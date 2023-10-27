Five things to do around Boston, Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Honor Coretta Scott King’s legacy at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall. The special concert, Embracing Coretta , marks the 70th year anniversary of her graduation from the conservatory and will feature the world premiere of “Dear Coretta,” a song inspired by a 1952 love letter from Martin Luther King Jr. 7:30 p.m. Reserve a free ticket at necmusic.edu .

Opens Wednesday

Lights, Camera, Action!

Immerse yourself in Jewish filmmaking at the 35th annual Boston Jewish Film Festival. Capturing a wide range of international perspectives, the lineup includes more than a dozen feature-length films and short programs. Celebrating the next generation, the festival also highlights short films from young Jewish filmmakers from the United States, Israel, and France. In-person screenings in theaters across Greater Boston through November 12; virtual options from November 13-15. Ticket prices vary. bostonjfilm.org

Opens Friday

Screen to Stage

Dare to dream with a young Parisian waitress as she sets out to spread joy and stumbles upon love. Amélie: The Musical, based on the 2001 movie, will be performed at the Mass Arts Center Reservoir Stage through November 19. Showing each night at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. shows on Sundays. Find tickets — starting at $28 — at massartscenter.org.

Saturday and Sunday

The Life Aquatic

Watch art flow at the Evaporate Live Art Festival. The two-day, water-themed event, featuring choreographed and improvisational performance art, explores the Waterworks Museum space, the nearby reservoir, and the movement of water. The festival highlights artists from Boston’s Mobius Artists Group and Performance Art Bergen, based in Norway. Daytime tickets are free and evening tickets are $15 at the door. mobius.org

Sunday

River Run

Race along the riverbank or cheer runners on at the Cambridge Half Marathon and 5K. Beginning at CambridgeSide mall and looping around the Charles River, the 13.1 mile course passes MIT, the John W. Weeks Footbridge, and the Harvard University Stadium. The 5K route remains on the Cambridge side of the Charles, passing Longfellow Bridge, MIT, and Harvard Bridge. Both races begin at 7 a.m. Free to attend; registration required to compete — $50 for 5K, $100 for half marathon — at cambridgeside.com.