Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I want to thank Jack Richardson for his amazing work in creating illustrations that delight Globe Magazine readers ( “Foliage in Motion,” September 10). Each illustration shows the artist’s ability to convey the essence of the content. I always see interesting letters in the Comments section, but they rarely celebrate illustrators. We also appreciate you, Jack Richardson!

Place at the Table

The September 17 Perspective, “Making a More Equitable Food System,” calls attention to the critical role of Latino workers in our food system and the cruel irony that these same farmworkers — deemed essential during the pandemic — often struggle to feed their own families. Massachusetts farm workers are uniquely vulnerable to poverty and exploitation. Unlike other workers in the food system, they are not entitled to the state minimum wage or overtime. What’s more, farm workers are often only seasonally employed and many are unable to access safety net programs because of immigration restrictions. Consequently, twice as many farmworker families live in severe poverty compared with other families in the Commonwealth. The most urgent and effective policy change is clear: Pass the Fairness for Farmworkers Act. This bill eliminates agricultural exemptions, grounded in racism, from the state’s wage and hour laws.

Maya McCann, Harris Freeman, and Claudia Quintero, On behalf of the Fairness for Farmworkers Coalition

Difficult Decisions

I was moved by Connections writer Stef Arreaga’s story of having to flee Guatemala (“A Fresh Start,” September 17). I’m grateful for Arreaga’s witness to justice and love in her work with the girls in that school.

Becky Edmondson, Arlington

Arreaga was doing important work in Guatemala, but also dangerous work. Welcome to Boston, it is a wonderful place to live....¡Bienvenida!

cmmmgh, posted on bostonglobe.com

Social Circles

Miss Conduct letter writer “D.A./Cambridge” [might enjoy] a Facebook group called Massachusetts Female Friends Over 50 (“Fast Friends,” September 17). Someone in our group posted, “Let’s go see Barbie on such and such a date at such and such theater, and let’s all wear pink!” You should have seen the turnout. I’m estimating at least 50 women showed up decked out in pink. I’m sure had D.A. known about this event she would have attended, met some new buddies to start with, and perhaps, over time, developed some deeper friendships.

Deborah Liu, Norwood

Making new friends is a matter of finding others who share your interests.... Many towns have activities based on age and interests. Most libraries show movies, and have book clubs and lectures, and other activities where you have an opportunity to meet people. There are senior centers that offer a wealth of activities, day trips, classes, exercise groups, lectures, lunches, as well as volunteer opportunities.... Not all will be a fit, but you will only find out if you give it a try.

3611rep, posted on bostonglobe.com

The hardest part is getting started: lifting the phone, answering ads about gatherings, letting go of fears of rejection, driving to unknown places for a meet up — it’s like writing a paper when we were in school: just put pen to paper and start.

BShai6, posted on bostonglobe.com

Course Correction

Jamie Hoagland’s Connections on golfing with his father really resonated (“Growing Into the Game,” September 24). My father was a disabled WWII vet who loved golf. By the time he took up golf in his late 40s, his physical infirmities were already taking a toll. When I turned 12, I was told that I would be caddying for him on weekends. I did for five years, every weekend. I can’t say I enjoyed it, at least not at first. He started playing golf with me when I graduated high school. After graduate school, my father and I played on occasion. We talked about life and my career. And we spent a lot of time together. My son caddied for me for a couple of years. My father passed away 30 years ago this October. I still play golf, now with my wife. I am not very good, and like my father advancing age has taken its toll. But the major reason I still go out is that at virtually every hole, I have a memory of my father, or my son, or both.

Mark S. Anderson, Marshfield

Hoagland’s story reminds me of playing with my late father-in-law, who treated me as his own son. He would always want to be the first off the tee on Sunday morning — when you could barely see where the tee shot landed! We were known as the “dew crew.”

Don Belanger, Tiverton, Rhode Island

I’ve been playing since a young boy, and I pray my boy and girl embrace it someday. I came to Boston 45 years ago all alone and immediately developed wonderful friends because of golf. What would have happened to me without golf?

greyman, posted on bostonglobe.com

