

Yet here I was, helpless, watching this woman’s mouth move as my negotiating superpowers were as disabled as my pass. By the time my oldest son called to ask what the holdup was, I burst into tears. He quickly arrived at guest services, put his arm around me, and said, “Mom, you need to breathe and sit over here, I got this.”

My dear, sweet, firstborn child had come to rescue me. And after talking in circles for 20 minutes, and holding up the guest services line, I watched as my nemesis was charmingly disarmed by my son’s cool demeanor in mere minutes. He had the reactivated pass and we were on our way through the gates.

“What did you say to her?”

“Mom, it doesn’t matter what I said. The important thing is that it’s all good now.”

“It does matter, because I was talking to her for 20 minutes and she refused to listen!”

“Mom, it’s not what I said, it’s how I said it — you were panicking and... "

“I was NOT panicking, I was . . . "

“Mom, you were crying.”

“There may have been some tears,” I whimpered, “but they were panic-free.”

He wasn’t wrong. There I was at 50, having a tantrum in the middle of Disney World while my son had to come, calm me down, and take care of things.

I wasn’t the least bit embarrassed. I was actually giddy. This is amazing, I thought, as we rushed through the crowds to catch up with the rest of our family. I raised my boys to be strong, independent people and they were now infinitely smarter and more composed than me. I didn’t have to be the adult anymore — this was a revelation! I was finally free to be the one who says, “But why? How does that work? What am I doing wrong? Help me!”

I actually look forward to my next breakdown. Who knew a tantrum could be so much fun? No wonder 3-year-olds throw them so often.

Fidaa Shaheen is a writer in Petaluma, California.