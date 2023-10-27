For sale: Homes in the original witch village

LOT SIZE 0.1 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $285,000 in 2012

PROS This 1920 Colonial, set on a quiet residential street, has a new roof and there are hardwood floors throughout. Enter through a tiled mudroom, and there’s a half bath off the foyer. The living room at right has a ceiling fan, and an adjacent heated enclosed porch makes a sunny playroom or office. Past the dining room, where a decorative mantel frames an electric fireplace, the kitchen has stainless appliances, a double sink, and laminate counters. Up the carpeted stairs, there are three closets in the second-floor hallway, and three bedrooms share an updated bath. The basement includes a family room, laundry hookups, and an office, plus walkout access to a patio and fenced yard. CONS No deck off the kitchen; washer and dryer are excluded.

A decorative mantel frames an electric fireplace in the dining room. Handout

Sarah Myles-Lennox, MerryFox Realty, 857-523-9733, sarah@merryfoxrealty.com

$679,000

23 TRASK STREET / DANVERS

23 TRASK STREET / DANVERS Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,668

LOT SIZE 0.15 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $535,000 in 2021

PROS Two blocks from the Danvers Rail Trail, this 1920 Colonial has been thoroughly updated with new exterior doors, windows, roof, and plumbing, plus refinished hardwood floors. Through the portico entry, the living room features a whitewashed fireplace, adjacent heated sunroom, and a glass door to the screened porch. The dining room has a built-in hutch and a dramatic iron light fixture. The new kitchen features stainless appliances, quartz counters and island, embossed tile backsplash, and two-toned cabinets. Nearby, find a half bath and mudroom leading out to the fenced yard and garage. Upstairs, four bedrooms share a remodeled bath. There’s a walk-up attic, plus laundry in the basement. CONS Porch needs some repair.

The dining room has a built-in hutch and a dramatic iron light fixture. Handout

Andrea Lacroix, Churchill Properties, 508-561-1161, andrealacroixrealtor.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.